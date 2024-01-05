Tripura vs Goa Match Prediction TRI 25 % Chance of Winning GOA 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Tripura and Goa will meet in the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024. The match is going to be hosted at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Tripura vs Goa Chances of Winning

Tripura had a thrilling showdown against Puducherry in their previous match during the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latter won the toss and relegated Tripura to posting a total on the board. It seemed to be working out in Puducherry’s favor as they were able to limit Tripura to a mere 160 runs in the first innings. However, in an interesting turn of events, Tripura managed to defend their score by bowling out Puducherry in 40.1 overs, winning by just 25 runs in the end.

Goa went up against Baroda in their final match of the tournament but it did not play out the way they would’ve hoped it would. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, they posted a decent score of 228 runs on the board. Their bowling attack, however, did not have it in them to defend the total as they allowed Baroda to finish the match in 47 overs, and they ended up losing by four wickets with 18 balls left unused.

Tripura chance of winning - 25%

Goa chance of winning - 75%

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Tripura vs Goa Betting Tips

Bikramkumar Das was Tripura’s leading batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 286 runs, followed by Ganesh Satish who gathered 232 runs. Sudip Chatterjee was their top run scorer in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, having scored 458 runs in the tournament. Manisankar Murasingh was their leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the Ranji Trophy, considering he claimed 16 wickets and 20 wickets in each tournament, respectively.

Suyash Prabhudessai has consistently been Goa’s top run scorer with 258 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 471 runs in the Ranji Trophy. Snehal Kauthankar trailed closely behind during both tournaments, with 248 runs and 412 runs, respectively. Darshan Misal led the bowling attack in both tournaments, having captured 15 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 22 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Tripura vs Goa Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala. The previous match held here during the Ranji Trophy was in the 2023 season between Chandigarh and Tripura. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, putting Chandigarh to bat first and set the target. They scored 455/3 but Tripura did not get a chance to retaliate. The match ended in a draw. However, given that Chandigarh was able to make the most of batting first, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Sridam Paul, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Arjun Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Babul Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Riman Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Debaprasad Sinha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Wriddhiman Saha (C) Wicket-keeper Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Sankar Paul All-rounder Parvez Sultan All-rounder Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Rajat Dey Batter Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Arjun Debnath Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura seem to have improved significantly considering they ended their campaign in the 2023 Ranji Trophy with no wins on the board.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa continues to languish at the bottom of the standings as they finished in the penultimate position on the Group E standings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tripura vs Goa Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches, Tripura won their most recent encounter and Goa emerged victorious twice. The remaining two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tripura - 1

Goa - 2

Draw - 2

Tripura vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to have a better opening partnership than Tripura

Although Tripura enjoyed a brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, their opening duo seem to have faltered in their attempt to lay down a foundation for the rest of the batting order to build on in their final match against Puducherry. Bikramkumar Das and Wriddhiman Saha failed to achieve an opening partnership at all given that the former’s wicket was taken on just the third ball of the innings. Goa’s openers, however, had a substantially better collaboration against Baroda in their previous match as Ishaan Gadekar and Snehal Kauthankar scored 89 runs before the former’s wicket was taken in 19.4 overs. Considering this massive disparity in performance, it seems likely that Goa could establish a better first wicket partnership against Tripura.

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Tripura vs Goa Best Batters

Bikramkumar Das to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Bikramkumar Das led the run charts of his team during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 286 runs in seven innings. In their match against Mumbai, he scored 70 runs from 78 deliveries. He achieved a total of four half-centuries during the tournament and can be relied upon to emerge as the top batsman.

Snehal Kauthankar to be Goa’s Best Batter

Snehal Kauthankar was Goa’s second highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 248 runs in six innings. In their final match of the season against Baroda, he scored 50 runs from 84 deliveries. He can be relied upon to remain their top batter in the upcoming match.

Tripura vs Goa Best Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Manisankar Murasingh was the leading wicket-taker for Tripura with 16 wickets in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their last match against Puducherry, he was tied as the top wicket-taker with three wickets to his credit in nine overs. He could be anticipated to be their standout bowler in the next game.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal emerged as Goa’s leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 15 wickets in six innings. He bowled an incredible spell against Baroda in their last match, wherein he delivered ten overs and conceded just 41 runs, claiming four wickets in the process. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler.