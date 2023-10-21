ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs GOA (Goa) Match Prediction ARU 2 % Chance of Winning GOA 98 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arunachal Pradesh and Goa are to meet for the first time ever in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The Group C fixture is scheduled to take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Saturday, October 21. The match is slated to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Chance Winning

Arunachal Pradesh had gone the entire 2022 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy without a win and their start to this season has been disastrous as well. Arunachal have played three games in the ongoing season and have been hammered in all three. Most recently, they lost to Andhra Pradesh by 145 runs at this venue.

Arunachal bowlers had no answers to the mayhem brought upon by Andhra batters on a pretty good pitch to bat on. Avinash Thapa was their most economical bowler and he conceded at 8.75. The rest of the attack was obliterated to all parts, especially by Shaik Rasheed, who smashed a 54-ball century. Chasing a massive target of 229, Arunachal just didn't have enough firepower in their unit. None of the batters could score more than 21 runs as they managed only 83/8 in 20 overs.

Goa kicked off their 2023 season with a strong victory over Andhra Pradesh by 31 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket win against Manipur. On Thursday, however, they suffered a 15-run defeat versus Gujarat at this same venue in Ranchi.

Bowling first, Goa bowlers could not keep a lid on the run-scoring of Gujarat batters. Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg and Arjun Tendulkar bagged two wickets each but all three were hugely expensive as Gujarat posted 216 in their 20 overs. Goa openers added 54 runs in 5.2 overs before they lost three quick wickets. KV Siddhanth scored 53 off 37 but they fell behind the required rate. Captain Darshan Misal smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 20 deliveries but it wasn't enough.

The two teams have not faced each other in a T20 before but on paper, Goa are a much stronger side. They also have recent form on their side. Here are the two teams' chances of winning this game on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 2%

Goa’s chance of winning: 98%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh’s Neelam Obi has scored 29, 11 and 1 in three games in the ongoing SMAT tournament. He averages just 11 in the shorter format after 18 games and will be up against a decent bowling unit. Betting on him to score under 17.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Ishaan Gadekar, the Goa opening batter, has provided the team with good starts in all three games this season. He has made 35, 34 and 32 runs in three Innings. Back him to score over 17.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Arunachal Pradesh to win 18.00 Bet on Parimatch Goa to win 1.01 Bet on Megapari Arunachal Pradesh to win 13 Bet on 1xbet

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Toss Prediction

The pitches at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi have been excellent for batting this season. In four of the six games played here in the tournament, the team batting first has scored over 200 runs, including a massive 275 by Punjab. Teams could look to bat first and score big here. Expect the team who wins the toss to opt for batting first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Ranchi is likely to be hazy on Saturday afternoon and evening. The match should not be affected by rain as Ranchi should witness clear skies and zero chance of precipitation. The temperature during the match-time is likely to range between 16 to 22 degree Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Aprameya Jaiswal, Ayush Awasthi (wk), Aryan Sahani, Avinash Thapa, Techi Doria, Agnivesh Ayachi, Techi Sonam, Nabam Hachang, Tana Teti, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Joshi, Licha John, Jay Bhavsar, Kumar Nyompu, Myendung Singpho, Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi (c), Sitesh Das, Divyanshu Yadav, Techi Neri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Neelam Obi (c) Batter Aryan Sahani Batter Ayush Awasthi Wicketkeeper Aprameya Jaiswal All-rounder Licha John Batter Nabam Joshi All-rounder Techi Doria All-rounder Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Avinash Thapa Bowler Yab Niya Bowler Yorjum Sera Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh just haven't managed to put up any fight in the ongoing tournament. They were beaten by Gujarat by six wickets in the first game before losing to Railways by 127 runs. In the third game, Andhra hammered Arunachal by 145 runs.

Goa Players List

Deepraj Gaonkar, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Lakshay Garg, Darshan Misal (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Tunish Sawkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Rajashekhar Harikant, Kashyap Bakle, Felix Alemao, Shubham Tari, Ishaan Gadekar, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Vikash Kanwar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ishaan Gadekar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter KV Siddhanth Wicket-keeper Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (c) Batter Mohit Redkar All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Lakshay Garg Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Shubham Tari Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa smashed Andhra Pradesh by 31 runs in their opening game of the season before beating Manipur by six wickets. They then went up against Gujarat, where they fell short by 15 runs while chasing 217.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Head-to-Head Record

Arunachal Pradesh and Goa are yet to compete against each other in a T20 match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to hit most fours in the match ( @ Parimatch)

Goa have a pretty strong batting line-up, comprising Rahul Tripathi, Ishaan Gadekar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, KV Siddhanth and Deepraj Gaonkar. They hit 17 fours in the previous game. Arunachal Pradesh batters, on the other hand, have struggled to get going in the tournament. Betting on Goa to hit the most number of fours in the match would be wise.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Top Batters

Techi Doria to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Looking at the state of Arunachal batting unit, there's not much to choose between their batters. Vice-captain Techi Doria averages only 13 in the shorter format but you can take a punt on him.

Rahul Tripathi to be the top batter for Goa

Rahul Tripathi has international experience and is a key player in this lineup. He struck 47 off 34 in the first game and looked good in the previous game. Tripathi has over 3200 runs at 26 average and 134 strike rate. You can bet on him to be Goa's top batter.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Top Bowlers

Aprameya Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Similar to their batting, Arunachal do not have any reliable bowling options in their ranks. Off-spin all-rounder Aprameya Jaiswal had picked 2 for 11 in two overs against Railways, who had smashed 246. Back him to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh.

Lakshay Garg to be the top bowler for Goa

Lakshay Garg has been expensive in the ongoing tournament but has taken six wickets in three games. Overall, the medium pacer has 45 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of just under 8. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Goa.