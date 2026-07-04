Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Mumbai will host Tamil Nadu in their next Ranji Trophy fixture and the first of the year 2023 in Mumbai on 3rd January 2023.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai competed in an exciting contest against Saurashtra but ended on the losing side. This was their first defeat of the season and Mumbai will expect to bounce back in this fixture. They still stay at the top of the table with 13 points.

Bowling first, Mumbai managed to restrict Saurashtra to 289 runs. Shams Mulani continued his excellent form from the last match and scalped 4 wickets once again. Mumbai did not quite get the start they wanted as they lost and were down 6 for 2. The ship steadies as Mumbai approached 206-5 but went downhill once again. Mumbai lost 5 wickets for just 24 runs to end up with 230 runs.

A similar fate followed in the second innings when Mumbai was required to chase 280 runs to win the match but collapsed at 231 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was the top batsman for Mumbai and as expected Shams Mulani topped the bowling charts.

Tamil Nadu on the other hand, played yet another draw time against Delhi and remain 6th on the points table with 6 points.

Tamil Nadu looked better of the two teams in their previous fixture as they took the first innings lead. Bowling, first they restricted Delhi to 303 runs and went on to score 427 runs in their innings. Sandeep Warrier and Vignesh picked four wickets each while Pradosh Paul scored an important ton.

Tamil Nadu was only 85 runs away from their first win this season before the play was called off due to bad lights. Nevertheless, this watch will be a confidence booster as Tamil Nadu gears up to play against the mighty Mumbai side.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Mumbai has always been dominant against Tamil Nadu and they will be smelling blood after the previous match defeat against Saurashtra.

We expect a high-scoring encounter at Brabourne Stadium and Mumbai to win with a 70/30 chance in their favour.

We give Mumbai a 65/35 chance of winning this fixture against Saurashtra.

Our Prediction

Mumbai will look to get back to the winning ways after the last match defeat against Saurashtra plus they have the home advantage too.

Our prediction - Mumbai Win or Draw

Our prediction - Mumbai to take the first-innings lead

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Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Mumbai is all set to host Tamil Nadu at the Brabourne Stadium in their first match of 2023.

Mumbai batsmen will be eager to score big after an ordinary performance in the previous match.

We expect to see a high-scoring encounter if Mumbai bats first expect a score over 350 runs. If Tamil Nadu bats first, expect a score between 260 to 320.

Mumbai is the favourite to take the first-innings lead. The result could either be in favour of Mumbai or a draw.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The pitches in Mumbai are good for batting hence the team winning the toss is most likely to bat first. Moreover, as the game progresses, the wickets start to turn and bounce offering spinners the advantage in the fourth innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be bright and sunny which will be ideal for a game of cricket. Expect full match play and no loss of overs due to rains

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad - R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, B Indrajith (captain)

Tamil Nadu Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Baba Indrajith Captain N Jagadeesan Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vignesh Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Baba Indrajit will continue leading this Tamil Nadu contingent. Overall, Tamil Nadu looks like a good unit. They have been performing well with both the bat and ball this season. The batsmen will be looking forward to scoring huge runs on the helpful Mumbai surface.

The challenge is more mental given Tamil Nadu’s record against Mumbai.

Players to watch out for - Sai Sudharsan, Baba Aparajith, Warrier and Vignesh.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Squad - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande. Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Surya Kumar Yadav

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI

We expect Tanush Kotian to make a comeback in this match.

Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Hardik Tamore All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Shashank Attarde All-rounder Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai lost their previous match against Saurashtra. It was an intensely competitive match, to say the least. But we are confident on this Mumbai squad to make a cracking comeback.

Suryakumar Yadav has announced his arrival in style once again. He has been tremendous with the bat so has Sarfaraz Khan. Shams Mulani is in form of his life and he should keep going with his spoils on the pitch.

No doubt Mumbai still sits at the top of the Elite Group B table.

Players to watch out for - Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shams Mulani

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Head to Head

Mumbai has won three of the last 5 head-to-head matches against Tamil Nadu. The last two games have ended in a draw

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are equal for both teams. The odds for Mumbai to win the game is 1.85, and the same is 1.85 for Tamil Nadu as well. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Top Team Batsman

Suryakumar Yadav played brilliantly once again and we know how consistent he is. He failed to reach the three-digit mark once again in the previous match falling five runs short. We expect him to score one this time.

Sai Sudarshan is the top scorer for Tamil Nadu this season and it’s a no-brainer to pick him for the top batman from the Tamil Nadu team.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Top Team Bowlers

You should never bet against the men in-form. For Mumbai, it is Shams Mulani. He has scalped almost 20 wickets in the last two games and there is no stopping him.

Sandeep Warrier is our top bowler pick from the Tamil Nadu contingent.