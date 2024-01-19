TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs RAI (Railways) Match Prediction TAMI 62 % Chance of Winning RAI 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tamil Nadu and Railways will be up against each other in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 19th. The two teams from Group C will lock horns at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The action is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Chance Winning

Tamil Nadu are reeling at the seventh spot in Group C of the Ranji Trophy and need to get a move on quickly. They have only one point to their credit, having lost a game and another ending in a draw. Railways occupy fourth place with six points, with both the games ending in a draw.

Tamil Nadu would feel unlucky as their match against Tripura - one of the easier opponents in the group - ended in a draw due to bad weather, with only 51 overs of play. Earlier, Tamil Nadu lost their opening game against Gujarat by 111 runs. They claimed a 14-run lead in the first innings but then conceded 312 runs in the second innings.

Chasing 299, they lost three early wickets before Sai Kishore (48) and Baba Indrajith (39) added 83 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo was dismissed in successive overs and the lower order couldn't do much as they were bowled out for 187.

Railways faced Punjab in the previous game and the match resulted in a draw, with bad weather allowing only 161 overs of play. Railways claimed three points as they dominated the first innings. Being sent in to bat first, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav, Pratham Singh and Mohammad Saif scored fifties to power the score to 345.

Himanshu Sangwan picked 4 for 58 while Kunal Yadav bagged three wickets as Railways skittled out the opponents for 178. They forced a follow-on but only nine overs were possible in the second innings.

Talking about this game, Tamil Nadu will start as favourites despite a poor start to the season, thanks to their overall strengths. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 62%

Railways’s chance of winning: 38%

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Tamil Nadu vs Railways Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar scored 33 in the first innings against Gujarat and 55 not-out in the previous game versus Tripura. He has a good record in FC cricket with an average of 44. Bet on him to score over 28.5 runs in the first innings.

Mohammad Saif has looked in very good touch in recent times. He scored 58 not-out in the first game versus Chandigarh and followed it with another fifty against Punjab. You can back him to score over 26.5 runs in the first innings.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Toss Prediction

Railways won the toss in their first game and they opted to field first. Tamil Nadu have won the toss in both the games, batting and bowling first once each. Teams have preferred to bowl first in the Ranji Trophy season so far to get assistance for seamers. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Coimbatore is likely to be mostly sunny on all four days of this match. Rain should not be an issue as the radar shows less than 2% chance of precipitation. The temperature could range between 28 to 32 degree Celsius during the day.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, B Sachin, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Pradosh Paul, Boopathi Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, S Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag, Vimal Khumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Sai Kishore (c) All-rounder Mohammed Mohammed Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Boopathi Kumar Bowler Ajay Krishna Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu were outplayed by Gujarat in the opening game, where they lost by 111 runs after getting a 14-run lead in the first innings. The second game versus Tripura ended in a draw after only 51 overs of play was possible.

Railways Players List

Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (wk/c), Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Sahab Yuvraj, Kunal Yadav, Himanshu Sangwan, Akash Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Raj Choudhary

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Nishant Kushwah Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Upendra Yadav (c) Wicket-keeper Sahab Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Kunal Yadav Bowler

Railways Recent Form

Railways have faced Chandigarh and Punjab in their two games in the season so far. Both resulted in draws but Railways claimed the first innings lead in both games. Against Punjab, they posted 345 and bowled out the opponents for 178.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

Since 2013, Tamil Nadu and Railways have faced each other five times in the longer format. Tamil Nadu have won three of those games while the two were drawn.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

The Railways batting unit has done well in the competition so far. They have Upendra Yadav, Mohammad Saif, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh and Sahab Yuvraj Singh in good form. Back Railways to take the lead after the first innings.

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Tamil Nadu vs Railways Top Batters

Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Baba Indrajith scored an unbeaten 58 in the last game before the weather played spoilsport. He has scored 758 runs in his last 10 FC games at an average of 54. Overall, he has registered 14 centuries in the longer format. Betting on him to be the top Tamil Nadu batter seems justified.

Upendra Yadav to be the top batter for Railways

Upendra Yadav is coming off a fifty in the previous game. He has a decent record in longer format with 1799 runs at an average of 43. He has hit five hundreds in his FC career. Bet on him to be Railways's top batter.

Tamil Nadu vs Railways Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Sandeep Warrier was excellent in the first game versus Gujarat, where he bagged 4 for 57 and 3 for 51. The right arm pacer has 224 wickets in FC cricket at an average of 25.15, including 12 five-wicket hauls. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu.

Himanshu Sangwan to be the top bowler for Railways

Himanshu Sangwan was superb in the first innings against Punjab, picking 4 for 58. The right arm seamer has a terrific record in the longer format, with 49 wickets at an average of 18.08. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Railways.