Vidarbha vs Services Match Prediction VID 68 % Chance of Winning SER 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Vidarbha and Services are going to meet yet again during the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024. The match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Vidarbha vs Services Chances of Winning

Vidarbha played their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Services, which they lost by a thin margin. Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first, and they allowed Services to score 282/6. Services offered a tough challenge in the second innings and restricted Vidarbha to 267/8 by the end of 50 overs. Vidarbha lost by just 15 runs.

Both teams ended their campaigns in the tournament with five wins out of seven matches. Vidarbha finished at the top of the Group B standings with a higher net run rate of 1.349. Vidarbha and Services have been experiencing similar form for quite a while, and their clashes are cutthroat as both teams attempt to overcome the other.

Vidarbha chance of winning - 68%

Services chance of winning - 32%

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Vidarbha vs Services Betting Tips

Atharva Taide, Vidarbha’s captain, has consistently done the bulk of their scoring across several formats. During the 2023 Ranji Trophy, he was their top run scorer with 499 runs in 12 innings. In the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, he emerged as their leading batsman once again with 303 runs in eight innings. On the bowling front, Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Karnewar were most impressive, having captured 15 and 13 wickets, respectively.

Shubham Rohilla was quite a revelation for Services as he ended the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as the team’s leading batsman with 262 runs in seven innings. Rajat Paliwal, their skipper, was also quite remarkable, having accumulated 256 runs in six innings. Arjun Sharma stood out in the bowling department with 13 wickets in seven innings.

Vidarbha vs Services Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. A total of nine test matches have been held at the venue before, and batting first and batting second share an equal record of two wins each. However, according to the One Day International records at the ground, batting second appears to be more advantageous as six out of nine matches have been won by teams fielding first. Considering these results, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for a similar strategy and field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly sunny conditions with no possibility of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey All-rounder Yash Kadam Bowler Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha had a brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with five wins in a row before their streak was interrupted with two losses towards the end.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Anshul Gupta, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma, Abhishek Tiwari, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Yadav, Vineet Dhankhar.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Rajat Paliwal (C) All-rounder Vikas Hathwala Batter Nakul Sharma Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma Bowler Pulkit Narang Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Team Form

Services experienced a fluctuation in form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy but displayed immense strength overall.

Vidarbha vs Services Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters against each other, Vidarbha has been triumphant on more occasions, having won three matches. Services emerged victorious once.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Vidarbha - 3

Services - 1

Draw - 1

Vidarbha vs Services Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Services

Vidarbha, despite having lost to Services in their final outing of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, achieved an opening partnership of 79 runs between skipper Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey. They kept their partnership alive for 11.3 overs before the former’s wicket was taken. In the same match, Services mustered 33 runs between their opening duo, Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan. The latter lost his wicket in 8.2 overs. Given that Vidarbha has already done it once, it seems highly likely that they could attain a better opening partnership than Services once again.

Vidarbha vs Services Test Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, null Vidarbha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Vidarbha vs Services Best Batters

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Atharva Taide, Vidarbha’s captain, was their most consistent batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He amassed 303 runs in eight innings, making him their highest run scorer. He achieved two half-centuries in the tournament, once against Maharashtra wherein he scored 60 runs from 46 deliveries and then against Jharkhand, having scored 70 runs from just 46 balls. He maintained a strike rate of 97.42 during the series and can be counted on to remain their best batsman.

Shubham Rohilla to be Services’ Best Batter

Shubham Rohilla was Services’ opening batsman during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and rightfully so as he emerged as their top run-getter in the tournament with 262 runs in seven innings. This score is inclusive of a century and two half-centuries. He managed to amass a ton against Vidarbha in their last match against each other, wherein he garnered 109 runs from 141 deliveries. He has the potential to remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Vidarbha vs Services Best Bowlers

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Darshan Nalkande emerged as Vidarbha’s top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in eight innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was most impressive against Maharashtra, considering he bowled just eight overs, conceded 34 runs and delivered a maiden, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. During his spell, he was able to bag five wickets. Taking his incredible wicket-taking prowess into account, there is a good chance he could be Vidarbha’s top bowler.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma was the most dependable bowler for Services during the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy since he captured 13 wickets in seven innings, making him their top wicket-taker. He achieved an overall economy rate of 4.04 and a bowling average of 19.30. Considering his consistency, he can be expected to emerge as their best bowler in the next game.