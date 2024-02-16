Uttarakhand vs Baroda Match Prediction UTRH 55 % Chance of Winning BOB 45 % Bet Now! Uttarakhand and Baroda will lock horns for the second time ever in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their encounter is going to be held at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand endured an incredibly dominant victory over Odisha in their previous match. They won the toss and elected to bat first which witnessed them post a total of 342 runs in the first innings. Odisha faltered in their attempt to chase it down as they were bowled out for 169 runs during their innings, allowing Uttarakhand to extend their lead further by adding 203 runs to the tally for the loss of eight wickets, at which point they declared the innings. Odisha had their work cut out for them and it ultimately came crashing down as they were dismissed for 214 runs in the final innings. Uttarakhand won by a margin of 162 runs.

Baroda encountered a terrible defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh last time around. The latter won the toss and decided that they would set the target. This turned out to be an excellent choice as they were able to amass 454 runs in their first innings alone. Baroda seemed to have succumbed to the pressure as they were dismissed for 132 runs in the first innings and 270 runs while following on. Ultimately, Baroda conceded defeat by an innings and 52 runs.

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 55%

Baroda chance of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Betting Tips

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, leads their run charts with 480 runs in ten innings, including a century and three half-centuries. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as Kunal Chandela, their opener, is next in line with 233 runs. On the bowling front, Deepak Dhapola is the leading wicket-taker with a whopping 33 wickets in ten innings.

Jyotsnil Singh, Baroda’s opening batsman, is their leading run scorer with 582 runs in nine innings so far. Shashwat Rawat trails closely behind, having amassed 523 runs which is inclusive of three centuries and a half-century. Bhargav Bhatt and Mahesh Pithiya are tied with 24 wickets each.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The last match held at this venue during the tournament was between Puducherry and Uttarakhand, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. However, this turned out to be a disastrous move as they ended up losing by a margin of 55 runs. Considering this recent result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to bat first and secure the target.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 20 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Devendra Singh Bora, Sanjeet Sajwan, Vaibhav Bhatt.

Predicted Playing XI

Kunal Chandela Batter Sanjeet Sajwan Batter Vaibhav Bhatt Batter Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Akhil Rawat Batter Abhay Negi Bowler Mayank Mishra Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Piyush Singh Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand appears to be on an upward trajectory as their last three matches have seen them concede defeat, draw and emerge victorious.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane, Akash Singh, Babashafi Pathan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Pratyush Kumar Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Shivalik Sharma Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda started their season on an incredibly positive note since they achieved a three-match winning streak. However, their performance has taken a dip as they have showcased signs of trouble.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Head-to-Head

Uttarakhand and Baroda met once in the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy and the result was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Uttarakhand - 0

Baroda - 0

Draw - 1

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s opening pair, Kunal Chandela and Sanjeet Sajwan, failed to achieve a partnership at all in either of their innings against Odisha. Kunal Chandela was out for a duck on the third ball of the first innings while in the second innings, Vaibhav Bhatt took on the role of the opener and his wicket was a golden duck since he was dismissed on the first ball of the innings. Baroda’s openers, too, had a dismal outing against Madhya Pradesh as Jyotsnil Singh and Pratyush Kumar scored just three runs together in their sole innings. Based on this recent result, Baroda could establish a better first wicket partnership than Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Best Batters

Vaibhav Bhatt to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Vaibhav Bhatt has only participated in two innings so far and he managed to achieve a ton in their previous encounter against Odisha. He scored 115 runs off 347 deliveries, making him their leading batsman in the first innings. Although he failed to score any runs in the following innings and was out for a duck, he could be anticipated to be their top batter.

Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Shashwat Rawat is the second highest run-getter for Baroda, having amassed 523 runs in nine innings. Although his performance in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh was lackluster, having been dismissed for two runs, he made up for it in the following innings given that he achieved a ton with 105 runs off 273 balls. He could be relied upon to be their leading batsman.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Deepak Dhapola stands as Uttarakhand’s leading wicket-taker with 33 wickets in ten innings. In their first innings against Odisha, he captured three wickets in 16 overs and during the second innings, he claimed five wickets in 23 overs. Considering this recent performance, he could be expected to emerge as their top bowler.

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is currently tied as Baroda’s top wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just nine innings. In their sole innings against Madhya Pradesh, he delivered 37 overs, conceded 103 runs and bowled six maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.78. He also managed to bag three wickets in the process. There is a good possibility he could be their leading bowler in the next game.