TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs KAR (Karnataka) Match Prediction TAMI 52 % Chance of Winning KAR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.659 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the sixth round match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, archrivals Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, from February 9 to February 13. With three wins, one draw, and one loss from five games, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are in the top two positions on the points table, having garnered 21 points each.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu are considered a white-ball behemoth in Indian cricket, but they have adopted a more consistent approach lately to ensure that their Ranji performances are aligned too. After drawing the match against Tripura in Agartala, they have been ruthless in their approach, beating Railways, Chandigarh, and Goa in successive encounters.

On the other hand, Karnataka have registered three victories as well, but what wouldn’t encourage them too much is the fact that they have secured only close victories. In such cases, things normally don’t work as they wish to. Further, this being a home game for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka have even more challenges to counter.

TN’s chance of winning is 52%

KAR’s chance of winning is 48%

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Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu are blessed to have someone like Narayan Jagadeesan in their ranks, and he will bolster the performance massively. You are doing something seriously wrong if you’re not picking him as one of your markets. Devdutt Padikkal will join the Karnataka side and you can stay assured that he is going to provide you with exponential returns in the upcoming encounter. Discount Manish Pandey at your own peril too.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has hosted 41 matches since January 2010, in which the batting first team have won eight games as compared to 10 games by the second-batting side. The average first innings score at the venue is 320/9, but the average first innings winning score has been 321/10. The average second-innings score here is 301/9.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain affecting the match between archrivals, with Chennai providing perfectly conducive climate for the match.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Suresh Lokeshwar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Paul, Boopathi Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Vijay Shankar, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, S Ajith Ram, Kuldeep Sen, B Sachin, T Natarajan, Trilok Nag, Ajay Krishna, Mohamed Ali, Vimal Khumar

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Lokeshwar Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Baba Indrajith Batter Pradosh Paul Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

After losing to Gujarat by 111 runs, Tamil Nadu are on a spree of their own, registering wins after wins with absolute ease. They drew against Tripura in Agartala, but won the next three games in quite convincing manners. So much so that two of those wins are actually by innings margins and one by a huge margin of seven wickets.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shubhang Hegde, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Dega Nischal, Rohit Kumar, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Ravikumar Samarth, Sujay Sateri, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kishan Bedare, Shashi Kumar K

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter Shubhang Hegde Batter Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Dega Nischal All-rounder Rohit Kumar Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Muralidhara Venkatesh Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are currently on a same footing, but the only difference being their wins are not as convincing as Tamil Nadu. They’ve secured three wins, one loss, and one draw so far as well. With many star players like Mayank Agarwak, Devdutt Padikkal, and V Koushik back, they can be a force to be reckoned with.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Head-To-Head

This is called a game of equal footing. Not only in the current season, historically also, they have shared a perfect balance. In 73 Head-to-Head encounter, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have 18 wins each with 37 No Result encounters.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Betting Odds

The way both sides have performed we can be sure that there are multiple money-making opportunities lying for us, not least particularly, N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal. They seem unstoppable in red-ball cricket. Further, Mayank Agarwal has an excellent affinity of scoring a lot of runs in domestic cricket and now that he is back, Karnataka can start feeling confident again.

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Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Best Batters

Narayan Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s best batter (Parimatch)

Narayan Jagadeesan has scored 679 runs in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy, at an average of 135.80 with two centuries and one fifty already. Such has been his brilliance that he tops the run-scoring chart of the year by a healthy margin. In his first-class career, Jagadeesan has 2474 runs at an average of 49.48 with eight centuries and eight half-centuries. With such records to back for, why do you need to look anywhere else?

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)

Devdutt Padikkal is amassing runs like plucking apples from the garden - scoring 369 runs at an average of 92.25 in just four innings this season. He has 1849 runs at an average of 41.08 in first-class cricket, so it is not a surprise either. He was away on India A duties, but now that the England Lions tour is over, he is back again joining the Indian senior team.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

R Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s best bowler (Parimatch)

R Sai Kishore has already picked 27 wickets from five matches, which came at an average of 18.85. Sai Kishore is one of the most consistent batters in the format, having picked 140 wickets at an average of 25.09 with seven four-wicket hauls. Just blindly trust him to deliver big for his state side at his home ground of Chepauk.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka's best bowler (Parimatch)

With 66 wickets from 14 games at an average of 15.25, Koushik has been the biggest saviour for Karnataka cricket in the red-ball format. In the first game of the season, he picked a seven-wicket haul and followed that up with another seven wickets against Gujarat. He didn’t have the greatest of the game against Goa in Mysore, he returns with nine more wickets in the next couple of games.