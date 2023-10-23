ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs SAUR (Saurashtra) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning SAUR 99 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saurashtra and Arunachal Pradesh will take on each other in the Group C encounter of the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 23, 2023 (Monday), at 11:00 AM IST. While Saurashtra have won a couple of matches and lost a couple of matches along the way, their opponents for Monday - Arunachal Pradesh - haven’t won a single game of the season so far.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Saurashtra are a good domestic outfit, but for the Monday encounter, we shouldn’t hold any doubt that they will be the comfortable winner. While they have done well this season, having accumulated four points already, but this has more to do with the opposition in question.

Arunachal Pradesh are still a minnow in Indian cricket and there is not a reason to be surprised why they are still without a win in the Indian domestic cricket. For the kind of structure that Group C have, I can them expect them to challenge only one team i.e- Sikkim, but everywhere else, they would be facing a big challenge.

Arunachal Pradesh’s chance of winning is 1%

Saurashtra’s chance of winning is 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Saurashtra have a strong core in the form of Tarang Gohel, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson and Jaydev Unadkat. All of them are superstar batters on their day and can disrupt the momentum the way they would want to. While I would have loved to pick some players from the Arunachal Pradesh, there’s no way any batter or bowler is having a ground against Saurashtra.

Match Prediction Best Odds Arunachal Pradesh to win 19.50 Bet on Dafabet Saurashtra to win 1.01 Bet on 1xbet

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA Oval in Ranchi has hosted 13 T20 matches, among which 10 matches have been won by the team bowling first. This is clearly a wicket tailor-made for inserting the opposition to bat first and that is exactly what the captains would decide to do tomorrow as well.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match between Gujarat and Punjab at the JSCA Oval in Ranchi on Monday, and with the match being an afternoon one, there’s no surprise dew factor that could distrub the dynamics of the game.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Ayush Awasthi (wk), Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Yab Niya Niia, Tana Teti, Divyanshu Yadav, Aryan Sahani, Avinash Thapa, Sitesh Das, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha John, Nabam Joshi, Agnivesh Ayachi, Techi Neri, Myendung Singpho, Techi Sonam, Nabam Hachang, Jay Bhavsar

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Awasthi Wicket-keeper Kumar Nyompu Batter Yorjum Sera Batter Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria Batter Yab Niya Niia Batter Tana Teti All-rounder Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Akhilesh Sahani Bowler Avinash Thapa Bowler Sitesh Das Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh have played 35 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games till date, but have lost 34 of them. Their only win came against fellow North-Eastern team Mizoram against which Arunachal Pradesh won by eight wickets at the DRIEMS Cricket Ground in Cuttack back in 2019.

Saurashtra Player List

Tarang Gohel , Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Aditya Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Hetvik Kotak , Parth Bhut , Yuvraj Chudasama, Prerak Mankad

Predicted Playing XI

Tarang Gohel Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Jay Gohil All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Aditya Jadeja All-rounder Chirag Jani Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Kushang Patel Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

While Saurashtra have beaten Punjab and Manipur in the previous two rounds, they, have, however, failed to Gujarat and Railways to secure a rather mid-table position on the points table. But past performances will hardly have a bearing on the game, as Saurashtra are expected to roll over Arunachal Pradesh in a comfortable manner.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Head-To-Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Saurashtra have never played against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is kind of expected for the way the groups were structured for a long time.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Only once in a while we get opportunity to make money where bets are so predictable. Like do you really think Arunachal Pradesh bowlers would be able to stop the Saurashtra unit? I bet not. The form that the likes of Tarang Gohel and Jay Gohil are in, you could count on them to deliver a masterclass pretty easily. Further, I am banking on Jaydev Unadkat to make sure that Saurashtra deliver easily.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra T20 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Arunachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 19.50 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now!

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Samarth Seth to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Samarth Seth has scored 309 T20 runs at an average of 25.75, which makes him the second-highest run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh after Techi Doria. Doria has taken 15 more matches to score just 50 more runs - hence, Seth has more potential to deliver. Trust him for this game.

Sheldon Jackson to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 1397 runs, Sheldon Jackson has the most runs for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with nine half-centuries to his name. With Saurashtra having a relatively young core at the top, Jackson becomes very important to the cause and the way he would bat would define their journey in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Akhilesh Sahani to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akhilesh Sahani has 27 wickets for Arunachal Pradesh at an average of 26.9 and a strike rate of 19.9. With a Best Bowling showing of 4/35 in an innings, Sahani has proven to be a very valuable commodity for Arunachal Pradesh over the years. With no other bankable player in the squad, I am sure Akhilesh Sahani will do well for Arunachal Pradesh.

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

There is a daylight gap in quality between Jaydev Unadkat and every single Saurashtra player ever. The left-arm pacer has 102 wickets in the domestic cricket for Saurashtra, with Chetan Sakariya’s 44 wickets being the second highest. Unadkat has an average of 17.7 with the ball, and that makes him such a threat.