Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Sikkim and Mizoram are set to lock horns in a Plate Group match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 from Tuesday, December 27. The match will be played at the SICA ground in Rangoo and will start at 9:30am IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Both teams are hanging in the middle of the points table with one win apiece from their respective two matches. However, Mizoram are placed at third courtesy of one extra point.

Mizoram started their journey with a defeat to Meghalaya by two wickets. However, they made a stupendous comeback to beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 118 runs in their next game.

Sikkim, on the contrary, made a brilliant start to their journey after they defeated Manipur by eight wickets in their very first match. However, they lost quite a bit of momentum after losing to Meghalaya by 10 wickets.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Sikkim will be desperate to make a comeback after facing a defeat to Meghalaya in their previous match. But their task isn't going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination. Mizoram have momentum on their side following their thumping victory over Arunachal Pradesh, and will be the favourites.

Our Prediction

It's hard to seperate the two teams as they have had pretty similar campaigns thus far. But the bookmakers think that Mizoram have a better chance of winning, although not by a huge margin. Taking a lead in the first innings will hold a lot of importance.

Sikkim to win @ 2.00 (Melbet)

Mizoram to win @ 1.70 (Melbet)

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Sikkim vs Mizoram Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sikkim lost to Meghalaya by 10 wickets in their previous game and the defeat wouldn't have done their confidence a whole lot of good. If they secure a win against Mizoram, they have every chance of going to the second spot in the points table by displacing Bihar.

Mizoram, on the other hand, would be looking to carry on from where they left off against Arunachal Pradesh. Another win will take them further up the points table.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and batting first should be the best way forward teams. Sides should look to get as many runs on the board before the track starts showing signs of indifference. Spinners are most likely to come into play and batting isn't expected to get any easier as the match progresses.

Weather Report

There is a fair chance of rain on Friday and conditions will be pretty damp for a couple of days. There is no chance of rain on the other three days. Temperatures will be around the 23 degrees. Cloudy conditions have been predicted throughout the clash.

Sikkim team list

Sikkim squad:

Arun Chettri, Pankaj Rawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ashish Thapa (c & wk), Sumit Singh, Anwesh Sharma, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Bijay Prasad, Ankur Malik, Tarun Sharma, Jeetendra Sharma, Chitiz Tamang, Md Saptulla

Sikkim Predicted XI:

Arun Chhetri Batsman Pankaj Rawat Batsman Nilesh Lamichaney Batsman Ashish Thapa Captain and wicketkeeper Sumit Singh Batsman Anwesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batsman Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Tarun Sharma Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim will go into their third match after losing to Meghalaya by 10 wickets. After opting to bat first, Sikkim were bowled out for 140 in 59 overs. Barring Ankur Malik, who scored 37 runs off 51 while batting at No.10, none of their batters made an impact.

After a poor show with the bat, Sikkim made amends as they bowled Meghalaya out for 153 in 45.4 overs. However, Sikkim's dismal show with the bat came back to haunt them as they were bowled out for 90 in 34.1 overs.

Meghalaya didn't falter in their second innings, chasing the target of 78 in eight overs, with Raj Biswa’s unbeaten 56 in 32 balls sealing the deal.

Mizoram Player List

Mizoram squad:

Lalhruaizela, Zothanzuala, Taruwar Kohli (c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vikash Kumar, Jehu Anderson, Avinash Yadav, Remruatdika Ralte, Bobby Zothansanga, Naveen, Ralte Junior, G Lalbiakvela, Rinsangzela Hmamte

Mizoram Predicted XI:

Lalhruaizela Batter Zothanzuala Batter Taruvar Kohli (C) Batter and Captain Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Shreevats Goswami Batter and wicketkeeper Vikash Kumar Batter Jehu Anderson All-rounder Avinash Yadav Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler Naveen Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

After losing to Meghalaya by two wickets, Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 118 runs. After opting to bowl first, Mizoram shot out Arunachal for 63 in 30.4 overs. Remruatdika Ralte and skipper Taruvar Kohli were the pick of their bowlers with four wickets apiece.

Thereafter, Kohli also starred with the bat, scoring 203 runs off 297 balls with the help of 30 fours and one six, helping his team amass a huge lead after their first innings. Shreevats Goswami also brought all his experience into play and scored 50 off 61 with five fours.

Mizoram bowled Arunachal Pradesh out for 157 in their second innings to pull the curtains down on the match. This time around, Avinash Yadav picked up four wickets.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Head to Head

Sikkim and Mizoram have only met twice in the Ranji Trophy before - in 2018/19 and then a year later. Sikkim were the victors in the first clash in Jorhat, first scoring 332 runs and then dismissing the rivals for 161 runs. They eventually triumphed by 105 runs. Mizoram had their revenge the next year, winning by 78 runs to claim six points.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a higher opening partnership

The Mizoram openers have been in no form whatsoever, with Lalhruaizela and Zothanzuala scoring 10 and 15 runs, respectively in two games. The Sikkim openers, on the other hand, are better placed. Pankaj Rawat is the joint-highest top scorer for his side with 123 runs and Arun Chhetri has made 91 with a top score of 41.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Top Team Batsmen

Nilesh Lamichaney to Sikkim's top batter

Both PC Rawat and Nilesh Lamichaney have scored 123 runs apiece in the tournament. But it's Lamichaney, who has a higher strike rate compared to Rawat. He has a strike rate of 57.74 while Rawat is more conservative with a strike rate of 36.39. Lamichaney also has a top score of 74 and has hit 20 fours in the championship.

Taruwar Kohli to be Mizoram's top batsman

Taruwar Kohli has simply been outstanding for Mizoram in the ongoing tournament. In two matches, the right-handed batter has amassed 366 runs at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 57.27. Having already scored a hundred and a double hundred, Kohli must be brimming with confidence. Not to forget that Kohli has also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.80.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Top Team Bowlers

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim's top bowler

Palzor Tamang has arguably been the standout bowler for Sikkim in the tournament. In four innings from two matches, Tamang has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 2.41 with a seven-wicket match haul to show for his efforts.

Avinash Yadav to be Mizoram's top bowler

Avinash Yadav has been pretty impressive for Mizoram in their bowling department. In two matches, he has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 12.56 and an economy rate of 2.28, with best match-figures of 11-142. Moreover, having bowled 33 maidens, Yadav has shown that he can bowl accurately and batters are reluctant to chance their arms against him.