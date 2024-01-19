UTP (Uttar Pradesh) vs BIH (Bihar) Match Prediction UTP 99 % Chance of Winning BIH 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will lock horns for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024. Their match will be held at Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh and Bengal played their last match against each other, but the scores were rather underwhelming. Bengal won the toss and elected to field first, relegating Uttar Pradesh to set the target. They scored just 60 runs in the first innings and allowed Bengal to take the lead with 188 runs. Uttar Pradesh responded with 178/4 by the end of their second innings, but the match was drawn as there was no play on the final day.

Bihar had a considerably better outing against Chhattisgarh despite enduring the same result as Uttar Pradesh. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Bihar to post the total. Bihar went on to amass 108 runs in their first innings, which was chased down by Chhattisgarh as they took the lead and scored 329/2 before declaring the innings. Bihar played their final innings and managed to score 226 runs for the loss of seven wickets, which drew the match.

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 99%

Bihar chance of winning - 1%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Betting Tips

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s opening batsman, is their leading run scorer at the moment with 196 runs in four innings, which includes one century. Priyam Garg and Samarth Singh are next in line with 166 runs and 120 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the top wicket-taker with eight wickets in a single innings. Ankit Rajpoot is a close second with five wickets in three innings.

Bipin Saurabh, Bihar’s wicket-keeper batsman, and Sharman Nigrodh, their opener, are the top run scorers for the team with 109 and 107 runs in four overs, respectively. They are the major contributors with the bat considering their squad has been rather underwhelming. In the bowling department, Veer Pratap Singh is the top wicket-taker with five wickets in two innings.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut. The last match held at this venue in the Ranji Trophy was during the 2023 season between Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target. They scored 226 and 335/4, while their opponents scored 362 runs. The match ended in a draw. However, considering the fact that Uttar Pradesh was able to catch up and chase the total, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with no chance of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Aryan Juyal, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Karan Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Sameer Rizvi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Samarth Singh Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana (C) Batter Akshdeep Nath Batter Karan Sharma Batter Sameer Rizvi All-rounder Saurabh Kumar Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have cemented a comfortable third place in the Group B standings with two draws in two matches. Their form has been decent in the tournament so far.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Babul Kumar, Rishav Raj, Bipin Saurabh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Baljeet Bihari, Himanshu Singh, Nawaz Khan, Sharman Nigrodh, Veer Pratap Singh, Akash Raj, Ravi Shankar, Vipul Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Sharman Nigrodh Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Babul Kumar Batter Akash Raj All-rounder Sakibul Gani All-rounder Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Sachin Kumar Bowler Ashutosh Aman (C) Bowler Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s form has not been particularly terrible but they languish at the bottom of the standings with just a single point. They have the capacity to put on a decent fight against their opposition.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Head-to-Head

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be facing each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

Bihar, in their previous match against Chhattisgarh, failed to put on a convincing opening partnership in both their innings. In the first innings, Sharman Nigrodh and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, their opening duo, scored just one run together before the fall of their first wicket. Their second innings was even worse as they failed to achieve a partnership at all. Uttar Pradesh opening duo, Aryan Juyal and Samarth Singh, scored 15 runs in their first innings against Bengal, but they kicked it up a notch in the second innings where they collaborated for 99 runs before they lost their first wicket. Uttar Pradesh could establish a better first wicket partnership than Bihar in the next match.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Best Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s skipper, wicket-keeper and opening batsman, stands as their leading run scorer with 196 runs in four innings so far. In their previous match against Bengal, he scored 11 runs from 11 deliveries in the first innings and 42 runs from 119 deliveries in the second innings. Although his strike rate was not particularly remarkable, he could be expected to be their top batsman.

Sharman Nigrodh to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sharman Nigrodh, Bihar’s opening batsman, is currently their second highest run scorer with 107 runs in four innings. Although he scored a disappointing total of five runs from 19 deliveries in their first innings against Chhattisgarh, he went on to achieve a half-century with 60 runs from 76 balls. Given his performance, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once again.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar Best Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased incredible wicket-taking prowess in his first match of the season against Bengal. In 22 overs, he conceded just 41 runs and bowled five maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 1.86. He bagged a whopping eight wickets during his spell and can be relied upon to continue as their leading bowler in the upcoming match.

Veer Pratap Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Despite the fact that he failed to capture any wickets in their previous outing against Chhattisgarh, Veer Pratap Singh stands as Bihar’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets in two innings. He was highly economical in their previous match as he delivered 17 overs, conceded 45 runs and bowled three maidens, giving him an economy rate of 2.64. He could be anticipated to remain their top bowler.