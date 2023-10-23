AND (Andhra Pradesh) vs MAN (Manipur) Match Prediction AND 95 % Chance of Winning MAN 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra Pradesh and Manipur will be up against each other in their next fixture in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The match is scheduled to take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Monday, October 23. The contest is slated to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Chance Winning

Andhra Pradesh haven't had a great start to their 2023 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they sit at sixth place in Group C. They have won two games and lost two. Andhra have bounced back after two consecutive losses to beat Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat in the last two games.

On Saturday, Andhra defeated Gujarat, who were unbeaten in their first three games, by eight wickets. Andhra bowlers did well to restrict the opponents to 165 on a batting friendly pitch. Cheepurapalli Stephen picked 3 for 25 while KV Sasikanth bagged 2 for 22. Chasing the target, captain Srikar Bharat scored 60 off 41 while Ashwin Hebbar struck 53 off 36. Hanuma Vihari and Ricky Bhui played quickfire cameos to seal the match with 14 balls to spare.

Manipur have not managed to make any impression in their 2023 season so far. They are reeling in the bottom two of the group, having lost all four of their games. In their most recent game, they were hammered by Punjab by eight wickets. Manipur would be hoping to put up a better fight in this game.

Manipur won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab but didn't get the desired start. They lost their top three inside seven overs with only 30 runs on the board. Their top batter Kangabam Priyojit made 22 runs but took 44 deliveries for it as they crawled to 93/8 in 20 overs. Defending a small total, their bowlers were taken apart from the get go as Punjab mowed down the target in 9.2 overs.

Looking at how the ongoing season has panned out for these two teams so far, Andhra will head into this game as favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning this game on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh's chance of winning: 95%

Manipur’s chance of winning: 5%

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Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Tips

Andhra Pradesh’s Hanuma Vihari has been in pretty good form in the ongoing tournament. He struck 58 runs in the first game against Goa and 49 against Arunachal. In the previous game, he made 24* off 16. Betting on Vihari to score over 17.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Manipur wicket-keeper batter Prafullomani Singh made run-a-ball 52 in the opening game against Railways but has since had scores of 7, 4 and 5. With Andhra having a decent bowling unit, you can bet on him to score under 17.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manipur to win 8.80 Bet on Parimatch Andhra Pradesh to win 1.01 Bet on 1xBet Manipur to win 17.00 Bet on Dafabet

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi have been outstanding venue for batting in the ongoing tournament. Four of the first seven games hosted here in the tournament witnessed the team batting first post over 200 runs. Teams are likely to continue to prefer batting first here. Expect the team winning the toss to opt for batting first in this match.

Weather Report

Talking about the weather for this game, Ranchi is likely to be mostly sunny on Monday afternoon and clear in the evening. There is no threat of rain with only around 2% chance of precipitation. The temperature during the match-time should range between 20 to 26 degree Celsius.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Dheeraj Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Harishankar Reddy, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Hemanth Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Srikar Bharat (c) Wicketkeeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Karan Shinde All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Recent Form

Andhra Pradesh lost their first game against Goa by 31 runs and then suffered a 105run hammering at the hands of Punjab. Andhra turned things around to smash Arunachal Pradesh by 145 runs and followed it up with an eight-wicket win over Gujarat.

Manipur Players List

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Nitesh Sedai, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed , Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Rex Rajkumar, Chingakham Bidash, Bikash Singh, Sultan Karim, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Basir Rahman Batter Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Bidash Chingakham Batter Bikash Singh All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam (c) Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur were hammered by nine wickets in the opening game against Railways before losing to Goa by six wickets. Against Saurashtra, they lost by 85 runs while Punjab restricted them to just 93 in the most recent fixture.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

Andhra Pradesh and Manipur are yet to compete against each other in a T20 match.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Odds

Andhra Pradesh to hit most fours in the match ( @ Parimatch)

Andhra Pradesh batters have come into form after the first couple of games. They have some quality players such as Srikar Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed and Ricky Bhui. Betting on Andhra Pradesh to hit the most number of fours in the match would be wise.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Top Batters

Ashwin Hebbar to be the top batter for Andhra Pradesh

Ashwin Hebbar has scored 121 runs in the ongoing tournament, including 53 off 36 in the previous game. He has a pretty good record in the format with 1338 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 130. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Andhra.

Kangabam Priyojit to be the top batter for Manipur

Kangabam Priyojit has been the best batter for Manipur, who have been pretty ordinary in the tournament. He scored 75 runs against Saurashtra and has a couple of 20s in other games. You can take a punt on him to be Manipur's top batter.

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh

Cheepurapalli Stephen has been in very good rhythm in the ongoing competition. He has taken eight wickets in the last three games. The left arm seamer has been a prolific bowler in domestic T20s, with 64 wickets from 39 games at a strike rate of 13.2. Back him to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh.

Bidash Chingakham to be the top bowler for Manipur

Bidash Chingakham picked 2 for 35 against Saurashtra and followed it up with 1 for 21 versus Punjab in the previous game. The right arm seamer has seven wickets from 11 T20 games. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Manipur.