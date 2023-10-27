Andhra vs Railways Match Prediction ANDP 58 % Chance of Winning RAI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.664 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On October 27, 2023, Andhra and Railways will lock horns for the first time since the 2016 season at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The match will begin at 4:30 P.M IST.

Andhra vs Railways Chances of Winning

Andhra’s form has been fluctuating quite a bit this season. They started their campaign with two back-to-back losses against Goa and Punjab, by 31 runs and 105 runs respectively. They seemed to have recuperated from these losses as they went on to win three of their following matches. They wiped the floor with Arunachal, winning by a margin of 145 runs. They also achieved a dominant victory over Gujarat, having won by eight wickets with 14 balls remaining. Their next match against Manipur saw them claim victory by a 70-run margin. However, their previous match against Saurashtra witnessed a reversal in fortune as they lost the toss and had to set a target, eventually posting a total of 152/9. This seemed to be rather easy for Saurashtra as they breezed through with a seven-wicket victory and 14 balls left unused.

Railways has had a similar trajectory this season. Their season kicked off on a strong note with two consecutive victories over Manipur, by nine wickets and 59 balls to spare, and Arunachal by 127 runs. Their first defeat was at the hands of Punjab, wherein they lost by a substantial margin of 120 runs. They went on to beat Saurashtra in their next match by three wickets. However, their last matches have seen them lost to Goa by two wickets and Gujarat by a whopping eight wickets with 29 balls.

Andhra chance of winning - 58%

Railways chance of winning - 42%

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Andhra vs Railways Betting Tips

There are three batsmen from Andhra who have surpassed the 200-run mark; Ricky Bhui with 220 runs, Hanuma Vihari with 227 runs and Shaik Rasheed with 221 runs. Their bowling department employs the talents of Cheepurapalli Stephen who has claimed 15 wickets in six innings so far.

Upendra Yadav is Railways’ sole contributor with the bat as he has accumulated 250 runs in six innings. Next is Pratham Singh with 152 runs. On their bowling front, they have Akash Pandey with 11 wickets under his belt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Railways to win 2.10 Bet on Parimatch Andhra to win 1.65 Bet on 1xBet Railways to win 2.08 Bet on Dafabet

Andhra vs Railways Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The last match held here took place between Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Arunachal won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 131/7. However, they were unable to defend it and lost by eight wickets with 21 balls to spare. Considering this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner might choose to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that it could be sunny on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Raj, Harishankar Reddy, Dheeraj Kumar, Maramreddy Reddy, Karan Shinde, Lalith Mohan, Manish Golamaru, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, KV Sasikanth, Tripurana Vijay.

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat (C) Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Karan Shinde Batter Dheeraj Kumar Batter KV Sasikanth Bowler Tripurana Vijay Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andra has lost three matches so far; their first two matches and their most recent clash. They won three matches consecutively in between and seemed to be in solid form.

Railways Player List

Karn Sharma (c), Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwah, Mohammad Saif, Akshat Pandey, Akash Pandey, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Susheel Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Pratham Singh Batter Nishant Kushwah Batter Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Vivek Singh Batter Ashutosh Sharma Batter Akshat Pandey Bowler Karn Sharma (C) Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways has only won two of their matches until now, once against Arunachal and then against Saurashtra. Three of their remaining matches ended in defeat, including their previous two matches.

Andhra vs Railways Head-to-Head

Andhra and Railways encountered each other once in the 2016 season of the tournament, wherein the latter clinched victory by a mere seven runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Andhra - 0

Railways - 1

Andhra vs Railways Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Railways

Railways had a dismal opening partnership of just six runs between their opening pair of Shivam Chaudhary and Pratham Singh, before the latter was dismissed in just 1.3 overs by Gujarat. Andhra, on the other hand, in their previous match against Saurashtra, established an opening partnership of 28 runs between Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar before the former got out in 4.3 overs. Given the disparity, it seems like Andhra could establish a better first wicket partnership than Railways.

Andhra vs Railways T20 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Railways Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.052 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Railways Best Batters

Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Shaik Rasheed is currently Andhra’s second highest run-getter with 221 runs in just five innings. He was their top batsman in the last game against Saurashtra wherein he scored 62 runs from 39 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 158.97. Considering his consistency, he can be anticipated to remain their standout batter in the next match.

Upendra Yadav to be Railways’ Best Batter

Upendra Yadav, Railways’ wicket-keeper batsman, stands as their top run scorer with 250 runs in five innings. He was also their top scorer in the last match against Gujarat, having scored 64 runs from 47 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 136.17. He can be expected to end the match as their top batter once again in the upcoming match.

Andhra vs Railways Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Cheepurapalli Stephen is their top bowler by a significant margin, given that he has captured 15 wickets in just six innings. He bowled a decent spell in their last match as he delivered four overs and allowed 48 runs, giving him an economy rate of 12.00. Although he was rather expensive, he captured two wickets. There is a good possibility he will emerge as their top bowler.

Rahul Sharma to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Rahul Sharma has played three innings so far and has claimed three wickets until now. Against Gujarat, he was their top bowler considering he delivered three overs, conceded 17 runs and claimed one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 5.66. He was highly economical and can be expected to replicate his performance and maintain his position as their best bowler.