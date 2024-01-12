Services vs Rajasthan Match Prediction SER 28 % Chance of Winning RAJ 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Services and Rajasthan are poised to clash on January 12, 2024, during the Ranji Trophy. Their match is going to be held at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Services vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Services kicked off their season in the 2024 Ranji Trophy in a subpar manner as they lost to Vidarbha in their first match. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Services to post a total on the board. Services scored 241 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 155 runs. This, however, did nothing to hamper Vidarbha as they comfortably amassed 219 runs during their first innings and declared after having accumulated 178 runs in the second innings after losing a mere three wickets. Vidarbha emerged as the victors by seven wickets.

Rajasthan managed to conclude their first match against Haryana with a draw. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, but the match was abandoned on Day 1 due to bad light. Their woes continued as the match remained abandoned for the following day, and they ended it with exactly a ton of runs on the board and a loss of six wickets.

Services chance of winning - 28%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 72%

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Services vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Rajat Paliwal is currently leading the run charts for Services with 98 runs in two innings. The skipper achieved a half-century in the first innings of the game. Lovekesh Bansal, their wicket-keeper batsman, is a close second with 83 runs in two innings, including a half-century in the first innings as well. Their opening batsman, Shubham Rohilla, was also quite impressive considering he amassed a half-century during the second innings. On the bowling front, Varun Choudhary was remarkable, having bagged seven wickets for the team in just two innings.

Rajasthan’s batting unit is yet to begin their campaign as they did not get the opportunity to bat in their first match. However, their bowling attack was on the top of their game as Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar and Manav Suthar are tied with two wickets each from a single innings so far.

Services vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi. The last First Class match held at the venue was between Services and Goa in the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy. The former won the toss and elected to bat first which, in hindsight, was disadvantageous as they scored 175 and 304, while Goa scored 483 and won by an innings and four runs. Considering this result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be mostly sunny on the day of the match with no likelihood of interruption from the rain. The temperature is projected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Anshul Gupta, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Lovekesh Bansal, Raj Bahadur.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Lovekesh Bansal Wicket-keeper Pulkit Narang Bowler Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Team Form

Services displayed decent form in the first match of the season but they failed to make hay while the sun shone. Nonetheless, it looks like they have it in them to bounce back from this.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Ram Chouhan, Karan Lamba, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Kamlesh Patel, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Karan Lamba Batter Deepak Hooda (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Samarpit Joshi Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Manav Suthar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan’s form is rather difficult to gauge at the moment, given that their previous match was hindered by circumstances outside their control. But if their bowling display is any indication of their present form, they appear to be in great shape.

Services vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head

Services has maintained an edge over Rajasthan in their last five matches against each other, having won two of their most recent encounters in the tournament. Rajasthan emerged victorious on one occasion while the remaining two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Services - 2

Rajasthan - 1

Draw - 2

Services vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajat Paliwal to score a half-century against Rajasthan

The captain of Services kicked off his Ranji Trophy season with an impressive half-century against Vidarbha in their previous match. During the first innings, Rajat Paliwal garnered 84 runs off 124 balls. His performance took a downturn in the following innings, considering he scored just 14 runs off 46 deliveries. However, he could be relied upon to notch up another half-century against Rajasthan in their upcoming clash.

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Services vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, emerged as their leading batsman in their previous match against Vidarbha. He amassed a half-century, having scored 84 runs from 124 deliveries. In the entirety of his first class career so far, he has accumulated 5718 runs in 142 innings. Considering his figures, there is a good chance he could be their top batter in the next game.

Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Abhijeet Tomar serves as Rajasthan’s opening batsman. In their previous encounter against Haryana, Rajasthan did not bat and, therefore, none of the batsmen have scored runs in the tournament yet. However, he garnered a ton in their final match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 106 runs from 129 deliveries. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Services vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ Best Bowler

Varun Choudhary was nothing short of phenomenal in their previous match versus Vidarbha. He was particularly remarkable in the first innings, wherein he delivered 24.1 overs, conceded a mere 47 runs and captured a whopping six wickets in the process, translating to an economy rate of 1.94. In the second innings, he bagged one additional wicket in eleven overs. He could be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Aniket Choudhary was tied as Rajasthan’s top wicket-taker in their last game against Haryana. In 12 overs, he allowed just 15 runs and delivered six maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 1.25. He claimed two wickets during his spell and could continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming match as well.