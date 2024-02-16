UTP (Uttar Pradesh) vs CHH (Chhattisgarh) Match Prediction UTP 85 % Chance of Winning CHH 15 % Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are poised to clash for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh’s performance against Andhra in their previous encounter was rather subpar but, fortunately for them, the match concluded in a draw. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Andhra to secure the target. Andhra posted a decent total of 261 runs on the board while Uttar Pradesh responded with just 198 runs. They were dismissed rather quickly which gave Andhra the opportunity to extend their lead and they made full use of it by adding 429 runs to their original tally as they were nine down. However, the result was drawn as they ran out of time.

Chhattisgarh faced Mumbai in their last match and got quite lucky in their outing. They lost the toss and were asked to field first while Mumbai went on to score 351 runs in the first innings. Chhattisgarh accumulated exactly 350 runs during their chase but faltered as they lost several wickets in quick succession in the middle of their innings. This prompted Mumbai to further their advantage by scoring an additional 253 runs for six wickets but, as they ran out of days, they had to conclude the match in a draw.

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 85%

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 15%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman Aryan Juyal is their leading batsman with 562 runs in nine innings so far which is inclusive of two centuries and a half-century. He is in a league of his own at the moment as the second highest run scorer is Karan Sharma with 296 runs in six innings. On the bowling front, Saurabh Kumar is tied with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets to their credit.

Amandeep Khare, Uttar Pradesh’s captain, leads their run charts with 388 runs in six innings, including two centuries and two half-centuries. Ashutosh Singh is a close second, having accumulated 370 runs so far. In the bowling department, Ravi Kiran stands as their top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 11 innings.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. A single test match has been held at this venue so far, wherein the chasing side emerged victorious. The average first innings score is 187 while the average second innings total stands at 277. Considering this result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on match day with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Aryan Juyal, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Karan Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Sameer Rizvi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Abhishek Goswami.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Prince Yadav All-rounder Karan Sharma All-rounder Nitish Rana (C) Batter Rinku Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Batter Saurabh Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh’s form has remained rather consistent this season as they have ended all of their matches in draws, save for their encounter against Mumbai which they won.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Jivesh Butte, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Gagandeep Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shubham Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Vashudev Bareth, Vishvas Malik.

Predicted Playing XI

Shashank Chandrakar All-rounder Rishabh Tiwari Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal Bowler Shubham Singh Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler Vishvas Malik Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh’s form has been quite similar to that of Uttar Pradesh but considering their recent performances, they seem to have a slight upper hand over Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head

Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are going to lock horns for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s opening duo, Abhishek Goswami and Aryan Juyal, batted a single innings against Andhra in their previous match. Their partnership ended rather early as they scored a mere 20 runs together before the former’s wicket was taken in 8.4 overs. Chhattisgarh’s openers, too, played just one innings against Mumbai but Shashank Chandrakar and Rishabh Tiwari maintained a partnership of 87 runs before the former’s wicket fell in 28.3 overs. Based on this recent result, Chhattisgarh could establish a better first wicket partnership than Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Best Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, leads their run charts with 562 runs in nine innings so far. In their sole innings against Andhra, he amassed his second half-century of the season, having scored 60 runs from 146 deliveries. He could be anticipated to remain their leading batsman.

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh's Best Batter

Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh’s skipper, stands as their top run scorer with 388 runs in six innings. He achieved his second century of the season in their solitary innings against Mumbai, having amassed 143 runs from 211 balls. He could be expected to emerge as their standout batsman once again.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Best Bowlers

Saurabh Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Saurabh Kumar is tied as Uttar Pradesh’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six innings. In their first innings against Andhra, he picked up two wickets in 20.1 overs and went on to add five more wickets to the tally in the following innings. Considering this recent performance, he could be relied upon to be their top bowler.

Ashish Chouhan to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Ashish Chouhan has participated in just four innings so far, having captured 12 wickets until now. He delivered an incredible spell against Mumbai, considering he bagged six wickets in 27 overs for an economy rate of 3.88. Although he failed to claim any more wickets in the second innings, he could remain their premier bowler.