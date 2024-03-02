VID (Vidarbha) vs MP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction VID 61 % Chance of Winning MP 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh are poised to take on each other in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy at the former’s home ground, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. The game is slated to be played on March 2, 2024, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Against all odds, Vidarbha emerged victorious in their quarter final match-up against Karnataka where they were tasked with batting first. With a century from opener Atharva Taide and major contributions from Yash Rathod and Karun Nair who scored 93 runs and 90 runs, respectively, Vidarbha was able to post 460 runs on the board. This put massive pressure on Karnataka who ultimately failed to take the lead after their innings as they were bundled out for 286 runs. Vidarbha furthered their advantage by 196 runs, leaving Karnataka to chase after an imposing total. Vidarbha achieved victory by a substantial margin of 127 runs.

Madhya Pradesh’s quarter final encounter against Andhra did not seem to be particularly challenging as they elected to bat first and secured a target of 234 runs during the first innings. Andhra’s chase ousted their inability to catch up to the total considering their batting order came crashing down after scoring 172 runs. Madhya Pradesh used the opportunity to score an additional 107 runs but it barely took them over the line since Andhra was closing in and narrowly missed out by four runs.

Vidarbha chance of winning - 61%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 39%

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Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh to score over 27.5 before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri open the innings for the team and have showcased impressive form this season. They have helped secure successful partnerships for the rest of the team to build on, particularly in their quarter final against Andhra where they established a tremendous partnership of 123 runs in the first innings. In their last three matches during the group stage, they scored 5, 58, 57 and 54 runs. With the exception of one innings, they have consistently set up big scores before the fall of their first wicket.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground facilitates big totals and allows the teams batting first to put pressure on their opposition early in the match. The last three matches hosted here have panned out in favor of the side batting first as they have been able to establish convincing totals which turned chasing into a nightmare. It appears unlikely that the toss winner will risk fielding first.

Weather Report

Nagpur is expected to be very hot on match day with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of precipitation.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair All-rounder Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Mohit Kale Batter Aditya Sarwate Bowler Harsh Dubey Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha appeared to be quite strong in their last match versus Karnataka, especially considering that they bested their adversary in dominant fashion.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwah.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Harsh Gawli Batter Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Sumit Kushwah Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh’s performance against Andhra raises doubts about their true form given that they edged out a feeble victory which could be attributed to the opposition’s vulnerability.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh have been quite successful in their encounters against Vidarbha in their last five matches as they won two of them. Vidarbha emerged victorious on one occasion while the remaining two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Vidarbha - 1

Madhya Pradesh - 2

Draw - 2

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Vidarbha’s previous three matches in the season witnessed them secure opening stands of 40, 28, 5, 0, 22 and 68 runs. They have been relatively inconsistent in their partnerships and do not seem convincing in their ability to add decent scores to the first wicket. Madhya Pradesh’s opening duo, Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri, have set up much more reliable first wicket partnerships in their last three outings, having scored 123, 24, 5, 58 and 57 runs. They have outperformed Vidarbha on multiple counts in terms of opening partnerships.

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Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Atharva Taide has scored 488 runs in eleven innings of the tournament so far. He achieved his second ton of the season in their previous encounter against Karnataka, wherein he amassed 109 runs in the first innings. Averaging at 48.8, he has been a major contributor for the team.

Himanshu Mantri to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman stands as Madhya Pradesh’s second highest run-getter with 513 runs in 12 innings so far. In both their innings against Andhra in their last match, he narrowly missed out on half-centuries as he garnered 49 runs in the first innings and 43 runs in the following innings. His consistency makes him a dependable candidate to bet on as their leading batter.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Aditya Sarwate has been at the top of his game this season with a haul of 37 wickets in 15 innings. He handed Karnataka a thrashing in their last game considering he bagged three wickets in the first innings and added four more to the tally in the following innings. With an overall economy rate of 2.59, he could be their premier bowler once again.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya leads their bowling attack with 38 wickets under his belt in 16 innings. He picked up a total of four wickets across both their innings against Andhra in their previous encounter and has maintained an economy rate of 2.42 in the tournament.