Uttarakhand vs Bengal Match Prediction

With the matches going on, another match between Uttarakhand and Bengal will come up where both the teams will be looking to win against each other by ensuring they perform well and hence keep themselves up in the competition that is going on.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Uttarakhand vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Both the teams, Uttarakhand and Bengal, seem to be equally strong as far as their performance is concerned. They have a great record in the Ranji Trophy games and hence, we can expect a good game between them. The comparison of the two teams shows that both are equally good because they have had around 50 wins to date. However, recently, Uttarakhand carried out their winning streak to a better extent by beating Rajasthan whereas Bengal had to face defeat at the hands of Karnataka. Therefore, it seems that Uttarakhand will win this time around!

Our Prediction

Uttarakhand cricket team is one of the six biannual teams that is representing India in the Ranji Trophy. In fact, they have already played a few games and managed to attain some great wins. Thus, this time, when they will be playing against Bengal in their upcoming match, they will be hoping for some more entertaining matches. So, we predict that Uttarakhand will be the winner of this match.

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Bengal vs Uttarakhand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Bengal vs Uttarakhand match is expected to cover a wide range of fans as these are the two top teams of group A. Moreover, Uttarakhand will be having a bigger chance of winning the contest.

With the Bengal camp, Anustup Majumdar is a budding superstar of national cricket. Majumdar, who bats left-handed, has shown consistency with his performances against tough oppositions in domestic cricket and in the Inter-state tournaments.

Through the Uttarakhand camp, Chetan Bisht and Kunal Chandela have been the players who will look to keep up the scoring rate for the team.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

From the Ranji Trophy Group A, the match between Bengal and Uttarakhand will be happening at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun which is a stadium known for big scores and hence can easily take up the batters' runs. Moreover, the team winning the toss should look to bat first and hence must score valuable runs at the start of the match to keep up the run rate for their team.

Weather Report

As per the latest weather forecast, it looks like the rain won't be a problem for the players' performance on all four days. Hence, both teams would have an equal chance of winning the match. The weather forecast for the match between Bengal and Uttarakhand on the scheduled days looks promising with mostly clear skies predicted.

Uttarakhand Player List

The first thing for the selectors was to pick the players for the squad, and after having a close look at the previous records and their performance, they picked the very best of them. Playing in Ranji Trophy is not an easy task to handle but playing well on such a big platform will always leave a big impression of your talent.

Uttarakhand Test team for one-off Test:

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

The team made it to the semi-finals just last season and hence they are looking forward to a good performance. The team is expected to do well in the competition and they look forward to winning the Ranji trophy once again. Furthermore, they will be looking to play well and hence will look to perform well against the Bengal team to go to the top of the points table.

Bengal Players List

The squad for Bengal was announced before the season. This means all competitors will be competing to win the trophy in Ranji Trophy Season. The team has selected players with a lot of experience, which will help them play better and lift the trophy once again. Here's a look at those selected:

Bengal Test team for one-off Test:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Bengal Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Anustup Majumdar Batsman Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Manoj Tiwary Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep All-Rounder Sayan Mondal All-Rounder Geet Puri Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal are playing this Ranji Trophy Season with a squad which has experience in the domestic cricket circuit. Most of the players selected were part of the team that won the Ranji Trophy for the team last season. Moreover, they have been playing well in the last few seasons and hence will look to perform even better now.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

The Bengal VS Uttarakhand match is going to be played at the Dehradun stadium. It will be a test for both teams because they have won very few matches since their debut in the elite league of the Ranji Trophy. This is one of those matches that would not only be crucial for them but also a big test for the fans, who want to see both the teams scoring big this season and coming out with a success story.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

The clash between the two teams of Uttarakhand and Bengal is going to be interesting. Given that they are on the same page, they are pretty familiar with each other. But given that they are a bit away in terms of location, this might lead to some fun banter before and during the match.

Bengal Betting Odds: 1.65

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 1.55

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Top Team Batsmen

If there is one player from the Uttarakhand team who has been the ray of hope for their team, it's Dikshanshu Negi. With the will to grind, Dikshanshu scored an unbeaten century in a tricky chase to make sure his team wins. He has got his team out of almost every sticky situation this season and has been the driving force for the Ranji Trophy side that was ranked last among all teams before this season started.

Top Batter Dikshanshu Negi@4.75 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Dikshanshu Negi@4.10 (Melbet)

Anustup Majumdar is the top batsman from Bengal. In the last 10 matches, Majumdar has scored 907 runs. The team will thus be hoping that he continues his good form and helps them make some big scores. He has been the top batter for the team.

Top Batter Anustup Majumdar@3.95 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Anustup Majumdar@4.15 (Melbet)

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Top Team Bowlers

Uttarakhand can be proud of their team, as they have some of the best players in the country. Mayank Mishra, who is probably one of the best bowlers of this decade taking 36 wickets and having an economy under 3 in 10 matches, will be the key player for them.

Top Batter Mayank Mishra@4.55 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Mayank Mishra@4.45 (Melbet)

Mukesh Kumar, with his experience, will be the first choice as a bowler in the middle overs. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. He is economical and has a good variation of pace. He is the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in the last 10 matches.