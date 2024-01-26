TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs CHAN (Chandigarh) Match Prediction TAMI 75 % Chance of Winning CHAN 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh are set to face off in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 26th. The two teams from Group C will square off at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, with the action scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Chance Winning

Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh need to get a move on if they are to get to the top two in Group C of the Ranji Trophy. Tamil Nadu are currently fourth in the group table with eight points, having won and drawn a game each. Chandigarh occupy seventh place with just three points, with all three of their games getting drawn.

Tamil Nadu claimed seven points from their previous game, where they defeated Railways by an innings and 129 runs. Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu had an early blow with Vimal Khumar getting dismissed for a duck in the first over. What followed was a Narayan Jagadeesan show all the way. The opening batter carried the bat and scored an unbeaten 245. Sai Kishore and Boopathi Kumar also scored fifties as they posted 489 in the first innings.

Their bowlers responded well with Sandeep Warrier and Sai Kishore picking three wickets each. Ajith Ram and Mohamed Ali also bagged two scalps each to bowl out Railways to 246. After forcing a follow-on, Tamil Nadu bowlers were even better. Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram snared four wickets each to skittle out the opponents for 114.

Chandigarh faced Gujarat in their most recent game, which ended in a draw after only 26 overs of play. In their earlier round, they played out a draw versus Goa but conceded the first innings lead. Bowling first, Chandigarh bowlers couldn't make enough inroads as Goa posted a mammoth total of 618/7.

In response, Chandigarh batters did a decent job but it wasn't enough to take a lead, scoring 479. Kunal Mahajan was the top run-scorer for them with 147 while Arslan Khan struck 84 at the top of the order. Raj Bawa scored 90 coming at number 7 and added a 203-run stand with Mahajan.

Talking about this game, Tamil Nadu will start as favourites due to their overall strengths and past record. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 75%

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 25%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu sent Narayan Jagadeesan up the order in the previous game and he responded with a match-winning 245 not-out. He averages 44 in FC cricket with over 2000 runs. Bet on him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings.

Manan Vohra has scored 434 runs in his previous 10 FC matches at an average of nearly 40. He hasn't done much in the season so far but nine hundreds and 11 fifties in FC career. You can back him to score over 26.5 runs in the first innings.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

Tamil Nadu have won the toss in all three of their games so far, opting to bat first in two of those. Chandigarh played their last game at this same venue and opted to field first. Most teams have preferred to bowl first in the season so far to get early pitch advantage for seamers. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Salem, Tamil Nadu is likely to be hazy throughout the four days of this match. Rain should not affect the match as there's less than 2% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to range between 29 to 34 degree Celsius during the day.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, B Sachin, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Pradosh Paul, Boopathi Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, S Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag, Vimal Khumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Vimal Khumar Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar All-rounder Sai Kishore (c) All-rounder Mohammed Mohammed Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu suffered a 111-run defeat in their opening game against Gujarat before the second game ended in a draw with only 51 overs of play. Tamil Nadu registered their first win in the third game, beating Railways by an innings and 129 runs.

Chandigarh Players List

Arpit Pannu, Harnoor Singh, Arjit Pannu, Manan Vohra(c), Kunal Mahajan, Gaurav Puri, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu(w), Murugan Ashwin, Jagjit Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Abhijeet Garg, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Gurinder Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Nipun Pandita, Arslan Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Arslan Khan All-rounder Harnoor Singh All-rounder Arpit Pannu All-rounder Manan Vohra (c) Batter Kunal Mahajan All-rounder Gaurav Puri All-rounder Raj Bawa All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Murugan Ashwin Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh have played three and have drawn all. Only 26 overs of play was possible in the most recent fixture but they were outplayed in the first two games. They were bowled out for 96 versus Railways and conceded a 217-run lead in the first innings. Against Goa, they conceded 618 runs and scored 479 runs, conceding the lead again.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record

Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh have not faced each other in FC cricket yet.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Tamil Nadu have a pretty strong batting line-up with the likes of Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar and Sai Kishore. Back them to take the lead after the first innings.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Test Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.95 Bet Now!

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Pradosh Ranjan Paul to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 163 versus South Africa A playing for India A. He has an outstanding record in the longer format, with over 1000 runs at an average of 64. He has four centuries and three half centuries in the format.

Kunal Mahajan to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Kunal Mahajan scored 43 not-out in the second innings versus Railways and followed it up with 147 against Goa. He has made 522 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 65. Bet on him to be Chandigarh's top batter.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

R Sai Kishore was excellent in the previous game, where he snared 3 for 72 and 4 for 43 in two innings. The left arm orthodox spinner has 124 wickets from 33 games at an average of 26.18 with seven five-wicket hauls.

Jagjit Singh to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

The right arm medium pacer has played 15 matches in FC cricket, picking 50 wickets at an average of 23.92. He has taken four five-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Chandigarh.