Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Match Prediction VID 55 % Chance of Winning SAUR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saurashtra and Vidarbha will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Vidarbha finished at the middle of their group table with three wins and two losses in the competition. However, they had a break-through in the current competition and started their campaign with two consecutive wins in the competition. With two wins, the team is placed atop the Group A table with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.281.

Saurashtra had a fantastic campaign last year and topped their group table. They eventually went on to win the competition and lift the trophy. The team has a strong line-up of batters and bowlers. After a draw in their first game, they lost their last game against Haryana. With a loss and a draw, the team occupies the 5th place currently in their group table with 3 points and a net run rate of +0.386.

Saurashtra's chance of winning: 45%

Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 55%

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Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score low before 1st dismissal

Saurashtra have a splendid line-up of batters in the tournament. They have displayed great potential with the bat in the deep order. However, their opening line-up has not been as impressive in the competition so far. Harvik Desai and Snell Patel open for the team and currently average at 38.33 & 5.66 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 27 and 16 & 3 runs before their first dismissal in three innings. Snell Patel was the batter to go out the earliest in all those innings. In their last meeting back in 2019, Saurashtra posted the score of 18 & 19 runs before their first dismissal in the two innings of the game. That said, Vidarbha bowlers are very likely to pick a quick wicket in the next game between the sides.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The pitches at the VCA Stadium have assisted quicker bowlers, but have mainly helped the spinners like most wickets in the country. Batters have found run-scoring a little easy early in the match. The skipper will opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 18 to 28 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey All-rounder Yash Kadam Bowler Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha are having a brilliant cricketing year. They also began their Ranji campaign with two spectacular wins before entering this contest.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas Batter Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Arpit Vasavada Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra faced a draw in their first game but spiralled down to a defeat in the next game by 4 wickets. They have an aggressive batting order but their bowling needs to be better.

Vidarbha Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes between Vidarbha and Saurashtra, the former leads the tally by 2-1.

Saurashtra Won: 2

Vidarbha Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Vidarbha met Manipur in their last Ranji game and won the game by an innings and 90 runs. It was a one-sided affair with excellent performances from both batters and the bowlers from Vidarbha. Manipur batted first and scored 75 runs in the 1st innings. Vidarbha replied with 230 runs. However, Manipur never recovered from the huge trail and lost the match by a huge margin. There was one particular player who outshined in the game in both the departments. Aditya Sarwate picked a total of 9 wickets in the game and also scored 69 runs.

On the other hand, Saurashtra met with Haryana in their last outing and managed to lose the game by 4 wickets. Saurashtra posted the scores of 145 & 220 runs in their two innings. Haryana scored 200 & 168 runs. Haryana successfully chased the target with 4 wickets remaining in the end. Cheteshwar Pujara posted 49 & 43 runs respectively in the two innings. Whereas Dharmendrasinh Jadeja managed to pick 7 wickets in the fixture.

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Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of over 250 First-class games. He gave an apt representation of his skill as he scored an unbeaten 243 runs in the first game of the competition. He scored 49 & 43 runs in his last fixture. With 335 runs in 3 innings, he averages at 167.50.

Sanjay Raghunath to be Vidarbha's top batter

Sanjay Raghunath is the top scorer in Vidarbha. He scored 25 & 84 runs in the first game followed by his innings of 28 runs in the next game. He has scored 137 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.50.

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top bowler from Saurashtra. He picked a total of 8 wickets in 4 innings and has an economy rate of 2.25 in the competition. He picked 7 wickets in his last outing.

Aditya Sarwate to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

Aditya Sarwate is the top bowling pick for the next game. He was fantastic in the last game with 9 wickets to his name. He has a total of 12 wickets in 4 innings. He also has an impressive economy rate of 1.61 in the competition.