UTP (Uttar Pradesh) vs ASM (Assam) Match Prediction UTP 85 % Chance of Winning ASM 15 % Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh and Assam are poised to take on each other in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their encounter will be played at Green Park, Kanpur, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh won their first match of the season against Mumbai in their previous encounter. They won the toss and elected to field first which turned out to be an excellent decision, given that they restricted Mumbai to 198 runs in their first innings. Uttar Pradesh batted next and established a significant lead, having scored 324 runs during their innings which prompted Mumbai to respond with 320 additional runs. However, Uttar Pradesh made light of the situation and chased it down as they scored 195/8, winning by a mere two wickets in the end.

Assam, on the other, was absolutely bested on home soil in their encounter against Bengal. They won the toss and put Bengal to bat first but this would come back to bite them since Bengal went on to accumulate a total of 405 runs before getting bowled out. With their star player and skipper, Riyan Parag, out of the picture due to injury concerns, Assam’s batting order struggled greatly in their chase. They scored 103 runs in their first innings and, following on, added 140 runs to the tally which was not nearly enough to overcome Bengal. The home team lost by an innings and 162 runs.

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 85%

Assam chance of winning - 15%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Betting Tips

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’ opener and wicket-keeper batsman, is their top run-getter so far, having accumulated 301 runs in seven innings. He has a sizable gap to the rest of the batting order considering the second highest is Nitish Rana, their captain, with 192 runs in five innings. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been incredible as he has garnered 13 wickets in just three innings. Ankit Rajpoot has also claimed nine wickets so far in six innings.

Riyan Parag continues to lead Assam’s run charts with 378 runs in six innings despite having missed out in their previous match due to injury. His score is inclusive of two centuries and a half-century. Rahul Hazarika, their opener, is next in line with 231 runs in eight innings. Rahul Singh has been rather prolific on the bowling front with 15 wickets under his belt, followed by Mukhtar Hussain who has captured 12 wickets.

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at Green Park, Kanpur. Only one match has been played at the venue during the tournament so far, and it was held between Uttar Pradesh and Bengal. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing the home side to bat first. This was a humiliating outing for them as they scored just 60 runs in the first innings before they were bowled out. Bengal retaliated with 188 runs, to which Uttar Pradesh responded with 178/4. Unfortunately, there was no play on the final day and the match was abandoned. However, considering Bengal’s brilliant total in the second innings, the toss winner could decide to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be mostly sunny on the day of the match with no possibility of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Aryan Juyal, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Karan Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Sameer Rizvi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Samarth Singh Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Priyam Garg Batter Karan Sharma Batter Nitish Rana (C) All-rounder Akshdeep Nath Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh seem to have found their momentum after encountering three draws and a defeat.

Assam Player List

Riyan Parag (c), Denish Das, Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarmah, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Pushparaj Sharma, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Gokul Sharma, Saahil Jain.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishav Das Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag (C) All-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Denish Das Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Sidharth Sarmah Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam’s form has been dismal and it would take a monumental effort for them to overcome Uttar Pradesh in the next game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters against each other, Uttar Pradesh won two matches which includes their last match in the 2022 season of the tournament. The remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Uttar Pradesh - 2

Assam - 0

Draw - 3

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Assam’s opening duo, Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika, struggled to achieve a decent partnership in their first innings against Bengal, having scored just five runs until the latter’s wicket was taken in 4.4 overs. In the following innings, they improved slightly as they scored 31 runs together. Uttar Pradesh’s openers, however, posted a much better opening stand against Mumbai as Aryan Juyal and Samarth Singh collaborated for 46 runs in the first innings and kept their partnership alive for 12.4 overs. They fell off in the second innings, considering they only added 11 runs to the first wicket. However, they are still anticipated to outdo Assam in terms of first wicket partnership.

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Best Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their leading run-getter with 301 runs in seven innings. In their first innings against Mumbai, he scored just 27 runs off 42 deliveries. In the second innings, however, he emerged as their top batsman with 76 runs from 100 balls. Given his reliability, he could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Denish Das to be Assam’s Best Batter

Despite having participated in six innings, Denish Das has only managed to accumulate 130 runs which includes two half-centuries. In their previous match against Bengal, he scored 50 runs off 51 deliveries during the first innings and contributed 21 runs from 29 balls in the second innings. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam Best Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh with 13 wickets under his belt in just three innings. Against Mumbai, he captured two wickets in 18 overs during the first innings and added three more wickets to his tally in the following innings. Considering his consistency, he could be the premier bowler for the team.

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mukhtar Hussain is the second highest wicket-taker for Assam with 12 wickets in six innings. He was their leading wicket-taker in their last encounter against Bengal, having captured four wickets in 38.4 overs for an economy rate of 2.22. Taking his recent form into account, it seems likely that he could be their top bowler once again.