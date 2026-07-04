Uttarakhand vs Baroda Pradesh Match Prediction

The Uttarakhand vs Baroda contest has been given to the fans as a match where both the teams will be having a big task of coming up in the points table. Moreover, Uttarakhand vs Baroda has always been a contest that catches the eyes of fans because of the rivalry that these two teams have.

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Uttarakhand vs Baroda Chance of Winning

It will be an even contest between both the teams in the coming match as both have been winning lesser games as of late. Furthermore, with both the teams having fewer players in form, Baroda can be expected to win against Uttarakhand since they have a decent record in the tournament and their recent form has been better than Uttarakhand's.

Our Prediction

Baroda has had a mediocre start to their campaign as they have lost most of their previous games. Moreover, none of the players seems to be in form and hence will not be able to do the match any good. Moreover, they are playing against an opponent which is much stronger than them and has a decent record in the league. So, we are predicting that Uttarakhand will be the winner of the match against the Baroda team.

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Uttarakhand vs Baroda Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Baroda vs Uttarakhand,a contest that comes out to be an even one for the fans as these teams are known for their hard battles and hence Uttarakhand has a big chance of coming up against the Baroda team.

Kunal Chandela and Mayank Mishra, the two players who have kept their teams on the edge and hence will again look to perform well if they want their team on the top of the points table now.

From the Baroda team, Jyotsnil Singh along with Bhargav Bhatt will look to give their best now and hence this will keep the team up for the challenge against the Uttarakhand team now.’

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The match has been scheduled to be at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun where the ground has been placed with short boundaries and hence the teams winning the toss will look to bat first and will hope to come up with some big scores which would help themselves to play well in the second innings of the match.

Weather Report

The weather isn’t clear for the match and there could be continuous delays in the match which would make it hard for the batters to focus and continue well in the match. Moreover, the bowlers would love to play here as they will get much more swing and hence will look to trouble the batters that will be there in the match.

Uttarakhand Player List

Making the Ranji Trophy team and keeping in mind the game to win the cup is a very big responsibility for every player who has been asked by their state association to play. Uttarakhand has done well recently in the competitions, and they have a decent squad that can win the match easily.

Uttarakhand Test team for one-off Test:

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

The cricket teams from the Indian states are known for their level of play and with some players rising to the national level, this Uttarakhand squad will look to give it their best. Moreover, the team is placed on the top of the points table and hence they will look to be on the top by making sure they win against the Baroda team.

Baroda Players List

The Baroda team mainly comprises some players who have performed well while they were on international duty however there are also some players who have recently been doing pretty well for their respective teams. Moreover, the team has been doing well and hence the players will come up with their plans now.

Baroda’s Test team for the one-off Test:

Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishant More, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Pratyush Kumar, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Shashwat Rawat, Shoaib Sopariya

Baroda Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ninad Rathva Batsman Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Vishant More Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Vishnu Solanki Batsman Mitsh Patel All-Rounder Babashafi Pathan All-Rounder Shashwat Rawat All-Rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Shoaib Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Coming to the squad, there are few new faces who have been called in specifically for this tournament and also to settle the team combinations. Moreover, the form of the team hasn’t been the best as they have been struggling now and hence will look to give their best in the upcoming matches against the big teams out there.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Head to Head

The Uttarakhand vs Baroda battle hasn’t been there in the Ranji Trophy and hence the teams will be looking to do good now by making sure they come up with better plans against each other. Both these teams have selected some of players from some of the leading teams around the country. Both the teams are new to this format and hence there will be pressure on them to try out something different, which can help them make a mark for themselves.

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Betting Odds

With both the teams set to commence this match, it will indeed be a cracker of a game. As far as the team composition is concerned, both the teams have had good batting line-ups along with a good bowling side. On that note, let's take a comparative look at how the betting odds will look for both the teams on the basis of their players and their form.

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 1.40

Baroda Betting Odds: 1.70

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Top Team Batsmen

Kunal Chandela has a classical approach towards batting. He scores on merit whereas some of the other batsmen are getting runs through other means. He is a versatile player. He scored his maiden first class century and has shown his consistency in scoring big runs time and again, especially in crunch situations where the Uttarakhand cricket team has always been short of good quality batsmen.

Top Batter Kunal Chandela@5.15 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Kunal Chandela@5.05 (Melbet)

The Baroda team has been competitive in recent matches. In the last 9 matches that the team has played, Jyotsnil Singh scored 522 runs and in a recent match against Maharashtra, he scored two centuries and his contribution to his team's win was 452 runs in total, where he scored a century.

Top Batter Jyotsnil Singh@4.25(Parimatch)

Top Batter Jyotsnil Singh@4.55 (Melbet)

Uttarakhand vs Baroda Top Team Bowlers

Mayank Mishra, who plays for Himachal Pradesh, is the top bowler in the league right now. Working as an accountant by profession, Mayank has over 35+ wickets in 10 matches he has played so far. Commentators have also opined that Mayank is one of the smartest spinners they've seen and this has been proved by his performance.

Top Bowler Mayank Mishra@4.55 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Mayank Mishra@4.25 (Melbet)

Another star for the Baroda side is Bhargav Bhatt. He has been in top notch shape and hence he has been one of the most effective bowlers this season and it's his performances that have kept the team in contention for the playoff spot. Furthermore, his bowling has been way too good for the team.