Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Maharashtra will host Tamil Nadu for their 5th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on 10th January 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Maharashtra has played 4 games in the tournament so far and is currently in the 3rd spot of the points table with 16 points. With 2 wins and 2 draws, they would be looking for a win in the upcoming game against Tamil Nadu to regain their top position in the points table of the Ranji Trophy.

Bowling first, Maharashtra was able to restrict Assam to 274 runs. Ashay Palkar and P C Dadhe continued their phenomenal form from the last match and scalped 3 wickets each. Maharashtra scored a massive 594 runs in their first innings and declared their innings at 147 overs. Siddhesh Veer and Kedar Jadhav were the reason to put a huge score on the scoreboard. Siddhesh Veer scored 106 runs, while Kedar Jadhav piled up 283 runs for which he was awarded Man of the Match. Assam played throughout the 4th day and needed just 11 runs but the game ended with a draw.

Tamil Nadu on the other hand, has not won a single game in the tournament so far. They have 3 draw matches and a loss against Andhra Pradesh this season of the Ranji Trophy. Tamil Nadu is currently at the 6th spot of the points table with 7 points.

Tamil Nadu was bowled out at just 144 runs in their first innings by Mumbai in their previous fixture. Pradosh Paul scored 55 runs in the first innings and was their best batsman. With the help of Trilok Nag and Aswin Crist’s 3 wickets each, Tamil Nadu restricted Mumbai at 481 runs. Tamil Nadu posted a target of 211 runs for Mumbai to chase after scoring 548 runs in their second innings.

Mumbai was only 74 runs away from their 3rd win this season but the 4th day ended with a draw with Mumbai able to score only 137 runs on the scoreboard. Nevertheless, Tamil Nadu would be full of high hopes for the next game to register their first win in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 against Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

In the last 5 matches against Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, 4 matches have turned into draws and just one match had a winner. Tamil Nadu has won that single game in the last 5 matches between the teams.

We expect a high-scoring encounter at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune and Maharashtra to win with a 70/30 chance in their favour.

We give Maharashtra a 70/30 chance of winning this match against Tamil Nadu.

Our Prediction

Maharashtra will look to get back to the winning momentum against Tamil Nadu after a draw against Assam in the last match plus they also have the home advantage in this game as well.

Our Prediction - Maharashtra Win or Draw.

Our Prediction - Maharashtra to take the first-innings lead.

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Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra is all set to host Tamil Nadu at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in their second match of 2023.

Maharashtra batsmen will be eager to score big after an extraordinary performance in the previous match against Assam in their first innings.

We expect to see a high-scoring match on 10th January if Maharashtra bats first expect a score over 350 runs. If Tamil Nadu bats first, expect a score between 250 to 300.

Maharashtra is the favourite to take the first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu. The outcome of the match can be on Maharashtra’s side or can end in a draw.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune pitch is generally known for assisting the spin bowlers because it is made up of black soil. As seen in the previous match of Maharashtra vs Assam, the batters were able to play their shots easily which makes this surface a batting paradise. The toss-winning team should opt to field first as the dew can play an important factor later on in the match.

Weather Report

The weather in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune is expected to be sunny and bright which will be perfect for a game of cricket. We can expect full match play and no loss of overs due to the rains.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad - B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, B Indrajith (captain), R Sai Kishore (vice-captain)

Tamil Nadu Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Baba Indrajith Captain Sai Sudharsan Batsman N Jagadeesan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vignesh Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Baba Indrajith will continue leading this Tamil Nadu panel from the front. Overall, Tamil Nadu looks in good touch but is lacking the spirit of winning the game. Their performance in this season of the Ranji Trophy has been mediocre. Tamil Nadu batsmen would really be aiming to score some big runs on the MCA stadium surface against Maharashtra.

The challenge is for Maharashtra given Tamil Nadu’s record against them in the past 5 matches.

Players to watch out for - Sai Sudharsan, Baba Aparajith, Sandeep Warrier and Vignesh.

Maharashtra Player List

Maharashtra Squad - Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Pavan Shah

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Kedar Jadhav has been added in the Maharashtra squad and was seen in a dominant mode in the previous match. Ankit Bawne will continue to lead Maharashtra in this edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Player Name Role Ankit Bawne Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper SS Bacchhav Bowler P C Dadhe Bowler Kedar Jadhav Batsman Pavan Shah Batsman Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batsman Azim Kazi Bowler Siddhesh Veer Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Ankit Bawne led Maharashtra drawn their previous game against Assam. It was an intensely competitive match as Assam needed just 11 runs to win the match. We are backing Maharashtra to win the upcoming fixture and make a comeback in the tournament to regain their top spot in the points table.

Kedar Jadhav has announced his arrival in style once again. He was seen in tremendous form with the bat so has Naushad Shaikh. Ashay Palkar and SS Bachhav are doing amazingly well with the ball for Maharashtra.

No doubt Maharashtra can still sit at the top of the Elite Group B table after winning against Tamil Nadu.

Players to watch out for - Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav and Ashay Palkar.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Tamil Nadu has won one of the last 5 head-to-head matches against Maharashtra. The other 4 games have ended in a draw.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Tamil Nadu. The odds for Maharashtra to win the game is 2, and for Tamil Nadu, it is 1.77. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Top Team Batsman

Kedar Jadhav played brilliantly once again and we know how consistent he can be. He failed to reach the 300 mark in the previous match falling 17 runs short. We expect him to score big this time.

Sai Sudarshan is the top scorer for Tamil Nadu this season and it’s a no-brainer to pick him as the top batman from the Tamil Nadu team.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra Top Team Bowlers

You should never bet against the men in form. For Maharashtra, it is Ashay Palkar. He has scalped 13 wickets in the last four games and there is no stopping him.

Sandeep Warrier is our top bowler pick from the Tamil Nadu panel.