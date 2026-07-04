Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Trophy Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu and Delhi will clash against each other for their third match in the Ranji Trophy campaign for the 2022-23 edition at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Tamil Nadu and Delhi are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Delhi has 7 Ranji Trophies titles in its cabinet and has finished runners-up 8 times in this tournament. Tamil Nadu on the other hand lifted the Ranji Trophy twice in the past.

After a clumsy last season, Tamil Nadu has had a decent start this season against Hyderabad as they won the first innings and gained 3 points in the points table. In their previous match against Andhra bowling first, they bowled out Andhra for 297 runs in the first innings. Sandeep Warrier and Sai Kishore were the top bowlers with 3 wickets each to their name.

345 runs were Tamil Nadu’s answer to Andhra’s 297 runs. The top order stood strong after the early wicket of N Jagadeesan and made a partnership of 163 runs. Sai Sudharsan got his hundreds in the process. Sai Sudharsan top scored with 113 runs.

In the second innings, Andhra was restricted to 250 runs and the match ended with Andhra being on the winning side. Tamil Nadu couldn’t chase down the target of 202 runs as they were bowled out at 194 runs in the second innings.

Delhi on the other hand ended their previous match against Assam with a draw. Delhi managed 439 runs and 292 runs in their respective first and second innings. Dhruv Shorey did a phenomenal job by scoring a double-century in the first innings.

Dhruv Shorey and Anuj Rawat were the only batsmen who could get going for Delhi. Harshit Rana played an important role with the ball picking 4 wickets for his team, and Pranshu Vijayran picked 3 wickets in the first innings.

Here we are with our analysis of the Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Both teams are equally strong and have performed well in the previous matches of this edition. Tamil Nadu lost their previous match against Andhra while Delhi ended their match with a draw against Assam.

However, Tamil Nadu will now be playing against Delhi at their home ground and will have a tough time winning on their pitch. Their batting performance needs to improve if they wish to win against Delhi.

While both the teams look in excellent touch, we lean more towards Delhi with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the overall form.

Our Prediction

7 times champions Delhi has an advantage over Tamil Nadu given their current performance and past performances in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Moreover, Delhi is playing in their backyard, and Tamil Nadu won’t be able to take home advantage at this pitch.

Our prediction - Delhi to win the upcoming game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Tamil Nadu looked in fine touch in the first match of this season. They performed well and won the first innings points against Hyderabad. Tamil Nadu will look forward to registering its first win in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Delhi on the other hand needs played exceptionally well in the previous match against Assam but couldn’t convert their great start into a win. They will hope to do the same in the next game but this time being on the winning side.

After an intense four-day play we expect Delhi to outright win this match. If Delhi bats first, we expect the first-innings score to be over 350. If Tamil Nadu bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 280-320.

We expect Delhi to win this match.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium generally offered good help to the pacers in the first innings. As the game progresses, the pitch becomes easy to bat on and the average score on this pitch is 410 runs in the first innings. The pitch at Delhi gives a lot of help to spinners on the third and the fourth day. We expect high scores in the first innings. Hence, it will be a wise decision for the team to bat first after winning the toss.

It is important to note that first innings victory is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches as they can get you 2 points.

Weather Report

The weather at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Dekhi is expected to be ideal for a game of the Ranji Trophy. The temperature is expected to be around 26*C, sunny and humid. The winds at 17 km/hr will offer seamers some swing with the new ball in the first innings.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad - R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, B Indrajith (captain)

Tamil Nadu Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Baba Indrajith Captain N Jagadeesan Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vignesh Bowler Affan Khader All-rounder

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu will be led by Baba Aparajith. Washington Sundar who represents India in ODI and T201 is one of the players to watch out for in this Tamil Nadu Team. Washington Sundar played a fine inning in the second innings of the previous match against Andhra Pradesh by 65 runs in the run chase and also picked up 2 wickets for his team. Skipper Baba Aparajith will also be responsible for leading the batting charge.

Sandeep Warrier and Sai Kishore are expected to lead the bowling attack for Tamil Nadu.

While the team is performing well in the shorter format, they had a terrible run in the Ranji Trophy last time. Tamil Nadu needs to level up its game if they want to compete against Delhi, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and other group teams.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad - Himmat Singh (vice-captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayan, Yash Dhull (captain)

Delhi Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan is not in the Delhi squad anymore and Delhi has appointed the youngster Yash Dhull as their captain. Dhruv Shorey and Anuj Rawat led their team from the front in the previous match and will hope to do the same in the upcoming fixture.

Player Name Role Yash Dhull Captain Anuj Rawat Wicket Keeper Nitish Rana Batsman Lalit Yadav All-rounder Himmat Singh Batsman Vaibhav Rawal Batsman Dhruv Shorey Batsman Ishant Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler Vikas Mishra Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s performance in the past matches in the Vijay Hazare trophy is what we don’t expect from them. They won only one match out of their last 5 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also lost their first match against Maharashtra. They redeemed themselves in the previous game against Assam but a draw is not enough in the Group with the likes of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Tamil Nadu to win the game is 1.85, while for Delhi it's 1.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Top Team Batsman

Delhi captain, Yash Dhull, has averaged 35 plus across his last five innings. He scored 97 runs in both innings of the previous match. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Delhi’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture.

Sai Sudharshan was the highest run-scorer in the second match. He was sublime, and Tamil Nadu will expect him to continue the momentum in the third match.

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers

The skilled right-arm fast medium, Simarjeet Singh is our top bowler pick for Delhi in this match.

Sandeep Warrier was the highest wicket-taker in the previous match for Tamil Nadu. We expect him to scalp more than 5 wickets in this game.