Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Match Prediction

The Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha match is another contest where both the teams will give their fans a match to remember. Currently, both the teams are placed at the bottom three of the points table and hence this match will be important for both the teams if they are looking to come up well in the competition.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Considering the players of both teams, it can be seen that Uttar Pradesh has been a team that is known to perform better when they are under pressure. On the other hand, Odisha hasn’t been able to play well this season. Hence, Uttar Pradesh has a higher chance of winning against the Odisha team in this contest.

Our Prediction

With the way both the teams have been playing, the match looks set for both of them as they are placed at the bottom of the points table. But with the way they have been doing now, it looks like Uttar Pradesh has an edge here. So, we predict that Uttar Pradesh will be the winner of this contest.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh match seems to be a good contest and hence it looks like Uttar Pradesh will be the winners of this contest if they come out and play well for their team here.

Considering the Odisha camp, Shantanu Mishra and Suryakant Pradhan have to be the pillars who can take the team home. Moreover, these two players are the main things for the opponents.

In the Uttar Pradesh team, Rinku Singh and Shivam Mavi are the two players who have always been there for the team. Again these two players will be important if they are looking to win.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut has been decided as the venue for the match between these two teams. For them, it will be important to know that winning the toss and batting first here is the key if they are looking to post a big score at the start. Moreover, this will help them to come up and play better as both the teams will be looking to see how they can keep the pressure away from themselves.

Weather Report

The weather in Meerut city hasn’t been clear in the last few days and is expected to be cloudy for the match days. Moreover, the weather will remain overcast and hence it will be helpful for the bowlers who will be looking to take some wickets on this flat pitch. This looks to be an interesting battle here.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

The Team of Uttar Pradesh is a team that's been within the boundaries and performing consistently well, bringing it up close to the knockouts. The team has done well over the last few matches but still, they have a long way ahead if they are looking to come out as the winner which means they would have to play well here.

Uttar Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh cricket team is selected through a vote of the members of UPCA and is also selected as per form and previous achievement at state and national level. The team has been doing well and looks in fine form but they haven’t been able to replicate their performances throughout the tournament and hence are placed at the bottom.

Odisha Players List

Odisha has announced a squad for the 2019 Ranji Trophy season. Out of these 19 players, 16 are uncapped and they are the future of Odisha cricket. Furthermore, the team hasn’t been able to do much in this season and hence it will be the last chance for them to come up well against the opponents.

Odisha Test team for one-off Test:

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Odisha Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Kartik Biswal Batsman Rajesh Dhuper Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Debabrata Pradhan All-Rounder Abhishek Raut All-Rounder Biplab Samantray All-Rounder Govinda Poddar All-Rounder Subham Nayak Bowler Basant Mohanty Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Suryakanat Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has been able to beat Baroda in an earlier match on this ground and with the team being in good form, they can find a way to take all the three points by winning the match. Moreover, they have been a team who has done well and hence it will be a fine contest if both the teams come up and play well here.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Head to Head

The Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh match will be an interesting match for the fans as both teams are looking to win the upcoming match. For the Odisha team, it will be an interesting encounter and they would like to make a statement against this new team from Uttar Pradesh. Odisha and Uttar Pradesh both are teams of India that are trying to represent their state at the national level. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh has always been on top against the Odisha team out there.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Odds

Odisha and UP share a long history of playing against each other in the Ranji Trophy. A good, old rivalry that has had several twists and turns over the years is all set to reignite and hence this match will be one to watch as Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have always been there with each other which makes this interesting for everyone.

Odisha Betting Odds: 1.85

Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.60

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Top Team Batsmen

Rinku Singh is a specialist batsman with a build of a middle-order batsman in Test cricket. He can bat almost at any position as evidenced by his performances in the Test format. Apart from his batting prowess, Rinku is known for his ability to bowl slow left-arm orthodox spin and could surprise many teams with the variation he brings to the game.

Top Batter Rinku Singh@4.50 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Rinku Singh@4.35 (Melbet)

Mishra is the only batsman from Odisha to have played these matches. Against Meghalaya, he scored 109 runs in 51 balls at a strike rate of 178.53 and an average of 73.50. In five innings, he has scored 283 runs with two fifties under his belt. The rawness of a rookie coupled with skill ensured that he surpassed the bowlers in all departments.

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@3.60 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shantanu Mishra@3.45 (Dafabet)

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Top Team Bowlers

With the way Uttar Pradesh has been playing, a lot will rely on the Shivam Mavi who has been the leading bowler for them. Moreover, he has been taking on the batters well and hence his presence on the field with his suitable bowling will be important. Moreover, his record is good against the Odisha team.

Top Bowler Shivam Mavi@5.15(Parimatch)

Top Bowler Shivam Mavi@5.30(Melbet)

With the Odisha camp, Suryakant Pradhan is the only bowler who has taken the wickets for them in crucial situations. Moreover, his record has been too good and hence he will be a big asset for the team against the Uttar Pradesh team.