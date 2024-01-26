Sikkim vs Nagaland Match Prediction SIK 61 % Chance of Winning NAGL 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sikkim and Nagaland are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from January 26 to January 29, 2024, at SICA ground, Rangpo. The action is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 A.M IST.

Sikkim vs Nagaland Chances of Winning

Sikkim encountered their first defeat this season in the Plate League in their previous match against Hyderabad. They won the toss and elected to bat first which did not work out as they would’ve hoped for it to, considering they got bowled out for a mere 79 runs in the first innings. Hyderabad made light of the situation and used this opportunity to extend a massive lead on the board as they went on to score 463 runs for the loss of four wickets before they declared the total. Sikkim did not seem to have an answer as they batted once more and could only muster 186 runs before getting bowled out once more. Hyderabad won the match by an innings and 198 runs.

Nagaland, too, had a dismal outing against Meghalaya in their previous match. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, putting Nagaland to bat first and secure a target. However, Nagaland struggled immensely as they scored just 72 runs in the first innings and Meghalaya faced absolutely no trouble in chasing it down. They scored 304 runs and Nagaland did not have it in them to surpass the target since they got bowled out once more for 104 runs. Meghalaya emerged victorious by an innings and 128 runs.

Sikkim chance of winning - 61%

Nagaland chance of winning - 39%

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Sikkim vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Sumit Singh is currently the top batsman for Sikkim with 259 runs in five innings which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. Ankur Malik has been a brilliant all-rounder for the team, having amassed 212 runs and 14 wickets in five innings. Lee Yong Lepcha and Sumit Singh have also made an impact on the bowling side with 12 and 10 wickets, respectively.

Sedezhalie Rupero leads Nagaland’s run charts at the moment with 257 runs in six innings, followed by all-rounder RS Jaganath Sinivas who has accumulated 207 runs as well as five wickets. Sumit Kumar has also contributed 196 runs in six innings. Tahmeed Rahman and Imliwati Lemtur are tied as the top wicket-takers for the team with eight wickets to each of their credit.

Sikkim vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at SICA ground, Rangpo. The last match held at the venue was between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in the previous season of the tournament. The former won the toss and elected to bat first, but it did not work out in their favor as they scored 213 runs in their first innings, but allowed Sikkim to take the lead with 532 runs. Arunachal Pradesh did not have a response as they got bowled out for 61 runs in the final innings and they lost by an innings and 258 runs. Considering this result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather at Rangpo is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang.

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Kumar Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Saurav Prasad Batter Ankur Malik All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim won two matches back-to-back by substantial margins, specifically against Arunachal Pradesh where they won by an innings and 288 runs. They appear to be in a position to overcome Nagaland and claim their third victory this season.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Vishal Sahani Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Yugandhar Singh Batter Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland has got their work cut out for them in the next match and it seems highly unlikely that they could do something to deter Sikkim.

Sikkim vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

Sikkim and Nagaland have faced each other on three occasions in the past, with the latter having won their last two encounters. Sikkim emerged victorious in the remaining match.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Sikkim - 1

Nagaland - 2

Sikkim vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

In their previous match against Meghalaya, Nagaland’s opening pair, Joshua Ozukum and Vishal Sahani, scored ten runs during the first innings. Joshua Ozukum and Yugandhar Singh served as the openers during the second innings and they scored 25 runs together. Sikkim openers, Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Arun Chettri, collaborated for just nine runs in their first innings against Hyderabad, but went on to achieve an opening stand of 31 runs in the following innings. Based on these recent outcomes, it seems likely that Sikkim could establish a better first wicket partnership than Nagaland.

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Sikkim vs Nagaland Best Batters

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Sumit Singh stands as Sikkim’s leading run scorer with 259 runs in five innings so far. In their last match against Hyderabad, he scored just ten runs from nine balls in the first innings and amassed 34 runs from 43 deliveries in the second innings. Considering his form, he could be relied upon to emerge as their top batsman.

Sedezhalie Rupero to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Sedezhalie Rupero leads Nagaland’s run charts with 257 runs in six innings. In their first innings against Meghalaya, he scored a mere seven runs from 14 deliveries. He did not improve much in the following innings given that he scored eight runs from 16 deliveries. Despite this recent showing he could be anticipated to be their standout batsman.

Sikkim vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Ankur Malik is Sikkim’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with 14 wickets in five innings. In their last match against Hyderabad, he delivered 18 overs, allowed 87 runs and captured two wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.83. Considering his wicket-taking prowess, there is a good possibility he could be their top bowler once again.

Tahmeed Rahman to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Tahmeed Rahman is currently tied as Nagaland’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. In their previous match against Meghalaya, he delivered 19 overs, conceded 48 runs and bowled four maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.52. He bagged four wickets in the process and could be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.