TN (Tamil Nadu) vs SAUR (Saurashtra) Match Prediction TN 55 % Chance of Winning SAUR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra will meet at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in the third quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy. Scheduled from February 23 to February 27, 2024, their clash is going to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu displayed immense dominance in their previous encounter versus Punjab. They won the toss and elected to bat first, which turned out to be a brilliant decision as they went on to score 435 runs in their first innings. Their middle order, particularly Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar, anchored the innings with a century each as they scored 187 runs off 295 deliveries and 130 runs off 271 balls, respectively. Punjab found themselves in a bind as they had their work cut out for them and managed to muster 274 runs before getting dismissed. Following on, they amassed an additional 231 runs which gave them a slight lead over Tamil Nadu. However, it was not a daunting task for them as they chased it down and scored 71/1, winning by a whopping nine wickets.

Saurashtra, too, had an incredibly successful outing against Manipur in their last match, wherein they lost the toss and were tasked with fielding first. This did not prove to be a hurdle as they immediately restricted Manipur to 142 runs in the first innings. When it was Saurashtra’s turn at the crease, they went guns blazing and posted 529 runs and lost six wickets along the way, at which point they decided to declare the innings. Manipur was marred with struggle as they got bowled out for 144 in a humiliating endeavor, losing by an innings and 243 runs.

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 55%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 45%

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Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score high before their first dismissal

Tamil Nadu’s opening partnerships, though inconsistent, have been relatively great in their last few matches. In their previous three matches, they amassed 14, 34, 51, 14, 57 and 13 runs before the loss of their first wicket. Considering how remarkable these partnerships are in the format, they could put on a high score before their first dismissal in the next match.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. The last match held here during the tournament was between Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were restricted to scores of 111 and 206 runs while the home team batted once and posted 610 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets. Considering how invincible they were, the toss winner of the next game could decide to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly cloudy conditions with no possibility of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vimal Khumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohamed Ali, Mokit Hariharan.

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Lokeshwar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Mohamed Ali All-rounder Vijay Shankar Batter Mokit Hariharan Batter Mohammed Mohammed Bowler Sai Kishore (C) Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu was incredibly successful towards the tail end of the season as they endured four victories in their previous five matches and drew the remaining fixture.

Saurashtra Player List

Arpit Vasavada (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Aditya Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Sammar Gajjar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Kushang Patel, Kevin Jivrajani, Cheteshwar Pujara, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Chetan Sakariya.

Predicted Playing XI

Kevin Jivrajani Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson Batter Arpit Vasavada (C) Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Chirag Jani Batter Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Chetan Sakariya Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra was also on a similar trajectory to that of Tamil Nadu as their last five matches witnessed them win four and draw one fixture.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches, Tamil Nadu overcame Saurashtra in their most recent encounter in the 2023 season while the remaining four fixtures were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tamil Nadu - 1

Saurashtra - 0

Draw - 4

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra

During Saurashtra’s solitary innings against Manipur, their opening duo of Kevin Jivrajani and Harvik Desai added just 14 runs to the first wicket before the fall of their first wicket in 6.1 overs. Suresh Lokeshwar and Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu’s opening batsmen, also scored 14 runs together in their first innings against Punjab but kicked it up a notch in the following innings as they collaborated for 34 runs in 4.4 overs. They could achieve a better first wicket stand than Saurashtra in the next game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Baba Indrajith stands as Tamil Nadu’s second highest run-getter at present with 606 runs in ten innings. He achieved his second century of the season against Punjab in their previous encounter, having amassed 187 runs from 295 deliveries. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings but he could be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Arpit Vasavada to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Arpit Vasavada leads Vidarbha’s run charts with 440 runs in 11 innings. In their solitary innings against Manipur, he scored 148 runs in 197 deliveries, making it his first century of the season. He has also previously achieved three half-centuries in the season and could be relied upon to be their leading batter in the next game.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Ajith Ram to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Ajith Ram stands as the second highest wicket-taker for the team, having captured 36 wickets in ten innings so far. He delivered two incredible spells against Punjab as he claimed a whopping six wickets in 27.5 overs during the first innings and picked up three more wickets in 18 overs in the second innings. He could be anticipated to remain their top bowler.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra by a substantial margin as he has captured 39 wickets in a mere 12 innings. He emerged as their top wicket-taker against Manipur in both innings, having claimed four wickets in 20 overs in the first innings and an additional five wickets in 22.5 overs during the second innings. There is a good possibility he could be their leading bowler.