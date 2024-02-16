Services vs Maharashtra Match Prediction SER 55 % Chance of Winning MAH 45 % Bet Now! Services and Maharashtra are going to square off against each other in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their match will be hosted at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Services vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Services absolutely breezed past Manipur in their previous encounter despite having lost the toss and being asked to field first. They took advantage of their situation and limited Manipur to a meager total of 67 runs in the first innings. To rub salt in the wound, they went on to accumulate 333 runs during their innings. Manipur had a monumental task ahead of them but they crumbled under the pressure as they got bowled out once more for a mere 70 runs. Services enjoyed a brilliant victory by an innings and 196 runs.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, had an unfortunate outing against Vidarbha in their last match. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first, and they utilized it to the fullest by scoring 208 runs in the first innings. Vidarbha, in response, chased it down comfortably and took the lead by scoring 552 runs during their innings. This prompted Maharashtra to garner an additional 371 runs but it would amount to nothing as Vidarbha absolutely bested them by a whopping ten wickets.

Services chance of winning - 55%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 45%

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Services vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, is currently their leading batsman with 583 runs in just eight innings, having garnered three centuries and two half-centuries. He is in a league of his own considering the second highest run scorer is Ravi Chauhan, their opener, with 388 runs. Varun Choudhary is their top wicket-taker with 25 wickets while Arjun Sharma is next in line with 21 wickets under his belt.

Ankit Bawne has a sizable gap over the rest of Maharashtra’s batsmen in terms of runs given that he has accumulated 534 runs in ten innings, which includes two centuries and two half-centuries. In the bowling department, Hitesh Walunj leads the attack with a whopping 40 wickets in 12 innings.

Services vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi. The previous three matches held here during the tournament have all concluded in draws. However, batting first appears to be an advantage as the pitch seems to offer assistance to batsmen. The first innings totals in these three matches were 435, 466 and 536 runs. Moreover, in two out of three of these matches, the toss winner chose to bat first. Taking this into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies and no possibility of rainfall on match day as the temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Anshul Gupta, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Lovekesh Bansal, Raj Bahadur.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Nakul Sharma Batter Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Lovekesh Bansal Wicket-keeper Pulkit Narang All-rounder Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Raj Bahadur Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Team Form

Services has improved a great deal since the start of the tournament and, despite being a middling team, could overcome Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Onkar Khatpe, Pavan Shah, Kaushal Tambe, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Murtaza Trunkwala, Digvijay Patil, Manoj Ingale.

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Kaushal Tambe All-rounder Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Ashay Palkar All-rounder Digvijay Patil Batter Dhanraj Shinde Wicket-keeper Hitesh Walunj Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra seems to be grappling with their form as they have displayed signs of immense struggle. It does not appear likely that they could defeat Services in the next match.

Services vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Services and Maharashtra have encountered each other on three occasions in the past, out of which their latest match was won by Services while the remaining two were draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Services - 1

Maharashtra - 0

Draw - 2

Services vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Services

Services played a solitary innings against Manipur in their previous encounter and their opening duo, Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan, collaborated for a mere seven runs during the innings before the former’s wicket was taken in 2.3 overs. Pavan Shah and Murtaza Trunkwala, Maharashtra’s openers, put up a partnership of 18 runs in their first innings against Vidarbha and added 25 runs to the first wicket in the following innings. Considering these recent outcomes, Maharashtra could establish a better first wicket partnership than Services.

Services vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, leads the team’s run charts with 583 runs in eight innings so far. He achieved his third century of the season against Manipur in their solitary innings, having scored 122 runs off 235 balls. Considering his incredible form, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Murtaza Trunkwala to be Maharashtra’ Best Batter

Murtaza Trunkwala participated in his first match of the season against Vidarbha. As their new opener, he faltered in the first innings as he was dismissed for just six runs. However, he turned things around and accumulated a half-century in the second innings, having scored 86 runs off 126 balls. He could be anticipated to remain their standout batter.

Services vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ Best Bowler

Varun Choudhary leads Services’ bowling attack with 25 wickets under his belt in ten innings. He was consistent across both innings as he captured three wickets in each of them. He also maintains an overall economy rate of 2.70. Taking this into account, he could be relied upon to be their top bowler once again.

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Hitesh Walunj is Maharashtra’s leading wicket-taker with a whopping 40 wickets under his belt in just 12 innings. In their first innings against Vidarbha, he claimed four wickets in 36.2 overs at an economy rate of 3.49. Although he did not capture any more wickets in the second innings, he could be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.