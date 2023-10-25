Andhra vs Saurashtra Match Prediction ANDP 55 % Chance of Winning SAUR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.748 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On October 25, 2023, Andhra and Saurashtra will lock horns for the first time ever in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will meet at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, and the match will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Andhra vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Andhra achieved an incredibly dominant victory over Manipur in their most recent fixture. They won the toss and elected to bat first, which worked out quite well for them as they were able to score 186/3 by the end of 20 overs. Manipur was unable to chase down such a substantial score and ended up getting bowled out after 19.5 overs, having scored 116 runs. Andhra won by 70 runs. Their two matches prior to this were also quite dominant wins as they won against Gujarat by eight wickets with 14 balls remaining and defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 145 runs. Their two losses were in the first two matches of the season against Punjab by 105 runs and Goa by 31 runs.

Saurashtra also won their most recent encounter against Arunachal. They won the toss and chose to field first, allowing Arunachal to set the target. However, they only managed a score of 66/8 by the end of 20 overs. Saurashtra breezed past them by chasing down the total in just 3.3 overs without losing a wicket, ultimately winning by a whopping ten wickets and 99 balls left unused. Their two other victories came against Manipur by 85 runs and Punjab by 37 runs. They encountered two losses; Railways beat them by three wickets and Gujarat beat them by six wickets with ten balls left.

Andhra chance of winning - 55%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 45%

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Andhra vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Andhra’s batsmen have been in fabulous form, given that two of them have already passed the 200-run milestone. Ricky Bhui and Hanuma Vihari have accumulated 214 and 223 runs respectively in five innings so far. On their bowling front, Cheepurapalli Stephen stands as the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets under his belt in just five matches.

Saurashtra has four batsmen who have surpassed a ton of runs - Jay Gohil, Harvik Desai, Vishvaraj Jadeja and Tarang Gohel with 119, 194, 169 and 162 runs respectively. In their bowling department, they have Chirag Jani with seven wickets to his credit.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saurashtra to win 1.40 Bet on Parimatch Andhra to win 2.80 Bet on 1xBet Saurashtra to win 1.46 Bet on Dafabet

Andhra vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

Andhra will make a return to the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, after having won their most recent match at the venue against Manipur. They won the toss and elected to bat first, which worked well in their favour as they won the match by a handsome margin. Considering this result, it is quite likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that it will be mostly sunny on match day with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Raj, Harishankar Reddy, Dheeraj Kumar, Maramreddy Reddy, Karan Shinde, Lalith Mohan, Manish Golamaru, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, KV Sasikanth, Tripurana Vijay.

Predicted Playing XI

Ashwin Hebbar Batter Srikar Bharat (C) Wicket-keeper Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Karan Shinde Batter KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra is enjoying a three-match winning streak at the moment after a rough start to the season with two back-to-back losses. They seem to be in brilliant shape.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Aditya Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Sammar Gajjar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Kushang Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Tarang Gohel Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai Batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Pranav Karia Bowler Samarth Vyas Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Aditya Jadeja Bowler Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra’s form has been fluctuating quite a bit and they do not seem to be as consistent as Andhra.

Andhra vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

Andhra and Saurashtra were scheduled to face off in the 2022 season for the first time, but the match was unfortunately abandoned without a ball bowled. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Andhra vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Saurashtra to score more runs in the first six overs

Saurashtra had an absolute cakewalk in their attempt to chase Arunachal’s score of 66 runs. They managed to reach 70 runs in just four overs which is an incredible feat. Andhra, in their last match against Manipur, scored 46 runs and lost one wicket by the end of six overs. Given Saurashtra’s remarkable scoring rate and the fact that they did not lose a wicket could suggest that they might be able to achieve a better score by the end of the powerplay overs.

Andhra vs Saurashtra T20 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.75 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.482 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Hanuma Vihari fell short of a century by just 16 runs in their previous match against Manipur, scoring 84 runs from 55 deliveries with a strike rate of 152.72. He also stands as their top batsman at the moment with 223 runs in five innings. Given his consistency, he can be expected to continue as their premier batsman in the upcoming match.

Tarang Gohel to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Tarang Gohel, Saurashtra’s wicket-keeper and opening batsman, scored a half-century against Arunachal Pradesh with 51 runs from just 17 deliveries, giving him a remarkable strike rate of 300.00. His display was absolutely brilliant and he has amassed 162 runs in five matches. He can be relied upon to be their best batter once again.

Andhra vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Cheepurapalli Stephen has been a pleasant surprise this season, considering he is the third highest wicket-taker overall in the tournament at the moment with 13 wickets under his belt. His spell against Manipur was nothing short of exceptional as he bowled 3.5 overs, conceded just ten runs and captured a whopping five wickets, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 2.60. It is highly likely that he will be able to replicate his performance and emerge as their standout bowler in the next match.

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra’s skipper, bowled exceptionally well in their last match versus Arunachal Pradesh. In four overs, he managed to concede a mere six runs and claimed four wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 1.50. He has a haul of six wickets in five matches so far. This display was brilliant and makes him a reliable candidate to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.