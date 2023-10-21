Andhra vs Gujarat Match Prediction AND 31 % Chance of Winning GUJ 69 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.462 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra will take on Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group C match at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Saturday, October 21. The match is scheduled to start from 9:00 AM IST.

Andhra vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Upbeat Gujarat look set to beat Andhra in their upcoming match. Gujarat have won each of their first three matches and the momentum is on their side. Gujarat has not just registered wins, but registered thumping wins. In their first match, they chased down a 127-run target in just 7.4 overs. In their second, they gunned down the target in 10.2 overs. In their last match, they defeated Goa after posting a 200-plus total.

Arunachal, on the other hand, lost their first two matches before beating Arunachal Pradesh by 145 runs in their last game. Arunachal lack any major firepower in their squad and are expected to find it really difficult to go past Gujarat who have the likes of Priyank Panchal, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi and Piyush Chawla playing for them. Also, the two teams have played twice against each other and Gujarat have won on both occasions.

Andhra chance of winning - 31%

Gujarat chance of winning - 69%

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Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Andhra Pradesh Srikar Bharat would aim to score big against Gujarat and lift the morale of the team. In his last outing he managed only three runs. In the first two outings, Bharat scored 31 and 1 respectively. He has played a total of 70 T20 matches and scored 1151 runs at an average of 19.18.

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal is yet to score big in the ongoing tournament. The star batter would be aiming to hit form as soon as possible. The first three matches have seen the opener score 5, 10 and 4 runs respectively. He has scored 1515 runs in 58 T20 matches at an average of 29.13.

Match Prediction Best Odds Andhra to win 2.84 Bet on 1xBet Gujarat to win 1.5 Bet on Dafabet Andhra to win 2.848 Bet on Megapari

Andhra vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

Andhra won the toss and elected to bat first and won the last match at the venue. In the second-last match here Manipur elected to field first but lost the match to Saurashtra. In the third-last game, Railways elected to bat and won the match against Arunachal. There is a high probability of the team winning the toss opting to bat first on Saturday as well.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Ranchi on Saturday. With a humidity level of 53 percent the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 10 km/h.

Andhra Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Kavuri Saiteja, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Hemanth Reddy

Andhra Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar Batter Srikar Bharat (Cap and wk) wicketkeeper-batter Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Karan Shinde Batter KV Sasikanth Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Batter Manish Golamaru All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Batter C Stephen Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra lost their first two matches before winning their last match against Arunachal by 145 runs. Andhra have just one of their last five matches.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Gujarat Playing XI

Urvil Patel (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Priyank Panchal (Cap) Batter Umang Kumar Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Aarya Desai Wicketkeeper-batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Chintan Gaza Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ripal Patel Bowler

Gujarat Form

Gujarat have won each of their first three matches. Gujarat have won each of their last five matches.

Andhra vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played twice against each other, Gujarat have won on both the occasions.

Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5

Gujarat openers Urvil Patel and Priyank Panchal have a high chance of scoring over 20 runs together against Andhra. Urvil has been in good form and scored 46 off just 19 balls in his last outing. Captain Priyank Panchal is searching for a good knock and would be aiming to play a watchful innings to hot form against Andhra. The two polar factors can help Gujarat openers score over 20 runs together against Andhra who are not having the best of tournaments.

Andhra vs Gujarat T20 JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Andhra Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.84 Bet Now! Gujarat Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.462 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Gujarat Top Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be the top batter for Andhra

Andhra's star batter Hanuma Vihari will be in focus once again in the match against Gujarat. The right-hand batter scored 49 runs off 32 balls in his previous outing. He kicked off his campaign with Goa with a fifty and scored eight runs in his second match. Overall, he has featured in 85 T20 matches and scored 1593 runs at an average of 20.96 and a strike rate of 114.19.

Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat

Gujarat opener Urvil Patel has shown great form in his first three outings. The last match against Goa saw him score 46 runs. He scored 26 and 27 in his first two outings. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a total of 782 runs in 36 T20 matches he has played till date. In the last season, Patel scored 162 runs in five matches at an average of 32.40.

Andhra vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be the top bowler for Andhra

Left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen has looked good in his last two outings. The 29-year-old picked three wickets for 10 runs in his last match against Arunachal. Earlier, he picked two wickets for 41 runs against Punjab. Overall, he has picked 61 wickets in 38 T20 matches at an average of 15.22.

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has already picked four wickets from his first three matches. The 34-year-old could prove to be too against Andhra and is one of the contenders to pick maximum wickets in the upcoming match. In his second last match against Saurashtra, Chawla picked two wickets for 24 runs against Saurashtra. He has played a total of 280 T20 matches and picked 302 wickets at an average of 24.19.