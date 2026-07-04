Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Prediction

Vidarbha and Jammu & Kashmir will face each other in Elite Group D match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from December 27 to December 30.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

As of now Vidarbha sits in second position with two win in two games and Jammu & Kashmir is in the bottom of the group point table with two defeats.

In the previous season, Vidarbha found themselves in Elite Group G where they played a draw against Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in the first two games but they defeated Assam by five wickets in their last match. Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with a win against Pondicherry in Elite Group C but later they lost two consecutive games against Karnataka and Railways.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Chance of Winning

Vidarbha will be the favourites to win this contest against Jammu & Kashmir. Batting unit of Jammu & Kashmir has failed to make an impact. In the last four innings, only two batsmen were able to cross the 50-run mark. In the first game against Madhya Pradesh, they could only manage to reach 98-run in the first inning and lost the game by an innings and 17 runs. Their bad form continued against Gujarat in the second match as they lost it by nine wickets.

Vidarbha, on the other side is on the winning streak and would look to continue their form against Jammu & Kashmir. They first hammered Railways by 194 runs and then Tripura by the huge margin of 220-runs. Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal-led his side from the front and smashed centuries in both innings against Railways in the season opener. Their bowlers are also in good form. Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate took a fifer in the first inning against Railways and in the second inning both shared 4-4 wickets each.

Vidarbha is a Strong contender to win this encounter.

Our Prediction

Vidarbha, who have dominated in their last two games, are very likely going to beat Jammu & Kashmir in their upcoming match. Vidarbha looks more balanced and more importantly their players are performing. They are ticking all the departments, in the first game against Railways their top order scored runs and in the second game their middle order took the charge. Jammu & Kashmir look pale and vulnerable as a team and might find it really hard to topple Vidarbha. Further, Jammu & Kashmir have failed to beat Vidarbha in their last two matches dating back to 2003.

Vidarbha to win - 1.16 (Melbet)

Jammu and Kashmir to win - 4.5 (Melbet)

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Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Vidarbha found themselves in Elite Group G in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. They started their campaign with two draws against Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively. Although they finished second in their group after beating Assam by five wickets.

In the previous edition, Jammu & Kashmir were placed in the Elite Group C along with Karnataka, Railways and Pondicherry. They won their first game against Pondicherry by eight wickets but suffered defeat against Karnataka and Railways.

Vidarbha and Jammu & Kashmir are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Railways. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Vidarbha definitely have the firepower to travel the distance but they will have to be aware of competitions from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir will be the third game at Jamtha, Nagpur in this season. In the first game, Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first and emerged victorious. In the second match, Vidarbha defeated Tripura by 220 runs after electing to bat first. The pattern indicates that the team that wins the toss will most likely bat first.

Weather Report

The weather report is ideal for cricket at Jamtha, Nagpur. Bright sunshine can be expected on the 27 to 30 December. The temperature will hover around 27 to 30 degree celsius with a wind speed between 6 to 12 kmph.

Vidarbha Player List

Vidarbha Squad:

Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar, Harsh Dubey, Ganesh Satish, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mohit Kale, Lalit Yadav, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apporv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, and Yash Thakur.

Vidarbha Predicted XI:

Faiz Fazal Batsman Sanjay Raghunath Batsman Atharva Taide Batsman Ganesh Satish Batsman Akshay Wadkar Batsman and Wicket Keeper Apporv Wankhade Batsman Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Akshay Wakhare All-rounder Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

With two wins in two games, Vidarbha is in second position after Madhya Pradesh in Elite Group D. In the current scenario they would be more confident as their batsmen have shown form, especially Faiz Fazal and Ganesh Satish. The bowling unit of Vidarbha has done a commendable job in last two games and they would look to restrict Jammu and Kashmir at below par score.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Jammu & Kashmir Squad:

Shubham Pundir (c), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir predicted XI:

Shubham Khajuria Batsman Suryansh Raina Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Vivrant Sharma Batsman Shubham Pundir Batsman Fazil Rashid Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Auqib Nabi All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Shubham Pundir-led side suffered a massive defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their first game by an innings and 17 runs. They were up against Gujarat in their second game and again they lost it by nine wickets. Their players have the potential but they will have to play as a unit to put some challenges to Vidarbha. The Jammu & Kashmir team consists of players like Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh who can create some difficulties for Faiz Fazal & Co.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Head to Head

Vidarbha holds the upper hand in the head to head contest. Since 2003, both teams faced each other twice and on both occasions Vidarbha defeated Jammu & Kashmir by a huge difference.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Vidarbha to win

Vidarbha are more likely to defeat Jammu & Kashmir in the upcoming encounter. They have shown all-round performance in the last two outings and look well balanced. In the first game, their skipper smashed the bowlers all over the park whereas, in the second match, Ganesh Satish, the middle order batsman showed his class.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Team Batsmen

Ganesh Satish to be Vidarbha’s top batsman

The 34-year-old veteran batsman of Vidarbha has 6801 runs to his name in 103 games with the average of 47.22. In the last game against Tripura, he scored unbeaten 151 runs and took his side to a huge 379 runs in the second inning.

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman

The Jammu & Kashmir team will expect a cracking start from their openers. Shubham Khajuria who bats in the top order has amassed 3000 runs in first class cricket with the average of 31.67. Khajuria has five centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Team Bowler

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidabha’s top bowler

The left-arm spinner of Vidarbha is in incredible form this season. In the first game against Railways, he took a five wicket haul in the first inning and a four-fer in the second inning. Sarwate dismissed seven batsmen of Tripura in the second game in Jamtha, Indore. It would be a challenge for Jammu & Kashmir batsmen to score runs against him.

Umran Malik to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

The pace express from Jammu & Kashmir can be a threat for Vidarbha’s batsman. Umran Malik’s raw pace can create some challenges for the batsman early in the innings at Nagpur. He has played seven first class games and taken 12 wickets with an economy rate of 4.46.