Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Match Prediction
UTRH
80%
Chance of Winning
PON
20%
Test
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy
Facts:
- Deepak Dhapola of Uttarakhand is their leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in three innings so far.
- Sagar Udeshi of Puducherry holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match so far, having captured 13 wickets in a single match.
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Chances of Winning
Uttarakhand started their season with a drawn result against Madhya Pradesh, but they seem to have found their footing as they played exceptionally well against Himachal Pradesh in their previous match. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Uttarakhand to set the target. They went on to amass 238 runs in the first innings but Himachal Pradesh took the lead and gained a minor advantage, having scored 271 runs. Uttarakhand responded with 227 runs and their opponents were unable to retaliate as they got bowled out for 106 runs. Uttarakhand won the match by 88 runs.
Puducherry’s outing against Delhi was surprisingly successful as they achieved a nine-wicket victory over their adversary. However, their form immediately took a downturn in their previous match against Baroda wherein they lost the toss and were relegated to fielding first. Baroda posted 218 runs on the board, to which Puducherry could only respond with 155 runs. Baroda, extending their lead further, added 154 runs to their tally. Puducherry fell short in their chase and succumbed to a 98-run loss.
- Uttarakhand chance of winning - 80%
- Puducherry chance of winning - 20%
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Betting Tips
Aditya Tare leads Uttarakhand’s run charts by a significant margin, having scored 275 runs in four innings. Kunal Chandela is next in line with 121 runs in four innings. They are currently the major contributors with the bat as the rest of the team is yet to reach the 100-run mark. On the bowling front, Deepak Dhapola has proven to be a valuable asset for the team considering he has captured ten wickets in just three innings.
Puducherry’s batting order is yet to showcase their A-game as their top run-getter so far is Akash Kargave with 111 runs in four innings. He is the sole contributor as the only player to have surpassed the 100-run milestone. In the bowling department, however, Sagar Udeshi has done the bulk of their wicket-taking, having bagged 13 wickets in just two innings. Gaurav Yadav has also managed to capture ten wickets in three innings.
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Toss Prediction
The match is set to be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The previous match held at the venue was between Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target. Although the match was drawn, Madhya Pradesh displayed impressive batting performances in their attempt to post a competitive total. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts partially overcast conditions with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 15 degrees Celsius.
Uttarakhand Player List
Jiwanjot Singh (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal, Jagmohan Nagarkoti.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Avneesh Sudha
|
Batter
|
Jiwanjot Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Kunal Chandela
|
Batter
|
Priyanshu Khanduri
|
Batter
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Aditya Tare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dikshanshu Negi
|
Batter
|
Abhay Negi
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Dhapola
|
Bowler
|
Rajan Kumar
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand’s form has been impressive and their batting order, particularly, has contributed to their success so far in the tournament.
Puducherry Player List
Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Jay Pande, Saurabh Yadav, George Samuel, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Raghu Sharma, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Sagar Udeshi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Neyan Shyam Kangayan
|
Batter
|
Jay Pande
|
All-rounder
|
Paras Ratnaparkhe
|
Batter
|
Paras Dogra
|
Batter
|
Sagar Udeshi
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Kargave
|
Batter
|
Arun Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabid Ahmed (C)
|
Bowler
|
Krishna Pandey
|
Batter
|
Gaurav Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Abin Mathew
|
Bowler
Puducherry Team Form
Given Puducherry’s mixed bag of results, their form seems rather difficult to gauge. However, they do not seem likely to be in a position to overcome Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Head-to-Head
Uttarakhand and Puducherry encountered each other on one occasion in the past during the 2018 season of the Ranji Trophy. The match concluded in a draw.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Uttarakhand - 0
Puducherry - 0
Draw - 1
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Betting Odds
Aditya Tare to score a half-century against Puducherry
Aditya Tare has been Uttarakhand’s most valuable batsman so far, having accumulated 275 runs in just four innings, which is inclusive of a century and two half-centuries. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he scored his first century of the season and went on to score a half-century in the following innings. Prior to this, in their first match against Madhya Pradesh, he was inches away from a half-century in the first innings, having scored 45 runs from 55 balls. He made up for this by scoring 51 runs from 108 balls in the next innings. Given his performances thus far, it seems highly likely that he could achieve yet another 50 in the next match.
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry
Test
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, null
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Best Batters
Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter
Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, is currently their top run scorer with 275 runs in four innings. His most remarkable performance this season so far was against Himachal Pradesh in their previous match, wherein he scored exactly a ton of runs from 145 deliveries in the first innings and 79 runs from 119 balls in the following innings. He can be relied upon to continue as their leading batsman.
Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter
Akash Kargave is leading Puducherry’s run charts with 111 runs in four innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their first innings against Baroda, wherein he scored 45 runs from 74 deliveries. In the second innings, he amassed 15 runs from 35 deliveries. Given his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.
Uttarakhand vs Puducherry Best Bowlers
Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler
Deepak Dhapola is the leading wicket-taker for Uttarakhand at the moment with ten wickets under his belt in three innings. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he delivered two incredible spells - during the first innings, he bowled 18 overs and captured four wickets and in the second innings, he delivered 12 overs and bagged five wickets. Considering this recent performance, he could be their premier bowler.
Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler
Sagar Udeshi has been nothing short of phenomenal, having claimed 13 wickets in a mere two innings so far. In their previous match against Baroda, he delivered 30 overs in the first innings and bagged seven wickets, and went on to bowl 24.5 overs in the second innings wherein he captured six additional wickets. Taking this exceptional display into account, he could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand to win @ 1.16 (Parimatch)
- Puducherry to win @ 4.57 (Parimatch)
Parimatch