Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

VID

55%

Chance of Winning

SAUR

45%

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Test

Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground

Saurashtra and Vidarbha will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Facts:

  • Saurashtra are the defending champions and won the previous competition.
  • Vidarbha are placed at the top of the group table with two wins.

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Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Vidarbha finished at the middle of their group table with three wins and two losses in the competition. However, they had a break-through in the current competition and started their campaign with two consecutive wins in the competition. With two wins, the team is placed atop the Group A table with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.281.

Saurashtra had a fantastic campaign last year and topped their group table. They eventually went on to win the competition and lift the trophy. The team has a strong line-up of batters and bowlers. After a draw in their first game, they lost their last game against Haryana. With a loss and a draw, the team occupies the 5th place currently in their group table with 3 points and a net run rate of +0.386.

  • Saurashtra's chance of winning: 45%
  • Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 55%

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Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score low before 1st dismissal

Saurashtra have a splendid line-up of batters in the tournament. They have displayed great potential with the bat in the deep order. However, their opening line-up has not been as impressive in the competition so far. Harvik Desai and Snell Patel open for the team and currently average at 38.33 & 5.66 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 27 and 16 & 3 runs before their first dismissal in three innings. Snell Patel was the batter to go out the earliest in all those innings. In their last meeting back in 2019, Saurashtra posted the score of 18 & 19 runs before their first dismissal in the two innings of the game. That said, Vidarbha bowlers are very likely to pick a quick wicket in the next game between the sides.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The pitches at the VCA Stadium have assisted quicker bowlers, but have mainly helped the spinners like most wickets in the country. Batters have found run-scoring a little easy early in the match. The skipper will opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 18 to 28 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C)

Batter

Akshay Wadkar

Wicket-keeper

Aman Mokhade

Batter

Karun Nair

Batter

Harsh Dubey

All-rounder

Yash Kadam

Bowler

Shubham Dubey

Batter

Akshay Karnewar

Bowler

Darshan Nalkande

Bowler

Umesh Yadav

Bowler

Yash Thakur

Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha are having a brilliant cricketing year. They also began their Ranji campaign with two spectacular wins before entering this contest.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai

Wicket-keeper

Samarth Vyas

Batter

Jaydev Unadkat (C)

All-rounder

Cheteshwar Pujara

Batter

Prerak Mankad

All-rounder

Jay Gohil

Batter

Chirag Jani

Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Bowler

Arpit Vasavada

Bowler

Aditya Jadeja

Bowler

Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra faced a draw in their first game but spiralled down to a defeat in the next game by 4 wickets. They have an aggressive batting order but their bowling needs to be better.

Vidarbha Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh

Batter

Ankit Kumar

Batter

Himanshu Rana

Batter

Ashok Menaria (C)

Batter

Rohit Sharma

Wicket-keeper

Nishant Sindhu

All-rounder

Rahul Tewatia

Bowler

Sumit Kumar

Bowler

Harshal Patel

Bowler

Anshul Kamboj

Bowler

Amit Rana

Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, the former leads the tally by 2-1.

  • Saurashtra Won: 2
  • Vidarbha Won: 1
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Vidarbha met Manipur in their last Ranji game and won the game by an innings and 90 runs. It was a one-sided affair with excellent performances from both batters and the bowlers from Vidarbha. Manipur batted first and scored 75 runs in the 1st innings. Vidarbha replied with 230 runs. However, Manipur never recovered from the huge trail and lost the match by a huge margin. There was one particular player who outshined in the game in both the departments. Aditya Sarwate picked a total of 9 wickets in the game and also scored 69 runs.

On the other hand, Saurashtra met with Haryana in their last outing and managed to lose the game by 4 wickets. Saurashtra posted the scores of 145 & 220 runs in their two innings. Haryana scored 200 & 168 runs. Haryana successfully chased the target with 4 wickets remaining in the end. Cheteshwar Pujara posted 49 & 43 runs respectively in the two innings. Whereas Dharmendrasinh Jadeja managed to pick 7 wickets in the fixture.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra

Test

Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, null

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Vidarbha

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Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of over 250 First-class games. He gave an apt representation of his skill as he scored an unbeaten 243 runs in the first game of the competition. He scored 49 & 43 runs in his last fixture. With 335 runs in 3 innings, he averages at 167.50.

Sanjay Raghunath to be Vidarbha's top batter

Sanjay Raghunath is the top scorer in Vidarbha. He scored 25 & 84 runs in the first game followed by his innings of 28 runs in the next game. He has scored 137 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.50.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top bowler from Saurashtra. He picked a total of 8 wickets in 4 innings and has an economy rate of 2.25 in the competition. He picked 7 wickets in his last outing.

Aditya Sarwate to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

Aditya Sarwate is the top bowling pick for the next game. He was fantastic in the last game with 9 wickets to his name. He has a total of 12 wickets in 4 innings. He also has an impressive economy rate of 1.61 in the competition.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Vidarbha

This will be a well fought game. Vidarbha and Saurashtra are fairly strong teams in the competition. However, Vidarbha have had more luck in the current competition with two wins. Whereas Saurashtra are yet to win their first game in the competition. In their last five clashes, Vidarbha have won twice whereas Saurashtra won a single fixture. That said, Vidarbha have an upper-hand in the match-up with a better squad on paper. Vidarbha are more likely to win this affair.
  • Saurashtra to win the match @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
  • Vidarbha to win the match @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
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