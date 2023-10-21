Andhra vs Gujarat Match Prediction

AND

31%

Chance of Winning

GUJ

69%

1xbet

1.46
Bet
Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000

Dafabet

1.5
Bet
Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000

Megapari

1.462
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

JSCA Oval Ground

Andhra will take on Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group C match at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Saturday, October 21. The match is scheduled to start from 9:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi has picked 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 9.
  • Ricky Bhui who scored 148 runs in just 3 matches is Andhra's top-scorer in SMAT 2023.
  • Andhra finished at fifth position in Elite Group D in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Join 1xbet and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Andhra vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Upbeat Gujarat look set to beat Andhra in their upcoming match. Gujarat have won each of their first three matches and the momentum is on their side. Gujarat has not just registered wins, but registered thumping wins. In their first match, they chased down a 127-run target in just 7.4 overs. In their second, they gunned down the target in 10.2 overs. In their last match, they defeated Goa after posting a 200-plus total.

Arunachal, on the other hand, lost their first two matches before beating Arunachal Pradesh by 145 runs in their last game. Arunachal lack any major firepower in their squad and are expected to find it really difficult to go past Gujarat who have the likes of Priyank Panchal, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi and Piyush Chawla playing for them. Also, the two teams have played twice against each other and Gujarat have won on both occasions.

Andhra chance of winning - 31%

Gujarat chance of winning - 69%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Andhra Pradesh Srikar Bharat would aim to score big against Gujarat and lift the morale of the team. In his last outing he managed only three runs. In the first two outings, Bharat scored 31 and 1 respectively. He has played a total of 70 T20 matches and scored 1151 runs at an average of 19.18.

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal is yet to score big in the ongoing tournament. The star batter would be aiming to hit form as soon as possible. The first three matches have seen the opener score 5, 10 and 4 runs respectively. He has scored 1515 runs in 58 T20 matches at an average of 29.13.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Andhra to win

2.84
Bet on 1xBet

Gujarat to win

1.5
Bet on Dafabet

Andhra to win

2.848
Bet on Megapari

Andhra vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

Andhra won the toss and elected to bat first and won the last match at the venue. In the second-last match here Manipur elected to field first but lost the match to Saurashtra. In the third-last game, Railways elected to bat and won the match against Arunachal. There is a high probability of the team winning the toss opting to bat first on Saturday as well.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Ranchi on Saturday. With a humidity level of 53 percent the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 10 km/h.

Andhra Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Kavuri Saiteja, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Hemanth Reddy

Andhra Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar

Batter

Srikar Bharat (Cap and wk)

wicketkeeper-batter

Hanuma Vihari

Batter

Shaik Rasheed

Batter

Ricky Bhui

Batter

Karan Shinde

Batter

KV Sasikanth

Bowler

Kavuri Saiteja

Batter

Manish Golamaru

All-rounder

Pinninti Tapaswi

Batter

C Stephen

Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra lost their first two matches before winning their last match against Arunachal by 145 runs. Andhra have just one of their last five matches.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Gujarat Playing XI

Urvil Patel (wk)

wicketkeeper-batter

Priyank Panchal (Cap)

Batter

Umang Kumar

Batter

Saurav Chauhan

Batter

Aarya Desai

Wicketkeeper-batter

Chirag Gandhi

Batter

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

Chintan Gaza

Bowler

Piyush Chawla

Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Bowler

Ripal Patel

Bowler

Gujarat Form

Gujarat have won each of their first three matches. Gujarat have won each of their last five matches.

Andhra vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played twice against each other, Gujarat have won on both the occasions.

Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5

Gujarat openers Urvil Patel and Priyank Panchal have a high chance of scoring over 20 runs together against Andhra. Urvil has been in good form and scored 46 off just 19 balls in his last outing. Captain Priyank Panchal is searching for a good knock and would be aiming to play a watchful innings to hot form against Andhra. The two polar factors can help Gujarat openers score over 20 runs together against Andhra who are not having the best of tournaments.

Andhra vs Gujarat

T20

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Icon

Andhra

Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000

2.84
Bet Now!
Icon

Gujarat

Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000

1.5
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.462
Bet Now!

Andhra vs Gujarat Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be the top batter for Andhra

Andhra's star batter Hanuma Vihari will be in focus once again in the match against Gujarat. The right-hand batter scored 49 runs off 32 balls in his previous outing. He kicked off his campaign with Goa with a fifty and scored eight runs in his second match. Overall, he has featured in 85 T20 matches and scored 1593 runs at an average of 20.96 and a strike rate of 114.19.

Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat

Gujarat opener Urvil Patel has shown great form in his first three outings. The last match against Goa saw him score 46 runs. He scored 26 and 27 in his first two outings. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a total of 782 runs in 36 T20 matches he has played till date. In the last season, Patel scored 162 runs in five matches at an average of 32.40.

Andhra vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be the top bowler for Andhra

Left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen has looked good in his last two outings. The 29-year-old picked three wickets for 10 runs in his last match against Arunachal. Earlier, he picked two wickets for 41 runs against Punjab. Overall, he has picked 61 wickets in 38 T20 matches at an average of 15.22.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has already picked four wickets from his first three matches. The 34-year-old could prove to be too against Andhra and is one of the contenders to pick maximum wickets in the upcoming match. In his second last match against Saurashtra, Chawla picked two wickets for 24 runs against Saurashtra. He has played a total of 280 T20 matches and picked 302 wickets at an average of 24.19.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gujarat

Gujarat are the clear favourites to win their upcoming match against Andhra. Gujarat are unbeaten and have won each of their first three matches. With two world class spinners in Piyush Chawla and Ravi Bishnoi, star pacer like Nagwaswalla and a renowned captain in Priyank Panchal - Gujarat are expected to breeze past Andhra. Andhra has the likes of Srikar Bharat and Hanuma Vihari featuring but the two are more famous for their red-ball cricket exploits.

Andhra to win - 2.84 (1xBet)

Gujarat to win - 1.46 (1xBet)

Bet Now!