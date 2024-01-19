Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Match Prediction UTRH 80 % Chance of Winning PON 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttarakhand and Puducherry will meet for the first time since the 2018 season of the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand started their season with a drawn result against Madhya Pradesh, but they seem to have found their footing as they played exceptionally well against Himachal Pradesh in their previous match. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Uttarakhand to set the target. They went on to amass 238 runs in the first innings but Himachal Pradesh took the lead and gained a minor advantage, having scored 271 runs. Uttarakhand responded with 227 runs and their opponents were unable to retaliate as they got bowled out for 106 runs. Uttarakhand won the match by 88 runs.

Puducherry’s outing against Delhi was surprisingly successful as they achieved a nine-wicket victory over their adversary. However, their form immediately took a downturn in their previous match against Baroda wherein they lost the toss and were relegated to fielding first. Baroda posted 218 runs on the board, to which Puducherry could only respond with 155 runs. Baroda, extending their lead further, added 154 runs to their tally. Puducherry fell short in their chase and succumbed to a 98-run loss.

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 80%

Puducherry chance of winning - 20%

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Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Aditya Tare leads Uttarakhand’s run charts by a significant margin, having scored 275 runs in four innings. Kunal Chandela is next in line with 121 runs in four innings. They are currently the major contributors with the bat as the rest of the team is yet to reach the 100-run mark. On the bowling front, Deepak Dhapola has proven to be a valuable asset for the team considering he has captured ten wickets in just three innings.

Puducherry’s batting order is yet to showcase their A-game as their top run-getter so far is Akash Kargave with 111 runs in four innings. He is the sole contributor as the only player to have surpassed the 100-run milestone. In the bowling department, however, Sagar Udeshi has done the bulk of their wicket-taking, having bagged 13 wickets in just two innings. Gaurav Yadav has also managed to capture ten wickets in three innings.

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The previous match held at the venue was between Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target. Although the match was drawn, Madhya Pradesh displayed impressive batting performances in their attempt to post a competitive total. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partially overcast conditions with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 15 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal, Jagmohan Nagarkoti.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Batter Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Dikshanshu Negi Batter Abhay Negi Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand’s form has been impressive and their batting order, particularly, has contributed to their success so far in the tournament.

Puducherry Player List

Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Jay Pande All-rounder Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Paras Dogra Batter Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Fabid Ahmed (C) Bowler Krishna Pandey Batter Gaurav Yadav Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Given Puducherry’s mixed bag of results, their form seems rather difficult to gauge. However, they do not seem likely to be in a position to overcome Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Uttarakhand and Puducherry encountered each other on one occasion in the past during the 2018 season of the Ranji Trophy. The match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Uttarakhand - 0

Puducherry - 0

Draw - 1

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Aditya Tare to score a half-century against Puducherry

Aditya Tare has been Uttarakhand’s most valuable batsman so far, having accumulated 275 runs in just four innings, which is inclusive of a century and two half-centuries. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he scored his first century of the season and went on to score a half-century in the following innings. Prior to this, in their first match against Madhya Pradesh, he was inches away from a half-century in the first innings, having scored 45 runs from 55 balls. He made up for this by scoring 51 runs from 108 balls in the next innings. Given his performances thus far, it seems highly likely that he could achieve yet another 50 in the next match.

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Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Best Batters

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, is currently their top run scorer with 275 runs in four innings. His most remarkable performance this season so far was against Himachal Pradesh in their previous match, wherein he scored exactly a ton of runs from 145 deliveries in the first innings and 79 runs from 119 balls in the following innings. He can be relied upon to continue as their leading batsman.

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Akash Kargave is leading Puducherry’s run charts with 111 runs in four innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their first innings against Baroda, wherein he scored 45 runs from 74 deliveries. In the second innings, he amassed 15 runs from 35 deliveries. Given his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Deepak Dhapola is the leading wicket-taker for Uttarakhand at the moment with ten wickets under his belt in three innings. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he delivered two incredible spells - during the first innings, he bowled 18 overs and captured four wickets and in the second innings, he delivered 12 overs and bagged five wickets. Considering this recent performance, he could be their premier bowler.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Sagar Udeshi has been nothing short of phenomenal, having claimed 13 wickets in a mere two innings so far. In their previous match against Baroda, he delivered 30 overs in the first innings and bagged seven wickets, and went on to bowl 24.5 overs in the second innings wherein he captured six additional wickets. Taking this exceptional display into account, he could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler.