Tripura vs Punjab Match Prediction

The third round of Ranji Trophy games starts on December 27 and Tripura is slated to take on Punjab at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala. The match will start at 9:30 AM.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Tripura hasn’t had a good start to the tournament as they lost one game and drew the other. They are coming into this game after a massive loss against Vidarbha who beat them by 220 runs. Punjab too have not tasted victory this season as both of their games have ended in draws. Their last game against Railways was called off after the pitch was declared to be not fit enough to continue the game. The only positive for Punjab in that game was Siddhart Kaul picking a fifer. While for Tripura Ajay Sarkar took 8 wickets in the game and was the best performer with the ball.

Tripura vs Punjab Chances of winning

Punjab is coming into this game after not so much match practice as their last game was more about survival on the pitch than competing against the opposition so they might be a bit rusty, especially their batters who did not get enough time to spend in the middle. Tripura meanwhile will be playing at home so they would be confident of a good showing. In fact, in their first game against Gujarat, they dominated the match for the most part on the same ground. Manishankar was the top performer in that game so Tripura will bank on him to get their first win. Punjab will bank on their batters who had an outstanding outing against Chandigarh in their first game. Prabhsimran scored his first FC double-century in that game.

Our Prediction

Tripura will start as favourites simply because they will be playing at home and Manishankar got 10 wickets in the last game on the same ground if Punjab has to challenge Tripura then their batting definitely needs to click because after a very good outing against Chandigarh they fell flat against Railways. The last time these two sides met Punjab won the game by 6 wickets earlier this year at Kotla, Delhi.

Tripura to win - 4.50 (Melbet)

Punjab to win - 1.16 (Melbet)

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Tripura vs Punjab Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After the first two rounds of the games, Punjab and Tripura are currently in the 4th and the 5th spot respectively in the Elite group D. It does not look like any of these sides will proceed to the next round but Punjab are better placed as they have not lost a game yet. Their previous game against Railways was called off because the pitch was deemed unfit to play on. The sole bright spot for Punjab in that game was Siddhart Kaul's fifer. If they win this one they might remain in contention. A victory by bonus point will really aid them in their quest to qualify for the next round. For Tripura, Ajay Sarkar grabbed eight wickets and was the top bowler in their last game while Sudeep Chatterjee and Saha scored half-centuries. The other sides in the group are Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Railways, and Jammu & Kashmir. MP and Vidarbha lead the table with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Tripura vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

In their game against Gujarat, Tripura won the toss and chose to field first. They were right in electing to field first as they dismissed Gujarat for a low score. So even in this game whichever side wins the toss would like to field first as well.

Tripura vs Punjab Weather Report

The weather is reported to be good during all 4 days of the game with the temperature hovering between 27 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Player List

Tripura Team

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Ajay Sarkar, Deepak Khatri, Rana Dutta Sanjay Majumder, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha, Sankar Paul, Amit Ali

Tripura Predicted XI:

Bishal Ghosh Batsman B Das Batsman Sridam Paul Batsman Sudeep Chatteerjee Batsman Deepak Khatree Batsman W Saha Batsman and wicket-keeper Rajat Dey All-rounder M Murasingh Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler P Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Murasingh picked 10 wickets against Gujarat but the rest of the bowling department struggled. But in the 2nd game against Vidarbha A Sarkar picked up 8 wickets in the match. As for batting, Paul scored fifties in each inning and Dey scored a fifty in the first innings apart from taking a couple of wickets in the second innings. Saha scored a half-century against Vidarbha too.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Vinay Choudhary, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Jass Inder Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Vinay Choudhary Bowler Prabhsimran Batsman A Sharma All rounder Naman Batsman Mandeep Singh Batsman Anmol Malhotra Batsman and wicket-keeper Anmolpreet All-rounder S Singh All-rounder Markande Bowler S Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Prabhsimran, Abhishek, and Mandeep already have hit a century each in the competition while Anmolpreet too has a fifty. There was nothing to take away for Punjab against the Railways but S Kaul picked up a fifer so the bowling looks good as Baltej Singh is also in good form in the competition.

Tripura vs Punjab head to head

When the two sides met the last season Punjab came on victorious by 6 wickets. Batting first Tripura scored just 127 but Punjab was bowled out for a mere 120. In the 2nd inning, Tripura scored just 233 and Punjab chased the total down courtesy of Mandeep Singh who scored 97 not out to take his side home.

Punjab vs Tripura Betting odds

Tripura is likely to win because they are playing at their home and Murasingh’s form is lethal at home. Even last season, the all-rounder from Tripura picked up a fifer against Punjab and run riot in the first game at the same venue so if the conditions favour the pacers, Punjab’s batters will have to pass a real challenge to compete against the hosts.

Punjab vs Tripura Top Batter

Tripura Top Batter

Wriddhiman Saha to be Tripura’s top batter

The India wicket-keeper has played 41 Tests and scored over 6000 runs in FC cricket. In the previous game, he scored 66 runs in the first innings and 27 runs in the second. He would once again be expected to lead Tripura’s batting.

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab Top Batter

Mandeep Singh scored 100 against Chandigarh and is one of the most experienced players in FC cricket in India currently. The Punjab captain would be expected to lead from the front and help his side put up a decent total on the board. Overall in 86 FC games, he has more than 5900 runs with 15 centuries in his career.

Punjab vs Tripura Top Bowler

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura's top bowler

Murasingh has been in outstanding form for FC cricket. In his last ten games, he has taken 53 wickets at a strike rate of 38.75, including 10 against Gujarat. The right-arm medium bowler has 233 wickets at an average of 28.3 in 75 FC games.

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab Top Bowler

Siddarth Kaul is the most experienced pacer in Punjab’s squad. In the last 9 games, he has picked up 40 wickets and he also picked up a five-wicket haul against the Railways in the last game. Overall he has 250 wickets in 70 FC games.