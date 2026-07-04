Tripura vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Tripura will be up against Chandigarh in their fourth match of the Elite Group D at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala from 3rd January. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Tripura started their campaign with a draw against Gujarat and got rattled by Vidarbha in their second game by 220 runs. In the last game they settled with a draw against Punjab, While Chandigarh played a draw with Punjab and lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by a huge difference.

In the previous edition, Tripura were placed in the Elite Group F. Their first game was against Haryana, which resulted in a draw. Tripura suffered a massive defeat in their next two games. Himachal Pradesh hammered them by an innings and 30 runs and got knocked out from the group stage. Chandigarh lost against Hyderabad by 217 runs in the first game. They were placed in the Elite Group B and finished at the bottom of the table after losing two of their three matches.

Tripura vs Chandigarh Match Chance of Winning

Tripura are expected to beat Chandigarh in Agartala. The Wriddhiman Saha-led side started their season with a draw against Gujarat. After that they suffered a defeat by 220 runs against Vidarbha. In the third game against Punjab they settled with a draw. In the first game against Gujarat, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee and Rajat Dey scored half centuries in the first innings. The right arm medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh took fifer in the both innings. Rajat Dey also picked two wickets in the match. Chandigarh, who somehow managed to play a draw against Punjab, are up against a very strong opposition who are in search of their first win.

Our Prediction

Tripura look all set to register their first win of this season and they will be playing at their home ground and that will be an added advantage for them. Both teams haven’t won in their last five games. Tripura have lost three of their last five matches, while Chandigarh have played two draws in their last five matches.

Tripura to win - 1.50 (Melbet)

Chandigarh to win - 2.40 (Melbet)

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Tripura vs Chandigarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Tripura started their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Haryana. They later suffered defeats against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. After losing back to back games, Tripura knocked out from the group stage.

Chandigarh were placed in the Elite Group B in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Baroda but lost to Hyderabad and Bengal by massive difference.

Tripura and Chandigarh are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Railways, Punjab and Jammu & kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Both teams might find it really difficult to move to the next round again this time.

Tripura vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

This will be the third and last match at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in this edition. Notably, Tripura had won the toss in both first & second game played here in this season and they elected to field first. Both matches resulted in a draw. Keeping in mind about the weather forecast and past records, the team winning the toss will be more likely to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be ideal for cricket at Porvorim. The temperature will hover around 25 to 27 degree celsius. The wind speed would go up to 7 kmph.

Tripura Player List

Tripura Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Riman Saha, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Tripura Predicted XI

Bishal Ghosh Batsman Bikram Kumar Das Batsman Sridam Paul All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee Batsman Deepak Khatri All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha (c) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Rajat Dey All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Parvez Sultan Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura began their campaign with a draw against Gujarat before being defeated by Vidarbha by 220 runs in their second game. They drew their previous game against Punjab. Skipper Wriddhiman Saha has shown his class in the last game and played a crucial role. The former Bengal player has led his side with example and played some vital innings in tough situations.

Chandigarh Player List

Chandigarh Squad:

Manan Vohra (c), Abhijeet Garg, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Arjit Pannu Batsman and Wicket Keeper Manan Vohra (c) Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Kunal Mahajan Batsman Gurinder Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh played a draw with Punjab and lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by a huge difference. Manan Vohra & Co. would look to make a comeback in the upcoming match, but it won’t be a walk in the park for them as Tripura will be playing at their home.

Tripura vs Chandigarh Head to Head

Both teams haven’t faced each other in the Ranji Trophy and this will be their first game in this tournament.

Tripura vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Tripura to win

Tripura appears to be on track for their first win of the season, and they will be playing at home, which will give them an advantage. With the inclusion of Wriddhiman Saha in the squad the team looks more balanced as he is one of the finest wicket keepers in this era and he has proved his worth with bat as well.

Tripura vs Chandigarh Top Team Batsmen

Sudip Chatterjee to be Tripura’s top batsman

The 31-year-old southpaw has the experience of 66 first class games. He has amassed 4200 runs with the average of 39.01. Chatterjee has 11 centuries and 21 half centuries to his name and once again his team will expect him to deliver against Chandigarh. In the last five innings, Chatterjee has smashed a century and two half centuries.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s top batsman

Chandigarh's captain has yet to live up to his full potential and it’s a long due on him. In his last inning against Gujarat, he looked comfortable before Siddharth Desai uprooted him. Vohra has played 45 matches and scored 2535 runs with an average of 35.20. He will have to lead by example if they want to beat Tripura.

Tripura vs Chandigarh Top Team Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top bowler

Everyone’s eye will be on him in the upcoming match against Chandigarh. The right arm medium pacer took three five wickets haul in his last five outings. Overall, he has taken 238 wickets in 76 first-class matches at an economy rate of 3.06. Not only with the bowl, Murasingh can also play some important knocks down the order and that makes him a valuable asset for his team.

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s top bowler

The swing maestro Sandeep Sharma can be lethal in the upcoming match. If he gets some assistance off the surface, then it won’t be easy for Tripura’s batsman to play him. The right arm medium pacer is known for accurate and economical spells. He bowled a beautiful spell against Madhya Pradesh and scalped 7 wickets at an economy rate of 3.67. Overall, he has taken 175 wickets in 48 first-class matches at an economy rate of 2.91.