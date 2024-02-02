Sikkim vs Meghalaya Match Prediction SIK 55 % Chance of Winning MEG 45 % Bet Now! Sikkim and Meghalaya will face each other in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at SICA Ground, Rangpo, with a scheduled start time of 8:15 A.M IST.

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Sikkim encountered another defeat this season as they lost to Nagaland in their previous match. They won the toss and elected to bat first in an attempt to set a competitive total. However, this decision proved to be a mistake as they got bowled out for 173 runs in the first innings while their bowling unit allowed Nagaland to take the lead with 190 runs on the board. Sikkim regained their original lead but could only muster 138 runs, prompting Nagaland to chase it down rather easily. With seven wickets in hand, Nagaland emerged as the victors.

Meghalaya, too, endured their second defeat this season against Mizoram. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first as they went on to score 359 runs in the first innings. Meghalaya seemed to be on the right track but their batting order came crumbling down gradually and got bowled out for 281 runs. Mizoram scored an additional 237 runs and lost nine wickets along the way, leading them to declare their total. They were poised to defend it as well since they managed to dismiss Meghalaya for 124 runs, winning by 191 runs in the end.

Sikkim chance of winning - 55%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 45%

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Sikkim vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Sumit Singh stands as Sikkim’s leading run-getter with 285 runs in seven innings. Ashish Thapa and Ankur Malik are next in line with 234 runs and 227 runs, respectively. Ankur Malik is also exceptional with the ball, given that he is their leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets. Lee Yong Lepcha has captured 15 wickets so far.

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s captain, is currently their leading batsman with 589 runs in six innings. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs considering the second highest is Ram Gurung with just 193 runs to his credit. Akash Choudhary leads their bowling attack with 18 wickets in just four innings, eight of which were taken during their previous match. Dippu Sangma is next in line with 13 wickets in seven innings.

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at SICA Ground, Rangpo. The last match held here during the tournament was between Sikkim and Nagaland, wherein the home side won the toss and put Nagaland to field first. However, this decision did not work out in their favor at all as they got bested on home soil. Based on this recent outcome, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts relatively overcast conditions as there is a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang.

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Kumar Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang Bowler Saurav Prasad Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim’s form seems to have taken a major downturn as they started their season on a high note with two consecutive wins but enter this fixture on the back of two back-to-back losses.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Akash Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Raj Biswa, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev, Sanvert Kurkalang, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Arien Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique, Adarsh Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Larry Sangma Batter Tarique Siddique Batter Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Swarajeet Das All-rounder Jaskirat Singh Sachdev All-rounder Ram Gurung Bowler Arien Sangma Wicket-keeper Akash Choudhary Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Arbin Singh Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has been rather inconsistent in their form as their results have been fluctuating. However, they appear to have it in them to overcome Sikkim.

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Meghalaya and Sikkim have played against each other on three occasions in the past, out of which the last two were won by Meghalaya while the remaining match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Sikkim - 0

Meghalaya - 2

Draw - 1

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Meghalaya to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim

In their last match against Nagaland, Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Arun Chettri, Sikkim’s openers, put on an opening stand of 37 runs in their first innings. However, their performance took a downturn in the following innings as they failed to achieve a partnership at all. Meghalaya’s opening duo, Raj Biswa and Larry Sangma, scored 14 runs together in their first innings against Mizoram and scored six runs in the following innings. Although their partnership was not particularly impressive, they are anticipated to establish a better first wicket partnership this time around against Sikkim.

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Palzor Tamang has accumulated a total of 221 runs in seven innings. He was their leading run scorer in both innings against Nagaland, having scored 57 runs off 77 deliveries in the first innings and 28 runs from 57 balls in the second innings. Considering his recent form, he could be anticipated to be their leading batsman once again.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s skipper, is their leading run-getter at the moment with 489 runs in six innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their first innings against Mizoram, having scored 47 runs from 84 deliveries. Although he was only able to contribute 18 runs in the next innings, there is a good chance he could be their standout batsman.

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Ankur Malik is currently the leading wicket-taker for Sikkim with 17 wickets so far in seven innings. In their first innings against Nagaland, he captured two wickets in 15 overs and claimed one more in the next innings. Taking his consistency into account, he could be relied upon to be their top bowler.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Akash Choudhary has managed to bag 18 wickets in a mere four innings thus far. He delivered two incredible spells against Mizoram in their previous encounter, wherein he bagged four wickets in the first innings and added four more to his tally in the second innings. He has proven to be a dependable bowler and could continue as their premier bowler in the upcoming match.