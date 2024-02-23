Vidarbha vs Karnataka Match Prediction VID 36 % Chance of Winning KAR 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vidarbha and Karnataka are going to face each other in the first quarter-final encounter of the Ranji Trophy from February 23 to February 27, 2024. Their clash will be held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Vidarbha had quite a successful outing against Haryana in their previous encounter, wherein they won the toss and elected to bat first. This worked out perfectly for them as they managed to muster a total of 423 runs during the first innings. Haryana trailed behind significantly after they completed their first innings, having scored 333 runs. Vidarbha went on to extend their lead by scoring an additional 205 runs. This put a great deal of pressure on the opposition and eventually, Haryana succumbed to it and got dismissed for 180 runs. Despite their best efforts, they lost by 115 runs.

Karnataka’s outing against Chandigarh witnessed them break even after they won the toss and opted to field first. Allowing Chandigarh to secure the target, they conceded 267 runs in the first innings. This was not a particularly commanding total, which gave way for Karnataka to sweep past them with 563 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets, at which point they declared the innings. Chandigarh batted once more and added 236/5 to the original tally but the result was drawn as they reached the end of four days.

Vidarbha chance of winning - 36%

Karnataka chance of winning - 64%

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Vidarbha vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Vidarbha to score low before their first dismissal

Vidarbha’s opening duo has been rather inconsistent in their previous few matches as their results have reflected a fluctuation in performance. In their last three matches, they have scored 5, 0, 40, 28 and 14 runs before the fall of their first wicket. They have not been able to achieve a steady partnership and it seems unlikely that they could put on a competitive opening partnership in the upcoming match.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. The last match held here during the tournament was between Vidarbha and Haryana, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. It worked out favorably as they went on to win by a substantial margin of 115 runs. The pitch seems to support high scores, especially during the first innings. Based on this outcome, it seems highly probable that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of rainfall in Nagpur. The temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Faiz Fazal Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Atharva Taide Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Yash Rathod Batter Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha’s form was mighty impressive during the season as they only managed to endure a single defeat through the course of the tournament.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Sujay Sateri, Srinivas Sharath, Shubhang Hegde, M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Rohit Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal, KV Aneesh, Hardik Raj.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth All-rounder Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Manish Pandey Batter Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler KV Aneesh Batter Vasuki Koushik Bowler M Venkatesh Bowler Shashi Kumar Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has been in reliable form with two wins in their previous five matches while the remaining three encounters concluded in drawn results. But it seems likely that they could overcome Vidarbha in the next game.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Vidarbha and Karnataka share an equal record of a victory each in their head-to-head fixtures in the last five encounters while the remaining three matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Vidarbha - 1

Karnataka - 1

Draw - 3

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal and Dhruv Shorey, Vidarbha’s opening batsmen, failed to set up competitive partnerships in their match against Haryana, given that they scored five runs together in the first innings and could not achieve a partnership at all in the second innings. Karnataka’s opening duo, Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal, did not perform much better against Chandigarh as they collaborated for eight runs in their sole innings. However, Karnataka has managed to post respectable opening stands in the season so far and could establish a better first wicket partnership than Vidarbha.

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Vidarbha vs Karnataka Best Batters

Dhruv Shorey to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Dhruv Shorey, Vidarbha’s opening batsman, currently stands as the second highest run scorer for the team with 427 runs in 12 innings. He emerged as their second highest run-getter in their previous match against Haryana, having scored 78 runs off 118 deliveries. Considering this recent performance, he could be anticipated to be their top batsman.

Manish Pandey to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Manish Pandeyis the second highest run-getter for Karnataka, having amassed 464 runs in nine innings so far. He was their leading batsman against Chandigarh in their last outing, wherein he scored 148 runs from 181 deliveries and achieved his second century of the season. Taking this into account, he could remain their standout batter in the next game.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Aditya Sarwate is tied as Vidarbha’s leading wicket-taker with 30 wickets in 13 innings. He delivered two incredible spells against Haryana in their last match, wherein he captured three wickets in 22.2 overs in the first innings and bagged two more in the second innings in 7.3 overs. He has showcased massive wicket-taking prowess and could be expected to emerge as their premier bowler.

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak is the top wicket-taker for Karnataka at the moment with a whopping 34 wickets in 14 innings. His spell during the first innings against Chandigarh was remarkable given that he delivered 23 overs, conceded 77 runs and bowled three maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.34. He captured four wickets at this stage and although he could not claim any in the second innings, he has been quite consistent and could continue as their leading bowler.