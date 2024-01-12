TRI (Tripura) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction TRI 25 % Chance of Winning TAMI 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tripura and Tamil Nadu are set to clash in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 12th. The two teams from Group C will meet at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala. The action is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on matchdays.

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Chance Winning

After the first round, Tripura occupy the top spot in Group C of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24. They have six points to their credit with the net run-rate reading 2.127. Tamil Nadu didn't have a good start to their campaign, losing their season opener.

Tripura faced Goa in their first game at this very venue in Agartala and came out on top by 237 runs. Having been sent in to bat first, Tripura lost a couple of early wickets but Sridam Paul steadied the ship with Sudip Chatterjee and Ganesh Satish. Paul top scored with 112 while Satish made 73 runs. Captain Wriddhiman Saha missed his century by just three runs while Manisankar Murasingh struck a fifty to power Tripura to 484 in the first innings.

Their bowling attack was on the money from the get go as they bowled out Goa for 135. Abhijit Sarkar claimed 4 for 24 whereas Rana Dutta and Murasingh bagged three wickets each. After giving the target of 501, Tripura bowled out the opponents for 263 in the second innings, with Dutta and Murasingh snaring three scalps each.

Tamil Nadu took on Gujarat in their first game at Valsad, where they opted to field first but ended up losing by 111 runs. Mohammed Mohammed picked a five-for and Sandeep Warrier bagged four wickets to bowl out Gujarat for 236 in the first innings. Mohammed (85) and Warrier (38) rescued Tamil Nadu with the bat as well, taking them from 119/8 to 250.

In the second innings, Sai Kishore took a four-for with Warrier snaring three but Tamil Nadu conceded 312 runs. Chasing 299, their batting unit failed yet again and were bowled out for 187. Sai Kishore (48) and Baba Indrajith (39) added 83 runs for the fourth wicket before collapsing.

Talking about this game, Tamil Nadu will head into this match as favourites thanks to their overall strengths. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Tripura's chance of winning: 25%

Tamil Nadu’s chance of winning: 75%

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Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Tripura’s Sudip Chatterjee scored 42 and 18 runs in the game versus Goa. He has made 518 runs since the previous season at an average of 52. Betting on him to score over 32.5 runs in the match is justified.

Baba Indrajith is one of the best batters in the circuit. He has a stellar record in FC cricket with over 4500 runs at an average of 51 with 14 centuries. You can back him to score over 34.5 runs in the match.

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala produced a bowling friendly pitch in the last game. Tripura batted first and won the game here. Tamil Nadu chose to field first in their opening game and suffered a defeat. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Agartala is likely to be mostly sunny and hazy on all four days of this match. Rain should not play any part in the game as the chance of precipitation is below 3% throughout the duration. The temperature could hover between 20 to 26 degree Celsius during the day.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha(w/c), Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Sanjay Majumder, Rana Dutta, Kaushal Acharjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Bishal Ghosh, Nirupam Sen, Bikramkumar Das, Ajay Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Sankar Paul, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bikramkumar Das Batter Bishal Ghosh Batter Sridam Paul All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee All-rounder Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha (c) Wicketkeeper Rajat Dey All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura were excellent in their season opener, beating Goa by 237 runs. Sridam Paul registered a century while three other batters scored more than fifty in the first innings to post 484. Manisankar Murasingh and Rana Dutta bagged six wickets each in the match.

Tamil Nadu Players List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, B Sachin, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Suresh Lokeshwar(w), M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), T Natarajan, Pradosh Paul, Sandeep Warrier, S Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Sai Kishore (c) All-rounder Mohammed Mohammed Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Trilok Nag Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu were outplayed by Gujarat in their season opener, losing by 111 runs. Mohammed Mohammed picked a five-for, Sandeep Warrier bagged seven wickets in the game. Batters, on the other hand, had a rough time. Mohammed, batting at 9, was the only one to score a fifty.

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

Tripura and Tamil Nadu have faced each other only once, back in 2017. The match ended in a draw with Tamil Nadu taking the first innings lead.

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

Tamil Nadu have a stronger batting line-up on paper with the likes of Sai Sudarshan, Baba Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar. Back Tamil Nadu to take the lead after the first innings.

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Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Sridam Paul to be the top batter for Tripura

Sridam Paul was magnificent for Tripura in the last game, scoring 112 and 32* in two innings. He has played only right first class games, with 451 runs at an average of 50, including a century and four half centuries.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

The 23-year old batter has an outstanding record in his short FC career so far. He has scored 983 from 12 matches at an average of 70, with four centuries and three half centuries to his name. Bet on him to be Tamil Nadu's top batter.

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Rana Dutta to be the top bowler for Tripura

Rana Dutta was excellent with the ball in the previous game, snaring 3 for 41 and 3 for 45 in two innings. Dutta has 219 wickets in the longer format at an average of 28.08. Betting on Dutta to be the top bowler for Tripura would be a good move.

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Sandeep Warrier was superb in the first game of the season, picking 4 for 57 and 3 for 51 in two innings. The medium pacer has 225 wickets in FC cricket at an average of 25.15. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu.