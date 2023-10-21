Andhra vs Gujarat Match Prediction
AND
31%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
69%
T20
JSCA Oval Ground
Facts:
- Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi has picked 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 9.
- Ricky Bhui who scored 148 runs in just 3 matches is Andhra's top-scorer in SMAT 2023.
- Andhra finished at fifth position in Elite Group D in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.
Andhra vs Gujarat Chance of Winning
Upbeat Gujarat look set to beat Andhra in their upcoming match. Gujarat have won each of their first three matches and the momentum is on their side. Gujarat has not just registered wins, but registered thumping wins. In their first match, they chased down a 127-run target in just 7.4 overs. In their second, they gunned down the target in 10.2 overs. In their last match, they defeated Goa after posting a 200-plus total.
Arunachal, on the other hand, lost their first two matches before beating Arunachal Pradesh by 145 runs in their last game. Arunachal lack any major firepower in their squad and are expected to find it really difficult to go past Gujarat who have the likes of Priyank Panchal, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi and Piyush Chawla playing for them. Also, the two teams have played twice against each other and Gujarat have won on both occasions.
Andhra chance of winning - 31%
Gujarat chance of winning - 69%
Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Tips
Andhra Pradesh Srikar Bharat would aim to score big against Gujarat and lift the morale of the team. In his last outing he managed only three runs. In the first two outings, Bharat scored 31 and 1 respectively. He has played a total of 70 T20 matches and scored 1151 runs at an average of 19.18.
Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal is yet to score big in the ongoing tournament. The star batter would be aiming to hit form as soon as possible. The first three matches have seen the opener score 5, 10 and 4 runs respectively. He has scored 1515 runs in 58 T20 matches at an average of 29.13.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Andhra to win
Gujarat to win
Andhra to win
Andhra vs Gujarat Toss Prediction
Andhra won the toss and elected to bat first and won the last match at the venue. In the second-last match here Manipur elected to field first but lost the match to Saurashtra. In the third-last game, Railways elected to bat and won the match against Arunachal. There is a high probability of the team winning the toss opting to bat first on Saturday as well.
Weather Report
No chance of rain in Ranchi on Saturday. With a humidity level of 53 percent the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 10 km/h.
Andhra Player List
Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Kavuri Saiteja, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Hemanth Reddy
Andhra Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
Srikar Bharat (Cap and wk)
|
wicketkeeper-batter
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Karan Shinde
|
Batter
|
KV Sasikanth
|
Bowler
|
Kavuri Saiteja
|
Batter
|
Manish Golamaru
|
All-rounder
|
Pinninti Tapaswi
|
Batter
|
C Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Recent Form
Andhra lost their first two matches before winning their last match against Arunachal by 145 runs. Andhra have just one of their last five matches.
Gujarat Player List
Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal
Gujarat Playing XI
|
Urvil Patel (wk)
|
wicketkeeper-batter
|
Priyank Panchal (Cap)
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
Batter
|
Saurav Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Aarya Desai
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Chirag Gandhi
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Chintan Gaza
|
Bowler
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
|
Ripal Patel
|
Bowler
Gujarat Form
Gujarat have won each of their first three matches. Gujarat have won each of their last five matches.
Andhra vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played twice against each other, Gujarat have won on both the occasions.
Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Odds
Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5
Gujarat openers Urvil Patel and Priyank Panchal have a high chance of scoring over 20 runs together against Andhra. Urvil has been in good form and scored 46 off just 19 balls in his last outing. Captain Priyank Panchal is searching for a good knock and would be aiming to play a watchful innings to hot form against Andhra. The two polar factors can help Gujarat openers score over 20 runs together against Andhra who are not having the best of tournaments.
Andhra vs Gujarat
T20
JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Andhra vs Gujarat Top Batters
Hanuma Vihari to be the top batter for Andhra
Andhra's star batter Hanuma Vihari will be in focus once again in the match against Gujarat. The right-hand batter scored 49 runs off 32 balls in his previous outing. He kicked off his campaign with Goa with a fifty and scored eight runs in his second match. Overall, he has featured in 85 T20 matches and scored 1593 runs at an average of 20.96 and a strike rate of 114.19.
Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat
Gujarat opener Urvil Patel has shown great form in his first three outings. The last match against Goa saw him score 46 runs. He scored 26 and 27 in his first two outings. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a total of 782 runs in 36 T20 matches he has played till date. In the last season, Patel scored 162 runs in five matches at an average of 32.40.
Andhra vs Gujarat Top Bowlers
Cheepurapalli Stephen to be the top bowler for Andhra
Left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen has looked good in his last two outings. The 29-year-old picked three wickets for 10 runs in his last match against Arunachal. Earlier, he picked two wickets for 41 runs against Punjab. Overall, he has picked 61 wickets in 38 T20 matches at an average of 15.22.
Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Gujarat
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has already picked four wickets from his first three matches. The 34-year-old could prove to be too against Andhra and is one of the contenders to pick maximum wickets in the upcoming match. In his second last match against Saurashtra, Chawla picked two wickets for 24 runs against Saurashtra. He has played a total of 280 T20 matches and picked 302 wickets at an average of 24.19.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat
Andhra to win - 2.84 (1xBet)
Gujarat to win - 1.46 (1xBet)
1xbet