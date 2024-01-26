Services vs Saurashtra Match Prediction SER 46 % Chance of Winning SAUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Elite Group A encounter of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Services and Saurashtra will take on each other at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi from January 26, 2024. While Services are yet to register a win in the ongoing competition, defending champions Saurashtra have one win, one loss and one draw so far in the tournament.

Services vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

It’s been a while since Services stopped being a competent unit in first-class cricket. Despite having the comforts of a home base in Delhi, they have consistently underperformed, resulting in a pretty dire situation overall. In three matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, they have one loss and two draws, with a total of six points, which have put them in the sixth spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Saurashtra, the defending champions, know how to win big games. They have one win, one loss, and one draw so far to be at the fourth spot on the points table, but they can always turn heads to win the whole thing if they step up their game a little bit. So they hold a pretty good chance to win the tournament without having to worry about a side like Services.

SER’s chance of winning is 46%

SAU’s chance of winning is 56%

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Services vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

If Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the options, you can only ignore him at your own peril. Pujara, ousted from the Indian set-up, is scoring runs like the old Pujara used to. Rajat Paliwal is having a bumper season for Services in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and I am backing him to have another good game of cricket. While that’s almost sure to happen, don’t undermine the impact of Ravi Chauhan too.

Services vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

Since 2015, the Palam A Ground Model Sports Complex in Delhi has hosted 32 matches, with the first batting team winning seven games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 286/10, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 348/10.

Weather Report

Winter still hasn’t come down substantially in the north of India; hence the impact of it can’t be canceled out. There is no prediction for rain, but it will be a surprise if the match starts on time.

Services Players List

Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal (c), Vineet Dhankhar, L S Kumar (wk), Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Vikas Hathwala, Pal Raj Bahadur, Nakul Sharma, Lovekesh Bansal

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Rajat Paliwal Batter Vineet Dhankhar Batter L S Kumar Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma All-rounder Poonam Poonia All-rounder Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler Nitin Tanwar Bowler Pulkit Narang Bowler

Services Team Form

After losing the first game of the season to Vidarbha by seven wickets, Services drew against Rajasthan and Jharkhand in the next two games. In the form of Saurashtra, they have a formidable opponent who could hand them a big blow if they are not conscious of it.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Aditya Jadeja, Kevin Jivrajani , Vishvaraj Jadeja, Snell Patel, Parth Bhut , Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Devang Karamta

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler Kevin Jivrajani Bowler Vishvaraj Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Even though they don’t have Ravindra Jadeja in the ranks, Saurashtra are still a very strong side with most of their core members from the last year’s championship-winning team staying intact. They showed signs of coming back to form by beating Vidarbha by a massive margin of 238 runs in Nagpur in order to showcase their might. So be sure that we are going to witness a strong performance from them in Delhi.

Services vs Saurashtra Head-To-Head

Saurashtra and Services have played each other four times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former winning two games and the remaining two ending up in draw. The last time both sides played against each other was back in 2015 when Saurashtra won by four wickets in Palam.

Services vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Can’t stress enough how important it is to bet on Cheteshwar Pujara, for he has been in absolute rollicking form lately. There is money to be made by betting on Jaydev Unadkat, too, for he knows how to easily marshal the side. Can you really leave out Rajat Paliwal? Surely, not. He can help you make a good amount of money.

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Services vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)

In three matches this season, Rajat Paliwal has amassed 317 runs at an average of 105.66 with two centuries and one fifty. One of the most consistent batters in domestic cricket, Paliwal has 5937 runs at an average of 45.32 in his career. In his last four innings, Paliwal has 84, 14, 108*, and 111 - which clearly suggests that you should go for him right away.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)

The name should be enough to put enough trust in this bet. He has 20013 first-class runs at an average of 51.98 with 61 centuries and 78 half-centuries. That is insane number at display. His recent scores include - 243*, 49, 43, 43, and 66. You can’t beat his consistency. Just go for him to be Saurashtra’s best batter.

Tripura vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Varun Choudhary to be Tripura's best bowler (Parimatch)

Varun Choudhary has been sensational for Services this season, having already accounted for 13 wickets at an average of 15.15 and an economy rate of 2.44. Despite this being his first season, Choudhary has shown incredible panache to take on the opposition well. So he is well positioned to do better in the next game.

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra's best bowler (Parimatch)

Jaydev Unadkat is just one wicket away from taking 400 first-class wicket - an absolute legend of a performer, who knows how to navigate through chartered waters. In a long career, where he has played more matches on lifeless wickets, Unadkat has an average of 23.01 and an economy rate of 2.95. So you know what to expect.