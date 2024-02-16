Vidarbha vs Haryana Match Prediction VID 60 % Chance of Winning HAR 40 % Bet Now! Vidarbha and Haryana will go head-to-head for the first time ever in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Vidarbha vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Vidarbha showcased immense dominance and prowess against Maharashtra in their previous match. Having won the toss, they elected to field first and restricted Maharashtra to a total of 208 runs. During the second innings, they chased it down quite quickly and extended their lead significantly as they went on to post a total of 552 runs. Maharashtra added 371 runs to their original tally but it was too little too late as Vidarbha made up the deficit with incredible ease, winning by a whopping ten wickets.

Haryana proved to be an extremely formidable adversary as they took on Jharkhand in their previous encounter. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy, and they decided to bat first and secure the target. This was a crucial decision as Haryana went on to accumulate 509 runs during their first innings alone. Moreover, they had no trouble in curtailing the opposition’s scoring as they bowled out Jharkhand’s unit for 119 runs in the first innings and 185 runs in the second innings. Ultimately, Haryana won by a dominant margin of 205 runs.

Vidarbha chance of winning - 60%

Haryana chance of winning - 40%

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Vidarbha vs Haryana Betting Tips

Karun Nair is currently leading the run charts of Vidarbha, having garnered 376 runs in nine innings. Akshay Wadkar, their skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, trails closely behind with 331 runs in eight innings so far which includes five half-centuries. Aditya Thakare and Aditya Sarwate lead the bowling unit with 29 wickets and 25 wickets, respectively.

Himanshu Rana has a sizable gap over the rest of Haryana’s batting order considering he has amassed 457 runs in nine innings. Ankit Kumar, their opening batsman, is next in line with 333 runs while Nishant Sindhu has contributed 272 runs. Jayant Yadav leads the team’s bowling attack with 21 wickets in six innings.

Vidarbha vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. The last match played here during the tournament was between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, wherein the former won the toss and put Saurashtra to bat first. However, this would come back to bite them as they struggled to chase after Saurashtra’s target and ended up losing by a substantial margin of 238 runs. Given this recent result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

Isolated thunderstorms can be expected on match day with a minimal 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair Batter Mohit Kale Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Harsh Dubey Bowler Lalit Yadav Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha’s past three matches have been rather successful as they encountered two victories and a draw.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Sanjay Pahal, Jayant Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Shandilya Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s last three matches have witnessed them receive a mixture of results, considering they have won a match, lost one and drawn the remaining one.

Vidarbha vs Haryana Head-to-Head

In their last five matches, Vidarbha has been quite dominant with three victories while Haryana edged out one. The remaining match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Vidarbha - 3

Haryana - 1

Draw - 1

Vidarbha vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Vidarbha’s opening pair, Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey, put on a decent partnership of 40 runs in their first innings against Maharashtra until the former’s wicket was taken in 9.4 overs. In the second innings, the asking rate was incredibly low and the both of them finished the match by scoring 28 runs together. Haryana’s openers, Mayank Shandilya and Ankit Kumar, collaborated for 46 runs in their sole innings against Jharkhand. Considering these recent results, it seems likely that Haryana could establish a better first wicket partnership than Vidarbha.

Vidarbha vs Haryana Best Batters

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Karun Nair leads Vidarbha’s run charts at the moment with 376 runs in nine innings of the game. In his sole innings against Maharashtra he achieved an incredible century, having amassed 129 runs off 214 balls. Considering his present form, he could continue to be their standout batsman in the upcoming match.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s opening batsman, is the second highest run scorer for Haryana with 333 runs in nine innings. He achieved an exceptional ton in their last match versus Jharkhand, having accumulated 109 runs off 170 balls. Taking this recent performance into account, he could be relied upon to be their top batter.

Vidarbha vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Aditya Thakare to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Aditya Thakare stands as the leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha with 29 wickets in 11 innings. In his first innings against Maharashtra, he captured a single wicket in 12 overs but in the following innings, he went on to add five more wickets to the tally in 20.5 overs. There is a good chance he could emerge as their top bowler once again.

Jayant Yadav to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Jayant Yadav was Haryana’s standout performer against Jharkhand considering his two incredible spells. He captured five wickets in 14.3 overs during the first innings and took five more in 21 overs in the second innings. He is currently their top wicket-taker with 21 wickets in just six innings, making him a dependable player to bet on to be their premier bowler.