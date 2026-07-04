Vidarbha vs Tripura Match Prediction

The 2nd round of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games start on 20th December. Vidarbha will take on Tripura in their 2nd game of the tournament at their home ground in Nagpur. The game starts at 9: 30 AM.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Vidarbha won their first game against Railways by 194 runs while Tripura drew with Gujarat to begin their campaign. Seasoned batter Faiz Fazal was the star for Vidarbha with two centuries in the game while Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhre were the stars with the ball with each picking 9 wickets in the game. While for Tripura, Manisankar was the star with the ball as he picked up 10 wickets against Gujarat.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Vidarbha will be playing on the same ground where they beat Railways in the first game so they will start the game as favourites. In the first game, they played like a unit with Fazal contributing with the bat and Sarwate and Wakhare contributing with the ball. Akshay Wadkar hit a century in the 2nd innings while Sarwate also hit a half-century in the 2nd innings. So Vidarbha looks like a very dominating side at the moment. As for Tripura, Manisankar carried the team in the bowling department while Sridam Paul hit half-centuries in each inning of the game.

Our Prediction

Vidarbha to win at Nagpur. Vidarbha will be playing on their home ground at VCA stadium where their spinners ran riot in the last game so it would be difficult for Tripura to pose a challenge considering they would have to play out of their comfort zone. Tripura batted well compared to Gujarat in the first game but it wasn’t that they took the game away. After Gujarat scored 271 in the first innings, they managed just 293 runs in their first innings and lost the opportunity to take a big first-innings lead. This will be the first meeting between these two sides in over a decade and in the last 5 games, Vidarbha has beaten Tripura thrice so Vidarbha will definitely start the game with the upper hand.

Vidarbha to win - 1.70 (Melbet)

Tripura to win - 2.05 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Last season Vidarbha won 1 game and drew 2 games while Tripura lost to Himachal and Punjab and drew their game with Haryana. This season these two sides are in Elite Group D alongside Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Railways and Jammu & Kashmir. As of now, Vidarbha sits 2nd on the table while Tripura sits 4th on the table. Vidarbha has more chances of reaching the next stage of the competition than Tripura because they have got a lot of experience on their side while Tripura will have to punch above their weight to challenge other sides in the group.

Match Toss Prediction

Vidarbha elected to bat first in their first game at the same venue and scored 213 runs in the first innings, with the pitch expected to turn as the match progresses, the team winning the toss would look to bat first again. In 2020 though, Kerala won the toss and elected to field first, they conceded more than 300 runs in the first innings.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Nagpur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 21 to 24-degree celsius.

Vidarbha Team List

Vidarbha Squad

Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare Siddhesh Wath, Mohit Kale, Lalit M Yadav, Harsh Dubey

Predicted XI:

Faiz Fazel Batsman Sanjay R All-rounder Atharva Taide Batsman Satish G Batsman Apoorva Wankhede Batsman Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya T Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Faiz Fazal, a seasoned batsman, was the highlight for Vidarbha, scoring two centuries in the first game, while Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhre were the stars with the ball, each taking nine wickets. Akshay Wadkar scored a century in the second innings, and Sarwate added a half-century too.

Tripura Player List

Tripura Squad

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Ajay Sarkar, Deepak Khatri, Rana Dutta Sanjay Majumder, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha, Sankar Paul, Amit Ali

Tripura Predicted XI:

Bishal Ghosh Batsman B Das Batsman Sridam Paul Batsman Sudeep Chatteerjee Batsman Deepak Khatree Batsman W Saha Batsman and wicket-keeper Rajat Dey All-rounder M Murasingh Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler P Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Murasingh picked 10 wickets against Gujarat but the rest of the bowling department struggled. In fact, most of them gave away runs at more 3 runs per overs in both the innings, as for batting, Paul scored fifties in each innings and Dey scored a fifty in the first innings apart from taking a couple of wickets in the second innings. Tripura are currently 4th in the table courtesy of their draw against Gujarat in the first game. They got three points from that game as they managed to get the first innings lead.

Vidarbha vs Tripura head to head

In the last 5 encounters between these two teams, the Fazal-led side has won 3 games while Tripura has not won any. 2 games ended in a draw. The last two clashes between these two sides, in 2009 and 2011 both ended in a draw.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Betting Odds

Vidarbha to win

Vidarbha won one game and drew two others last season, while Tripura lost to Himachal and Punjab and drew with Haryana. These two teams are in Elite Group D this season, along with Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Railways, and Jammu & Kashmir. Vidarbha is currently second on the table, while Tripura is fourth. Vidarbha has a better chance of progressing to the next round of the competition than Tripura since they have more experience, whilst Tripura will have to punch above their weight to challenge the other teams in the group. The likes of Rajneesh Gurbani, Sarwate, Fazal are some of the most experienced players in the Ranji Trophy so Vidarbha will bank on them. While Tripura would hope that their new recruit and captain Saha can lead by example.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Top Team Batsmen

Faiz Fazel to be Vidarbha’s top batter

Since making 151 on his first-class debut in December 2003, Fazal has been a constant at the top of Vidarbha's batting order. He may have been a member of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2004, but an injury forced him to withdraw; Shikhar Dhawan took his spot and went on to become the tournament's leading run-scorer. Even this year he has started with a bang as he scored 112 and 103 in the first game against Railways. The veteran of 127 First Class Games has 913 runs in his last 10 FC games at an average of 57.06.

Saha to be Tripura’s top batter

The former India wicket-keeper has a rich experience of 41 Tests and has scored over 6000 runs in FC cricket. In the last game he scored 37 runs in the first innings and did not get to bat in the 2nd innings. Saha has played three Tests for India at the VCA and even though he did not contribute much with the bat in those games his experience could prove to be handy for his side.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Top Team Bowlers

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’s Top Bowler

Sarwate picked up 9 wickets against the Railways and played an important part in Vidarbha’s win in their opening fixture. In 45 games the left-arm orthodox has picked up 210 wickets and considering Vidarbha will be playoin on their home ground, Sarwate will have an advantage and also the confidence to do well.

M Murasingh to be Tripura’s Top Bowler

Murasingh has been in terrific form in FC cricket. In his last 10 games he has 53 wickets at a strike rate of 38.75, even against Gujarat he picked up 10 wickets in the game. Overall in 74 FC games, the right arm medium pacer has picked up 230 wickets at an average of 28.3.