Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

The battle of top team of the points table, Uttarakhand will be taking on the team of Uttar Pradesh in a contest where both the teams will be up for the challenges against each other and will look to dominate in order to get the points that they have been looking for this time.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Being the table toppers of Group A, Uttarakhand have a real chance of winning against the Uttar Pradesh team. However, this season, Uttar Pradesh is also playing well and hence will look to come up through the ranks by playing their best game against the team which is at the top of the points table.

Our Prediction

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are all set to be against each other in a match that guarantees excitement and fun for the fans as the two best teams of Group A will be up against each other. Moreover, both the teams will be looking to come well and hence this makes this match amazing. So, we predict that Uttarakhand will be the winner of this contest.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh all set to be against each other, we can see that Uttarakhand can be the team who will come out as the winners because of the way they have been playing.

Uttar Pradesh has been playing well and the two big reasons why they have been doing great are Shivam Mavi and Rinku Singh as both of them have got some skills which make them unique.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand has been a team with two gun players named Kunal Chandela and Mayank Mishra who have been bailing out the team from difficult situations every time.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is scheduled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow which makes it an amazing place for both teams to play cricket. Moreover, the team winning the toss should elect to bat first as the pitch is flat and hence big scores early on will make things easier for the teams.

Weather Report

Currently, the weather in Lucknow is way too cold and the prediction of rain could be true. Moreover, the bowlers will be happy after seeing the swinging conditions present there as they will be getting much help from the overcast conditions present in Lucknow and hence will look to use it wisely.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

Uttar Pradesh has given a notification that the first 20 players list has been declared officially on their squad and hence the team has been doing great since then. Moreover, they have played good cricket and hence will look to back themselves on the big stage now.

Uttar Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

In a rather surprising decision, the Uttar Pradesh state cricket team has decided to leave out its senior most players. However, even after leaving them, the team has been doing good and this makes them one of the best in the business. Moreover, the team has been making sure that they come up with the best form.

Uttarakhand Player List

The list of players that Uttarakhand has selected for the upcoming season is indeed very promising. The squad is young, fresh, and full of potential. That is evident from their recent performance when they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in its first season.

Uttarakhand Test team for one-off Test:

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has been making sure that they perform well even after losing some of their best players. Moreover, they have been playing well and hence are placed at the top of the points table. Even they will be now looking to seal the top spot after getting a win and hence are now playing well for the future.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

The last time Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand met was in the group stage of the Ranji Trophy. The match ended up in a draw and hence not only has it been a tough one to have a definite result but also a difficult one for the fans who were looking forward to seeing their team win. Furthermore, both the teams will be having a big desire to come out on the top against each other here.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

It is safe to say that both teams come into this match with equal hopes. Moreover, the betting odds between both teams are so slim that it makes this a complete match and hence both teams will be looking to come out as the winners of this match. The betting odds here have been calculated well after taking all the things into consideration.

Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.70

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 1.50

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Top Team Batsmen

Rinku is currently leading the U.P team's batting charts with over 600 runs and has 235 runs under his belt in 3 innings of 10 matches played in the tournament. His batting form has been crucial for the team and hence he plays a big role for them. Clearly, from getting the chance in IPL for his team, to becoming an important member of the team, Rinku Singh has overcome a lot of difficulties and made his way up in cricket.

Top Batter Rinku Singh@5.10 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Rinku Singh@5.40 (Melbet)

Kunal Chandela, a right-handed batsman, who debuted in the 2013 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Mizoram, was one of the stars who has been responsible for scoring runs in crucial situations while chasing. In fact, Kunal Chandela has played a vital role in Uttarakhand's maiden Ranji Trophy title win. His consistent performance with the bat will be needed if Uttarakhand is to repeat their performance from last season.

Top Batter Kunal Chandela@4.10 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Kunal Chandela@3.95 (Melbet)

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Top Team Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot is an emerging right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman. He possesses the ability to swing the new ball from one end of the pitch to another making it difficult for the batsmen to take him on. Furthermore, he has been the key wicket-taker for the Uttar Pradesh camp and his contribution will be important for the team to come up and take the win.

Top Bowler Ankit Rajpoot@4.25 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Ankit Rajpoot@4.55 (Melbet)

Uttarakhand has been placed in Group A in the Ranji Trophy along with Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer, who have been given a chance to play for the Indian team this season. The team will rely on Mayank Mishra as he has been leading the wickets table by taking 36 wickets in 8 matches and hence has shown some great consistency.