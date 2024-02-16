TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs PUN (Punjab) Match Prediction TAMI 60 % Chance of Winning PUN 40 % Bet Now! Tamil Nadu and Punjab will square off in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their match is going to be held at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu went up against Karnataka in their previous match wherein the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Tamil Nadu slipped up and allowed Karnataka to post a total of 366 while they were unable to respond as they were dismissed for a mere 151 runs. Karnataka added 139 runs to their tally but Tamil Nadu went on to score 338/8 in a monumental chase. However, since they ran out of time, the match concluded in a draw.

Punjab, on the other hand, had a dismal outing against Gujarat in their previous match. Punjab won the toss and elected to field first but this turned out to be absolutely disastrous as they conceded 339 runs but were inept in chasing it down. Punjab got bowled out for 219 runs and Gujarat went on to amass an additional 290 runs for the loss of eight wickets, at which point they declared the innings. Punjab faltered in their chase once again and got dismissed for 111 runs, eventually conceding defeat by a whopping 299 runs.

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 60%

Punjab chance of winning - 40%

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Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Betting Tips

Narayan Jagadeesan continues to lead Tamil Nadu’s run charts with 727 runs in eight innings, including two centuries and a half-century. He is currently in a league of his own considering the second highest run-getter is Baba Indrajith with 419 runs in nine innings. On the bowling front, skipper Sai Kishore is their leading wicket-taker with 32 wickets in ten innings followed by Ajith Ram who has captured 27 wickets.

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their top run scorer with 405 runs in ten innings. He has a sizable gap over Anmolpreet Singh who is next in line with 318 runs in six innings. They are the two major contributors with the bat. Siddharth Kaul stands as their top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in seven innings.

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. No Ranji Trophy match has been held at this venue in the past. However, a single First Class match during the Duleep Trophy was hosted here between North Zone and South Zone, which the latter won by an incredible margin of 645 runs after electing to bat first. Considering this dominant result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first and secure a target.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vimal Khumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohamed Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Vimal Khumar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Pradosh Ranjan Paul All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Sai Kishore (C) Bowler Mohammed Mohammed Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu’s three-match winning streak was interrupted by Karnataka in their last game. However, they continue to remain

Punjab Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Gitansh Khera, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhinav Sharma, Vishwanath Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishwanath Singh Batter Naman Dhir Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Nehal Wadhera Batter Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Abhinav Sharma All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Jassinder Singh Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches against each other, both teams have won a match each while the remaining matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tamil Nadu - 1

Punjab - 1

Draw - 3

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Punjab’s openers, Vishwanath Singh and Naman Dhir, did not achieve particularly remarkable partnerships in their previous encounter against Gujarat as they scored 21 runs together in the first innings and added just 11 runs to the first wicket in the second innings. Tamil Nadu’s opening duo, Vimal Khumar and Narayan Jagadeesan, performed significantly better against Karnataka as they collaborated for 51 runs in the first innings and 14 runs in the second innings. Taking this into account, Tamil Nadu could establish a better first wicket partnership than Punjab.

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Best Batters

Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Baba Indrajith is the second highest run scorer for Tamil Nadu with 419 runs in nine innings. He was their top scorer against Karnataka in both innings, having scored 48 runs from 140 deliveries in the first innings and 98 runs off 194 balls in the next innings. He could be anticipated to continue as their top batsman.

Anmolpreet Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Anmolpreet Singh stands as Punjab’s second highest run-getter so far with 318 runs in six innings. Although his performance against Gujarat was lackluster given that he scored just 30 runs in the first innings and a mere eight runs in the second innings, he is expected to find his rhythm and emerge as their best batter.

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Ajith Ram to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Ajith Ram is currently the second highest wicket-taker for the team, having captured 27 wickets in eight innings. He delivered two incredible spells against Karnataka in their previous encounter - he picked up four wickets in the first innings and bagged an additional five wickets in the following innings. He could be relied upon to be their leading bowler.

Siddharth Kaul to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Kaul is the leading wicket-taker for Punjab with a haul of 14 wickets in seven innings. Against Gujarat, he managed to claim three wickets during the first innings and added one more wicket to the tally in the next innings. He has been relatively consistent and could remain their premier bowler in the next match as well.