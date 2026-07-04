Services vs Puducherry Match Prediction

The 4th round of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games start on 3rd January 2023. Services will take on Puducherry in an Elite, Group C encounter on the Palam ground in Delhi.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Services and Puducherry are 7th and 8th on the points table respectively with 1 and 0 points to their credit. Both sides are coming into this game after heavy defeats in their last games.

Services lost their last league game against Jharkhand by 9 wickets at Jameshpur as Anukul Roy took 10 wickets in the game and also scored a half-century. Batting first Services managed just 369 runs in their first innings on the back of three fifties from Rajat Paliwal, Rahul Singh and Mohit Rathee, but in response, Jharkhand notched up 551, chasing 31 to win in the 4th innings, they did it easily with 9 wickets in hand. Puducherry on the other hand had a forgettable game against Rajasthan as they lost by an innings and 101 runs. Rajasthan scored 335 runs in their first innings but Puducherry just could not bat well as they were bowled out for 104 and 130 runs in their two innings.

Services vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

None of these sides have won a game yet and they are desperate for their first win, Puducherry has lost two games in a row by an innings margin and it does not look good for them as they would be playing in Services home ground. They would have to display immense composure and self-belief to even put up a fight against Services.

Our Prediction

Services will win this game. Even though they too have struggled in the tournament yet they have match winners in the form of Diwesh Pathania and Rajat Paliwal who possess the capability to win a game on their own. Considering Puducherry have not been at its best it won’t be easy for them to acclimatise to the Delhi winter and then compete against Services.

Services to win - 1.45 (Melbet)

Puducherry to win - 2.55 (Melbet)

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Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips

Services and Puducherry are ranked seventh and eighth on the points table, with 1 and 0 points, respectively. Both teams are heading into this game after suffering crushing defeats in their previous games. So as of now, it does not seem that any of these sides will qualify for the next round. Even a win for either side won’t be enough to be ahead of other teams in the group.

Services vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

In the last game between Services and Chattisgarh, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first but they could not capitalise as they were bowled out for just 213 in the first innings. Chhattisgarh responded with 389 runs and that set the game for them. In this game expect the team winning the toss to bat first again.

Weather Update

The winter is here in Delhi and it is getting colder and denser. The next week or so is expected to be the coldest with dense fog anticipated. That would mean that the game might see a delayed start on all 4 days of the game.

Services Player List

Services Squad:

Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Rajat Paliwal, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Nitin Yadav, Sagar Sharma, Shivam Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Poonam Punia, Sufiyan Alam, Nishan Singh

Services Predicted XI

Arpit Guleria Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Rajat Paliwal Batsman Pulkit Narang Batsman L Bansal Batsman D Lohchab Batsman N Singh All-rounder D Pathania All-rounder Rahul Singh Bowler Rahul Singh Spin Bowler P Poonia Bowler

Services Team Form

Rajat Paliwal has been a stalwart of Services and it was a no surprise when he ended up as their highest run-scorer in the last season. He got good support from Ravi Chauhan but other than these two others struggled with the bat. As far as bowling is concerned Pulkit Narang was their highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 3 games. This season too only Paliwal has gone past 250 runs in three games so far. While no bowler has taken more than 9 wickets.

Puducherry Player List

Puducherry Squad

Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jay Pande, Paras Dogra, Damodaran Rohit (c), Arun Karthik (wk), Ankit Sharma, Sagar Udeshi, Satish Jangir, Vijai Raja, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Arvind Kothandapani, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sridhar Ashwath, Abin Mathew, Mohit Mittan, Thivagar Gopal, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Raghu Sharma, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi

Puducherry Predicted XI:

NS Kangayan Batsman Jay Pande Batsman Santosh Ratnaparkhe Batsman Paras Dogra Batsman Damodaran Rohit Batsman Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik Batsman and Wicket-keeper P Sivaraman Bowler Satish Jangir Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Vijai Raja Bowler

Puducherry Team form

SP Udeshi and Ankit Sharma have been their top bowler with 16 and 13 wickets respectively but then too they have not worked as a unit. Their batting has been more awful than their bowling, only Arun Karthik and NS Kangayan have more than 100 runs in three games.

Services vs Puducherry Head to head

These two sides have never met in Ranji Trophy before.

Services vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Services to win

None of these teams have won a game yet this season, and they are desperate for one. Puducherry has lost two games in a row by an innings margin, and things do not look good for them because they will be playing at Services' home stadium. They'd have to keep their cool and believe in themselves to stand a chance against Services. With 1 and 0 points, respectively, Services and Puducherry are positioned seventh and eighth on the points table. Both sides enter this game having suffered humiliating defeats in their previous games. As of today, it does not appear that any of these teams will advance to the next round.

Services vs Puducherry Top Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Top Batter

Paliwal has more than 5000 FC runs at an average of 44.58, making him their most talismanic hitter as captain. He was the leading run-scorer last season as well, with 245 runs in 4 innings, so he will be expected to lead from the front and score a lot of runs. Paliwal has scored 279 runs in three games this season.

Arun Karthik to be Puducherry’s Top Batters

Karthik is the only batter in their squad who has a fifty this season. He is their highest run scorer as well, with 139 runs in 3 games. In the last 7 FC games, he has 342 runs at a strike rate of 68.67.

Services vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Diwesh Pathania to be Services’ Top Bowler

If Paliwal is a mainstay in batting, Pathania is a stalwart in bowling. He has played in 48 FC games and has taken 198 wickets in those. He took six wickets in three games last season and would like to contribute more with the ball this season. In VHT, he was lethal, taking 11 wickets in 5 games with a strike rate of 26.7. In this season he has 9 wickets from 3 games.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s top bowler

The 36-year-old left-arm orthodox is the leading wicket-taker for his side this season with 16 wickets in 4 innings. In what is turning out to be a dreadful season for his side, he is the only shining light so far. In the last 10 FC games, he has picked 43 wickets. Overall, in 25 FC matches, he has 142 wickets.