Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

The fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games starts on 3rd January 2023. Vidarbha will take on Madhya Pradesh in their 4th game of the tournament at Indore. The game starts at 9: 30 AM.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Vidarbha suffered a surprise defeat against Jammu and Kashmir while Madhya Pradesh defeated Railways in a tight contest in their last game. Railways had won the toss and elected to bat first. Himanshu Mantri (45), Saransh Jain (36) and, most crucially, Avesh Khan (30 not out) contributed critical hands as Madhya Pradesh defeated Railways by two wickets. MP were 177 for 7 in pursuit of a target of 215, but Avesh, batting at No.9, crushed a quick-fire hand to lead the side beyond the finish line. MP also lost Saransh at 202, but Anubhav Agarwal handed Avesh company to close the deal for MP. Jammu & Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first against Vidarbha. Vidarbha were on their way to their third consecutive victory in the championship, but Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) had other plans in Nagpur. Vidarbha were 97 for 3 in their chase of 141 before losing seven wickets for four runs in 28 deliveries. They eventually collapsed for 101 runs. Abid Mushtaq, the left-arm spinner, was the wrecker-in-chief, finishing with amazing figures of 8 for 18. Vidarbha fell to third place in Group D as a result of the defeat, while J&K rose from the bottom with their first win. The defending champions Madhya Pradesh lead the table.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of winning

MP have won three games this season while Vidharbh have won two and lost one. Vidarbha were cruising in their last game but lost wickets in a tumble on day 4 and lost rather shambolically against J&K. MP, at one point looked like they might lose the game but contributions from the lower order helped them to a famous victory against Railways.

Our prediction

MP will be playing at their home ground so they will be the favourites to win the game. Since Vidarbha lost a close game against a side that they were touted to beat, they will be under immense pressure to get back to winning ways. While MP beat Railways on their home ground so they will be confident going into this game.

Akshay Wadekar has been the top batter in this tournament for Vidarbha with 295 runs while Aditya Sarwate has been their top bowler with 22 wickets. While for Madhya Pradesh Rajat Patidar is the top scorer with 218 runs and Kumar Kartikey is the top Wicket taker with 18 wickets this season till now.

Vidarbha to win - 2.00 (Melbet)

Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.72 (Melbet)

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Tournament prediction and betting tips

MP are at the top of the table while their opponents are occupying the third position in the Elite Group D table. MP have won three consecutive games and Vidarbha have won two and lost one. MP have 20 points and Vidarbha have 12 points. A win for either side will advance their chance to qualify for the next round while a loss for Vidarbha may hamper their chances as for as qualifying for the next round is concerned if MP lose this game they might not be out of the race as they are already quite far ahead than the rest of the teams in their group.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

Railways won the toss in the last game and decided to bat first they were ahead in the game for most part of the match but on the last day of the game due to a brilliant showing by the lower order of MP they could not close down the game hence whoever wins the toss this time will look to bat first again.

Weather Report

The weather in Indore is expected to be sunny on all four days of the match. There is no prediction of any rain; the temperature is going to hover between 26 degree Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Team List

Madhya PradeshSquad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Ajay Rothera, Rameez Khan, Yash Dubey, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Parth Sahani, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shuhabham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Saransh Jain Batsman Akshat R All-rounder Puneet Datey Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Karthikeya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Himanshu Mantri (45), Saransh Jain (36) and, most importantly, Avesh Khan (30 not out) played significant roles in Madhya Pradesh's two-wicket victory over Railways. MP were 177 for 7 in pursuit of a 215-run target, but Avesh, batting at No.9, blasted a quick-fire shot to lead the side over the line. MP also lost Saransh at 202, but Anubhav Agarwal gave Avesh company to complete the transaction for MP. Rajat Patidar is the leading run-scorer with 218 runs, and Kumar Kartikey is the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets so far this season.

Vidarbha Team List

Vidarbha squad:

Faiz Fazal (c), Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Bhosle, Praful Hinge, Akshay Karnewar, Siddesh Wath, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Thakur.

Vidarbha Predicted XI:

Faiz Fazal (c) Batsman Sanjay R All-rounder Atharva Taide Batsman G Satish Batsman Apoorva Wankhede Batsman Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya T Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Faiz Fazal, a seasoned batsman, was the highlight for Vidarbha, scoring two centuries in the first game, while Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhre were the stars with the ball, each taking nine wickets. Akshay Wadkar scored a century in the second innings, and Sarwate added a half-century too. While overall Akshay Wadekar has been the top batter in this tournament for Vidarbha with 295 runs while Aditya Sarwate has been their top bowler with 22 wickets.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

The two teams last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2008 as Madhya Pradesh won that encounter by 10 wickets. Since 1999, both sides have clashed four times. Vidarbha won a match in 2006. The other two matches ended in a draw.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Betting odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

MP will be the favourites to win the match because they will be playing at their home field. There will be a lot of pressure on Vidarbha to win again because they lost a close game to a team they were expected to beat. Even though MP defeated the Railways at home, they will be optimistic going into this game. While their competitors are in third place, MP are at the top of the standings. Vidarbha has won two and lost one, while MP has won three straight games. MP has 20 points, while Vidarbha has 12.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s top batter

The 29-year-old has scored 218 runs this season while in the last 9 games he has scored 876 runs. His top form is one of the reasons why MP are doing well. The right-hand batter has been a vital part of their middle order as he has scored crucial runs at crucial moments.

Faiz Fazal to be Vidarbha’s top batter

Since making 151 on his first-class debut in December 2003, Fazal has been a constant at the top of Vidarbha's batting order. Even this year he has started with a bang as he scored 112 and 103 in the first game against Railways. The veteran of 131 First Class Games has 865 runs in his last 10 FC games at an average of

50.06.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be MP’s Top Bowler

Kumar Kartikey has already taken 18 wickets this season in 3 games and in the last 9 games in first-class cricket he has 50 wickets to his name, if Madhya Pradesh has to win this game he will be the most important bowler for his side.

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’s Top Bowler

Sarwate picked up 9 wickets against the Railways and played an important part in Vidarbha’s win in their opening fixture. Even against J&K, he picked 6 wickets in the game. In 47 games the left-arm orthodox has picked up 223 wickets.