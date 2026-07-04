Tamil Nadu vs Assam Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Assam and Tamil Nadu will clash with each other on 17th January 2023. It will be an exciting contest as both teams are in search of a victory to step up in the points table.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Assam competed with Mumbai in their previous game and lost by an inning and 128 runs. Mumbai set up a huge score of 687 runs in their first innings, on the contrary, Assam had no clue and their batting collapsed. This was their first defeat of the season and Assam will expect to bounce back in this match. They are still in the fifth position of the table with 11 points.

Bowling first, Assam could not stop the storm of Prithvi Shaw, he scored 379 runs with a strike rate of 99 approx with 49 boundaries and 4 sixes in the innings. Captain Rahane Scored 191 runs in 302 balls. While 4 batsmen of Assam scored half-centuries in the first innings but not enough to save the team from follow-on. Shams Mulani and Shardul Thakur continued their excellent form from the last match and picked 10 wickets in total from 2 innings. Assam started their innings well but couldn't continue for a draw. Assam lost their 8 wickets under 100 runs in the second innings.

Tamil Nadu on the other hand, played their 4th draw match against Maharashtra. Still finding their first victory.

Tamil Nadu looked better than the two teams in their previous match against Maharashtra. Bowling, first they restricted Maharashtra to 446 runs and went on to score 404 runs in their innings. Vijay Shankar scored a century, while N Jagadessan and Pradosh Paul scored half-centuries.

Tamil Nadu couldn't bowl out Maharashtra which led to a draw. Tamil Nadu Batting looks decent but needs to work on its bowling department. Nevertheless, this game will be a confidence booster as Tamil Nadu gears up to play against Assam. They are currently in 6th position in the points table still searching for their first win.

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Chance of Winning

Assam has always been a good side to watch, they will be smelling blood after the previous match's defeat against Mumbai with a huge margin.

We expect a high-scoring fixture and Tamil Nadu to win with a 60/40 chance in their favour.

Our Prediction

Assam will look to get back to winning ways after the last match defeat against Mumbai, On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will be searching for their first victory in the forthcoming contest.

Our prediction - Tamil Nadu Win or Draw.

Our prediction - Tamil Nadu to take the first-innings lead.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Assam is all set to clash with Tamil Nadu on 17th January. Assam batsmen will be eager to score big runs after an ordinary performance in the previous match against Mumbai.

We expect to see a high-scoring encounter if Assam bats first expect a score over 400 runs. If Tamil Nadu bats first, expect a score between 350 to 400.

Tamil Nadu is the favourite to take the first-innings lead. The result could either be in favour of Tamil Nadu or a draw.

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The pitches in Chepauk Stadium are good for batting hence the team winning the toss is most likely to bat first. Moreover, as the game progresses, the wickets start to turn and bounce offering spinners the advantage in the second innings. The average 1st innings score is 340 runs.

Tamil Nadu is more likely to win the toss and will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai is expected to be sunny which will be ideal for a game of cricket. The wind can provide some help for fast bowlers in the beginning. No chances of rain during the match, hence is no need to worry about loss of overs.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad- B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, B Indrajith (captain), R Sai Kishore (vice-captain)

Tamil Nadu Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Baba Indrajith Captain N Jagadeesan Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vignesh Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Baba Indrajit will continue leading his team, Team looks rock solid. They have been performing well with both the ball and bat. The bowlers need to work hard if they want to defeat Assam. The batsmen will be looking forward to scoring huge runs on this pitch and taking advantage of it.

Players to watch out for - Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan, Indrajith.

Assam Player List

Assam Squad -Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal and Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das

Assampredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Kunal Saikia Captain Rahul Hazarika batsman Gokul Sharma Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Rishav Das Batsman Akash Sengupta Bowler Swarupam Purkayastha Bowler Ranjit Mali Bowler Sidharth Sarmah Batsman Sibshankar Roy Batsman

Assam Team Form

Gokul Sharma will be leading Assam in the upcoming match and did well so far in this tournament. The defeat against Mumbai in their previous game will still be in his head. We expect a comeback from Assam against Tamil Nadu in the forthcoming fixture.

The Batsmen of Assam played good innings but were unable to convert them into big innings which caused them a loss in the previous match. Riyan Parag is the leading wicket-taker for Assam. He has been tremendous with the ball in the last couple of matches.

No doubt Assam will be looking up to their second victory of the season against Tamil Nadu.

Players to watch out for - Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika.

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Head-to-Head

Assam has won three of the last 5 head-to-head matches against Tamil Nadu. The last two games have ended in a draw

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are equal for both teams. The odds for Assam to win the game is 1.91, and the same is 1.91 for Tamil Nadu as well. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Top Team Batsman

Rahul Hazarika and Rishav played crucial innings in the previous contest. Both of them failed to reach the three-digit mark and will make sure of this in the upcoming game. We expect them to score one this time.

Vijay Shankar showed his skill in the previous game. It's a no-brainer to pick him as the top batman from the Tamil Nadu team. Sai Sudharsan will be the player to watch out for in the forthcoming fixture

Tamil Nadu vs Assam Top Team Bowlers

You should never bet against the men in form for Assam, it is Riyan Parag. He has picked the most wickets in the last two games and there is no stopping him.

Sandeep Warrier is our top bowler pick from Tamil Nadu. He can give an early breakthrough to his team.