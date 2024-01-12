UTP (Uttar Pradesh) vs BEN (Bengal) Match Prediction UTP 45 % Chance of Winning BEN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttar Pradesh and Bengal will be up against each other in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 from Friday, January 12th. The two teams from Group B will lock horns at Green Park in Kanpur, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on matchdays.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Chance Winning

Uttar Pradesh, the former one-time Ranji champions and Bengal, the two-time former champions will go head to head in this Group B fixture. Both the teams are coming off a draw in their respective first game of this Ranji Trophy season.

Uttar Pradesh have three points thanks to a first innings lead and with a net run-rate reading 1.832. Led by Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh were up against Kerala in the season opener at Alappuzha. Opting to bat first, they managed 302 runs on a pretty balanced pitch. Rinku Singh scored 92 off 136 while Dhruv Jurel made 63.

Ankit Rajpoot starred with the ball, picking 5 for 64 in 19 overs while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets. They bowled out Kerala for 243 to get a 59-run lead in the first innings. Aryan Juyal and Priyam Garg hit centuries in the second innings before UP declared on 323/3. The match ended with Kerala on 72/2 at the end of the final day.

Bengal earned only one point from their first game, with a net run-rate of 1.003. They faced Andhra Pradesh in their match at Visakhapatnam. Batting first, they posted a strong total of 409 on the back of Anustup Majumdar’s 125 off 139 deliveries. Sourav Paul was excellent at the top of the order, missing his century by just four runs. Abishek Porel also struck 70 to push the score past 400.

The Bengal bowling unit did a good job to send back half the opposing side for 207 but then lost their way. They conceded the first innings lead as Andhra Pradesh put on 445. Mohammed Kaif was the pick of the bowlers for Bengal with 3 for 62 in 32 overs. There wasn't enough time for a result with Bengal on 82/1 at the end of the fourth day's play.

Talking about this clash, Bengal have a slightly better side on paper and will be favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 45%

Bengal’s chance of winning: 55%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Tips

Priyam Garg is coming off a superb match, where he scored 44 and 106 in two innings. He has scored 1789 runs in FC cricket at an average of 53 with five hundreds. Bet on him to score over 32.5 runs in the first innings.

Sudip Kumar Gharami was dismissed for 18 in the first innings versus Andhra but has done well in recent years. He has amassed 806 runs in his last 10 FC games at an average of 54. You can back him to score over 32.5 runs in the first innings.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Toss Prediction

The pitches at Green Park in Kanpur are generally low and slow, where batters get plenty of runs. Spinners come into play as the match progresses and for that reason, teams would be better off batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, Kanpur is expected to be mostly clear and cool on all four days of the match. Rain should not be an issue with the chance of precipitation below 5%. As for the temperature, it should range between 15 to 20 degree Celsius during the day.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal (capt), Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Samarth Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Madhav Kaushik, Prince Yadav, Karan Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Samarth Singh Batter Aryan Juyal (c) Batter Priyam Garg Batter Akshdeep Nath Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Rinku Singh Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicketkeeper Saurabh Kumar Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh didn't have a great season last time, winning just one out of seven games. They have started this season with another draw but gained the first innings lead against Kerala.

Bengal Players List

Manoj Tiwary(c), Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Abishek Porel(w), Subham Chatterjee, Prayas Barman, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Ankit Mishra, Kaushik Maity, Suman Das

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sourav Paul Batter Sayan Ghosh Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Manoj Tiwary (c) Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal were the runners-up in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. They have won two and lost two games in the last five, with two victories coming in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Their first game of this season versus Andhra Pradesh ended in a draw, with Bengal conceding the first innings lead.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

Uttar Pradesh and Bengal have faced each other only five times since 2009. Bengal have won two of these games while Uttar Pradesh were victorious once. Two of the games ended in draws.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Odds

Bengal to score most runs in first innings @ XX (Parimatch)

The Bengal batting unit looks strong with the likes of Anustup Majumdar, Sourav Paul, Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abishek Porel. Uttar Pradesh also have some excellent batters but they will face a stronger bowling attack. Bet on Bengal to get the first innings lead.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Top Batters

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Rinku Singh has been in the form of his life across formats. He has piled on loads of runs in the domestic circuit in the last few years. In the last 10 games, he has scored 587 runs at an average of 53.36.

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar was outstanding in the previous game, where he scored 125 runs. He has done exceptionally well in FC cricket over the years. He has 908 runs in the previous 10 matches at an average of 69.85.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Saurabh Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Saurabh Kumar picked only two wickets in the last game but has a stellar record in the red-ball format. The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 280 wickets in FC cricket at an average of 24.54, including 25 five-wicket hauls.

Karan Lal to be the top bowler for Bengal

The 23-year old off-spinner has played only five FC games so far, picking a five-wicket haul in one of those. If the pitch does assist spinners more than pacers as expected, he should be effective in this game.