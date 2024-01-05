UTRH (Uttarakhand) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction UTRH 55 % Chance of Winning MAP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh are poised to take each other on for the first time during the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024. The match will be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand ended their campaign in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy on an incredibly high note, having secured a victory over Delhi in the final match of the season. They lost the toss and were put to bat first, but they only managed a total of 221 runs. However, they turned things around during the second innings wherein their bowling attack did everything they possibly could to defend the score. It paid off in the end considering they bowled out their opposition for just 170 runs in 46.2 overs.

Madhya Pradesh, in their final match of the season, did not seem to have the same kind of luck in their favor. They lost the toss against Tamil Nadu and were asked to field first. They limited Tamil Nadu to just 195 runs but faltered quite a bit in their response. They got bowled out in 47.4 overs and lost by a mere 17 runs in the end.

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 55%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 45%

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Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper, led his team’s run charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 417 runs in seven innings. Kunal Chandela was next in line with 283 runs. He was their leading run scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 555 runs in 12 innings. Mayank Mishra was incredible on the bowling front in the Ranji Trophy, having captured 35 wickets in 13 innings.

Rajat Patidar was Madhya Pradesh’s leading batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 315 runs, and he was among the top run scorers during the Ranji Trophy with 565 runs. Shubham Sharma was their top run-getter during the Ranji Trophy with 599 runs in 15 innings. Kumar Kartikeya has been extremely dependable in the bowling department, with 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 33 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The last match held at this venue was during the previous season of the Ranji Trophy between Baroda and Uttarakhand. The latter won the toss and opted to field first. Baroda scored 86 and 336/7, while Uttarakhand scored 199. The match ended in a draw. However, considering the total posted by Baroda while batting first, it may prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to bat first and secure a possible advantage.

Weather Report

The skies are likely to be entirely clear on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Player List

Dikshanshu Negi (c), Jiwanjot Singh, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Deepesh Nailwal Batter Dikshanshu Negi (C) Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Kunal Chandela Batter Akhil Rawat Batter Abhay Negi Bowler Mayank Mishra Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Piyush Singh Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand was riding a wave of momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, given that they secured five victories in a row.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Ajay Rohera, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-keeper Saransh Jain All-rounder Shubham Sharma (C) All-rounder Rajat Patidar Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Batham Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh started their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on a strong note but lost their rhythm along the way.

Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh will meet for the first time during the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh faced Tamil Nadu in their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, wherein their opening duo of Yash Dubey and Ajay Rohera scored 24 runs in 8.2 overs, which is when the former’s wicket was taken. Although this was a decent partnership, Uttarakhand took it a step further in their final outing against Delhi. Their opening pair, Yuvraj Chaudhary and Avneesh Sudha, achieved a partnership of 56 runs in 8.6 overs before the former lost his wicket. Both teams lost their first wicket at similar stages but Uttarakhand performed significantly better, indicating that they may be able to establish a better first wicket partnership against Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming fixture.

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Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, was their leading run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 417 runs in seven innings. In their final match of the season against Delhi, he was their second highest scorer, having amassed 58 runs from 38 deliveries. He can be relied upon to remain their premier batsman.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rajat Patidar emerged as Madhya Pradesh’s top run-getter during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 315 runs in six innings. In their last match against Tamil Nadu, he was the team’s leading run scorer with 73 runs from 103 balls. There is a good chance he could be their standout batsman once again.

Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Abhay Negi to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Abhay Negi participated in just three innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and captured five wickets. In their last match against Delhi, he was their top wicket-taker with a haul of three wickets in 8.2 overs. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya led Madhya Pradesh’s bowling attack with 14 wickets in six innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His best spell during the season was in their match against Bengal, wherein he captured four wickets in ten overs, having conceded just 34 runs in the process. He could be expected to emerge as their top bowler.