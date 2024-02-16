Tripura vs Railways Match Prediction TRI 22 % Chance of Winning RAI 78 % Bet Now! Tripura will meet Railways in the next Elite Group C fixture. The match will be played at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala from February 16, 2024. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Tripura vs Railways Chance of Winning

Tripura is in a quite competitive pool this year. They began their Ranji journey with a win this season against Goa. They are having a decent season in the competition so far but it is time for them to amp up if they want to have a chance to win the trophy. Tripura has two wins, a loss and three draws in the competition. The team is placed 5th in the group table with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.235.

Railways began their campaign with two draws in the competition. But that got worse as they lost two games after that. They have had a little success as well. They are coming from a win against Goa by 63 runs. The team is placed at the 4th place with 18 points and a net run rate of +1.194. Railways will be looking to establish a better grip in their campaign and will be looking to win against Tripura.

Railways's chance of winning: 78%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 22%

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Tripura vs Railways Betting Tips

Railways to score high before 1st dismissal

Railways have a good batting form in the competition. They established strong opening partnerships in the competition so far. Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh opened for the team before but Suraj Ahuja currently opens with Vivek Singh in the competition. Singh and Ahuja average at 26.1 & 35.83 in the competition respectively. The team posted the scores of 97, 53, 15, 1, 0 & 30 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the six games. The batters missed the mark in a few games in the middle but will be looking to exploit the bowling front of Tripura in their next outing. That said, Railways look strong and confident to lead a successful opening partnership in the next game.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c), Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwah, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Sahab Yuvraj Singh Batter Upendra Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Saif Batter Nishant Kushwah Batter Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways are coming from a win against Goa in their last outing by 63 runs. Railways displayed a strong batting front in the game.

Tripura Player List

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Nirupam Sen, Ajay Sarkar, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Sankar Paul, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Kaushal Acharjee, Sanjay Majumder

Predicted Playing XI

Bishal Ghosh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Sridam Paul Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Parvez Sultan All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit K Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura are coming from a draw against Chandigarh in their last outing. Tripura has a decent batting order but their bowlers have leaked way too many runs in the last game.

Tripura vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

In the last and the only meeting between Railways and Tripura, Railways lead the tally by 1-0.

Railways Won: 1

Tripura Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tripura vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways faced Goa in their last game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Railways batted first and scored 297 runs in the first innings. Goa replied with 200 runs in the first innings. Railways piled another 208 runs in the second innings. Goa could not lead a successful chase and were bundled out at 242, losing the game by 63 runs. Suraj Ahuja and Upendra Yadav were fantastic with the bat in the 1st innings and scored 81 & 91 runs respectively. Akash Pandey was the best bowler in the team with 13 wickets in the game whereas Adarsh Singh picked 4 wickets. Railways will be confident with their strong batting and a much impressive bowling order. They will look for a win here.

Tripura met with Chandigarh in their last outing. Chandigarh scored 356 runs in the 1st innings. Tripura hit with a strong reply with 438 runs in the 1st innings. Chandigarh scored another 359 runs in the second innings. While Tripura were 121/3, the time ran out and ended the game in a draw. There were several notable batting performances in the 1st innings. Ganesh Satish (88), Bikramjit Debnath (64), Wriddhiman Saha (66) & Manisankar Murasingh (94) were the top batters from the side. Bikramjit Debnath picked 3 wickets in the game. Tripura will be relying upon their batting unit. Their bowling order has looked ineffective in the competition so far.

Tripura vs Railways Top Batters

Ashutosh Sharma to be the top batter for Railways

Ashutosh Sharma will be top batting pick from Railways. He has mustered a total of 260 runs in 6 innings. He has an average of 43.33 in the tournament. He scored 17 & 81 runs in the previous game and looks in good form with the bat. He will be expected to score high in the next game against Tripura.

Wriddhiman Saha to be Tripura's top batter

Wriddhiman Saha is a hard hitter in Tripura. He has scored 271 runs in 7 innings at an average of 45.16. He has smashed three fifties in the competition. He scored 66 runs in his last outing against Chandigarh. He will enter as the best batting pick from Tripura.

Tripura vs Railways Top Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways

Akash Pandey will be the top bowler in the next game against Tripura. Pandey has picked a total of 28 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.67 in the competition. He picked 13 wickets in his last game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh has been the bowling backbone for Tripura in the competition. He has picked a total of 22 wickets in 10 innings of his campaign. He has an economy rate of 1.99 in the tournament. He was able to pick 2 wickets in his last outing against Chandigarh.