Tripura vs Gujarat Match Prediction

2017 Ranji Trophy Champions Gujarat will kick start their campaign in the Elite Group D match against Tripura at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 AM IST on December 13 and will conclude on December 16, 2022. The teams have been placed in a loaded group that includes defending champions Madhya Pradesh, two time winners, Railways and Vidarbha, 1993 winners Punjab. Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir round off the eight team group.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Tripura vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Tripura were placed in a very difficult group alongside Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Riding on centuries from Bishal Ghosh and Samit Gohel, they managed to put up a score of 436 in the first innings but fell well short of Haryana’s total of 556 in a game that ended in a draw. In the second round, having restricted Himachal Pradesh to just 365 runs, the batters failed miserably in both innings as the team lost by an innings and 30 runs. In the last match against table toppers Punjab, Tripura put up a brave fight and were even ahead by seven runs after the first innings. A Manisankar Murasingh 85 in the second innings gave them a shot a victory but Mandeep Singh’s unbeaten 97 allowed Punjab to take the win and the group as well.

Gujarat ended last season’s Ranji Trophy campaign at the group stage with just seven points on the table. However, there were a lot of positives for the Western Indian team, especially debutant Het Patel. Het finished as the team’s highest run scorer with 429 runs in just three matches. And this was not a case of playing one huge innings in the tournament. He started off with a commendable 72 against Madhya Pradesh before scoring big centuries against both Kerala (185) and Meghalaya (154). On the bowling front, Chintan Gaja was the star of the show with 15 wickets but Siddharth Desai and Roosh Kalaria were close behind with 14 wickets apiece.

Melbet has decided to hand Gujarat the title of favorites for this game. What is surprising are the odds for the game as it should have been even lower. The odds of 1.25 for a Gujarat win feels too high and the 3.05 for Tripura feels a shade too low. The implied odds for the game stand at 80% for Gujarat and 32.79% for Tripura.

Our Prediction

As expected, the bookmakers sided with Gujarat for this game and it is slightly surprising that the odds for Tripura are just 3.5. However, we will not be predicting an upset in this one as Gujarat have way too much firepower at their disposal to run through the Tripura side even if the latter are playing at home. A win for Gujarat in this one is almost a guarantee as the former champions will want to start the new campaign on the right note.

Tripura to win @ 3.5 (Melbet)

Gujarat to win @ 1.25 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tripura vs Gujarat Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Placed in a group alongside Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Tripura were well and truly tested in the Ranji Trophy last season. However, they put the rest of the group on high alert when they were able to earn a well deserved draw against Haryana in their first game after scoring 436 in response to Haryana’s 541/9 in the first innings. However, that is as good as it got for them as they were hammered by Himachal by an innings and 30 runs. They did put up a fight against eventual group winners Punjab when they took a seven run first innings lead. But it resulted in nought as Punjab ended up winning the match by six wickets.

Gujarat were also placed in a tricky group alongside Kerala, Meghalaya and eventual winners Madhya Pradesh. They got off to a great start in the game as they claimed a lead at the end of the first innings. However, a collapse in the second innings, that saw the team bundled out for a mere 88 runs, meant a loss by 106 runs was added to the table. In a must win game against Kerala, they ended up on the wrong side of the scores after the first innings despite Het Patel and Karan Patel scoring centuries. The second innings saw another brave innings by Karan (81) but it proved to be inconsequential as Rohan Kunnummal scored an unbeaten 106 to lead Kerala over the line with eight wickets in hand. They then went on to thrash Meghalaya by an innings and 139 runs but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Tripura vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

With Covid playing a huge role in the schedule for the Ranji Trophy last season, there were no matches played at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala. However, in the 2019-20 season, there were five matches played at the venue and the winning captain always decided to field first. While there was a draw played out in two matches, only once did the team winning the toss not come out on top.

Weather Report

The weather in Agartala is expected to be very pleasant with the temperature ranging from a minimum of 14C to a maximum of 28C. There is hardly any chance of rain during the entire duration of the game according to Accuweather. However, the first two days are expected to have a bit of haze in the air but that would not continue for the fag end of the game.

Tripura Player List

Tripura squad for Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Wriddhiman Saha (C), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha

Tripura Predicted Playing XI:

Bishal Ghosh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Deepak Khatri Batter Rajat Dey Batter Subham Ghosh All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Sankar Paul Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura come into the Ranji Trophy on the back of a very topsy-turvy Vijay Hazare Trophy. Having lost the first game of the tournament against Uttar Pradesh, they beat Hyderabad by seven wickets. The trend continued again as the tournament progressed after a loss to Chandigarh was quickly followed by a win against Himachal. While back to back losses against Gujarat and Saurashtra ended their chances of qualification, a huge 240-run win against Manipur was a more than perfect ending for the team from the North East.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat squad for Ranji Trophy 2022-23:Priyank Panchal (C), Het Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Shen Patel, Hardik Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel

Gujarat Predicted Playing XI:

Kathan Patel Batter Priyank Panchal (C) Batter Bhargav Merai Batter Priyesh Patel Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper batter Umang Kumar Batter Karan Patel All-rounder Tejas Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat had a Vijay Hazare to forget in 2022 as they finished sixth in an eight team group. A win against Manipur in their opener was as good as it got for the Western Indian team as they succumbed to losses against Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra in the matches to follow. Another loss against Hyderabad was sandwiched between wins over Tripura and Himachal Pradesh as Gujarat ended with just 12 points on the board - a spot below Tripura on NRR

Tripura vs Gujarat Head to Head

Gujarat and Tripura have faced off in the Ranji Trophy just once in the past. That game was played all the way back in November 2007 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat did not take it easy on Tripura in the game as they sealed the win by an innings and 72 runs.

Tripura vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat to win the match

This could not be any simpler. There is a reason that the odds show such a huge difference between the teams because there is one. Gujarat have the better squad and if rain does not play spoilsport, they will walk away with the points.

Tripura vs Gujarat Top Team Batsmen

Bishal Ghosh to be Tripura’s top batsman

Ghosh played only three out of the five innings that Tripura played last season. Despite that, he ended up with 193 runs at an average of 64.33 to end the campaign. The next player on the list was Rajat Dey who fell almost fifty runs behind despite playing a couple of extra innings. He is likely to be the star of the show again for Tripura this season.

Het Patel to be Gujarat’ top batter

While the ever reliable Priyank Panchal out scored Het Patel to end up as Gujarat’s highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, we will still back the latter to be the top batter for his side. He never scored less than 80 runs in a match in last season’s Ranji Trophy and with a year’s experience under his belt, he is sure to improve even further this time around.

Tripura vs Gujarat Top Team Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top bowler

The main reason for Tripura’s struggles last season can be attributed to their bowling performances. They struggled to get wickets in the second innings of games which cost them a chance of winning two games. However, if there was one guy who stood heads and shoulders above everyone else it was Manisankar Murasingh who finished the campaign with an impressive tally of 11 wickets. The next closest bowlers had five wickets less than him.

Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’ top bowler

Chintan Gaja was a man on a mission last season for Gujarat, scalping 15 wickets in just three games for them. He has continued his form into the Vijay Hazare as well where he again came up with 15 wickets. There is no reason to believe that there will be any drop off in his performances as we move to the longer format.