ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs MANP (Manipur) Match Prediction ARU 40 % Chance of Winning MANP 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are set to lock horns in their next fixture in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the match on Wednesday, October 25th, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Chance Winning

It's a contest between the bottom placed teams in Group C as they look to get off the mark in this season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arunachal Pradesh are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the bounce, and their net run-rate of -8.228 is the worst in the group.

Most recently, Arunachal Pradesh were absolutely annihilated by Saurashtra by 10 wickets. After being sent in to bat first, Arunachal's batting unit crumbled like a pack of cards. They lost six wickets for just 13 runs in 8.2 overs. Techi Doria was the top scorer with 27 not-out as they managed just 66/8 in 20 overs. Their opening bowling pair was then thrashed by Saurashtra openers, who finished the chase in just 3.3 overs.

Like their counterparts for this game, Manipur have also not managed to make any mark in the ongoing SMAT season. They are second last in the group, having lost all five of their matches with a net run-rate of -4.029.

In their previous game, Manipur fell 70 runs short against Andhra Pradesh while chasing 187. L Kishan Singha was the most economical bowler for them with 1 for 29 but the rest of the attack leaked too many runs. Their batting unit never looked in the game. Prafullomani Singh was the top score with 31 off 28 but none of the batters could make real impact.

Looking at how bad the ongoing season has gone for these two teams, there's not much to separate them. Here are the two teams' chances of winning this game on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 40%

Manipur’s chance of winning: 60%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh’s Neelam Obi has had a disastrous campaign. He has made only 48 runs from five innings with a high score of 29. Betting on him to score over 15.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Manipur's Kangabam Priyojit Singh has been their best batter in this competition. After scoring 75 versus Saurashtra, he made 22 and 17 in the last two outings. You can bet on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Arunachal Pradesh to win 2.22 Bet on 1xbet Manipur to win 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Arunachal Pradesh to win 2.22 Bet on Dafabet

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The pitches at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi have been pretty good for batting in the ongoing tournament. The tournament has witnessed several scores of over 200 runs by the team batting first. Teams are likely to look to set the target in this game as well. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather for this game in Ranchi is likely to be partly sunny on October 25th afternoon. There could be a 45% cloud cover in the afternoon but rain should not be a threat with only around 2% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 24 to 30 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Aprameya Jaiswal, Ayush Awasthi (wk), Aryan Sahani, Avinash Thapa, Techi Doria, Agnivesh Ayachi, Techi Sonam, Nabam Hachang, Tana Teti, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Joshi, Licha John, Jay Bhavsar, Kumar Nyompu, Myendung Singpho, Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi (c), Sitesh Das, Divyanshu Yadav, Techi Neri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Neelam Obi (c) Batter Aryan Sahani Batter Ayush Awasthi Wicketkeeper Aprameya Jaiswal All-rounder Licha John Batter Nabam Joshi All-rounder Techi Doria All-rounder Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Avinash Thapa Bowler Yab Niya Bowler Yorjum Sera Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh just haven't managed to do well in any of the departments. They began the season with losses against Gujarat and Railways before getting hammered by 145 runs by Andhra. They went down by nine wickets against Goa in the fourth game and most recently were annihilated by 10 wickets against Saurashtra.

Manipur Players List

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Nitesh Sedai, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed , Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Rex Rajkumar, Chingakham Bidash, Bikash Singh, Sultan Karim, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Basir Rahman Batter Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Bidash Chingakham Batter Bikash Singh All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam (c) Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur lost to Railways and Goa in their first two games of the season before Saurashtra smashed them by 85 runs. They could only post 93 runs versus Punjab and lost that game by eight wickets in 9.2 overs. On Monday, they lost to Andhra Pradesh by 70 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have faced each other in two T20s, which took place in 2021. Manipur have been victorious in both the games, winning by 45 runs and six wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Odds

Arunachal Pradesh to score under 38.5 runs in first six overs ( @ Parimatch)

Arunachal Pradesh batting unit has been below average and looks very unsettled. Their top order has managed to produce a good start in only one game, where Ayush Awasthi smashed 48 off 21. Their powerplay scores in the other four games read 37/1, 27/1, 16/5 and 12/4. Betting on Arunachal Pradesh to score under 38.5 runs in the powerplay would be wise.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Top Batters

Ayush Awasthi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Ayush Awasthi has been one of the shining lights in the rather forgettable campaign for Arunachal Pradesh. The 16-year old batter has made 36 and 48 in two of the four innings. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Arunachal.

Kangabam Priyojit to be the top batter for Manipur

Kangabam Priyojit Singh has been the highest run-getter for his side in the ongoing season. He has made 137 runs in five innings, with a best of 75 against Saurashtra. You can take a punt on him to be Manipur's top batter.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Avinash Thapa to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

The state of Arunachal's bowling in the tournament can be summed up by the fact that none of their bowlers have season economy below 10. The left arm spinner Avinash Thapa has taken two wickets at 10.63 rpo. You can take a punt on him to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh.

Bidash Chingakham to be the top bowler for Manipur

Bidash Chingakham has taken three wickets in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 9.78. The right arm medium pacer snared 2 for 34 against Saurashtra. Given the rest of the Manipur attack, you can back him to be the top bowler in this match.