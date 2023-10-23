ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs SAUR (Saurashtra) Match Prediction
ARU
1%
Chance of Winning
SAUR
99%
T20
JSCA International Stadium Complex
Facts:
- Akhilesh Sahani has 27 wickets for Arunachal Pradesh at an average of 26.9 and a strike rate of 19.9.
- Unadkat has 102 wickets in the domestic cricket for Saurashtra, with Chetan Sakariya’s 44 wickets being the second highest.
- Arunachal Pradesh have only one win in 35 SMAT games.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning
Saurashtra are a good domestic outfit, but for the Monday encounter, we shouldn’t hold any doubt that they will be the comfortable winner. While they have done well this season, having accumulated four points already, but this has more to do with the opposition in question.
Arunachal Pradesh are still a minnow in Indian cricket and there is not a reason to be surprised why they are still without a win in the Indian domestic cricket. For the kind of structure that Group C have, I can them expect them to challenge only one team i.e- Sikkim, but everywhere else, they would be facing a big challenge.
Arunachal Pradesh’s chance of winning is 1%
Saurashtra’s chance of winning is 99%
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Betting Tips
Saurashtra have a strong core in the form of Tarang Gohel, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson and Jaydev Unadkat. All of them are superstar batters on their day and can disrupt the momentum the way they would want to. While I would have loved to pick some players from the Arunachal Pradesh, there’s no way any batter or bowler is having a ground against Saurashtra.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Arunachal Pradesh to win
Saurashtra to win
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction
The JSCA Oval in Ranchi has hosted 13 T20 matches, among which 10 matches have been won by the team bowling first. This is clearly a wicket tailor-made for inserting the opposition to bat first and that is exactly what the captains would decide to do tomorrow as well.
Weather Report
There is no rain predicted during the match between Gujarat and Punjab at the JSCA Oval in Ranchi on Monday, and with the match being an afternoon one, there’s no surprise dew factor that could distrub the dynamics of the game.
Arunachal Pradesh Player List
Ayush Awasthi (wk), Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Yab Niya Niia, Tana Teti, Divyanshu Yadav, Aryan Sahani, Avinash Thapa, Sitesh Das, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha John, Nabam Joshi, Agnivesh Ayachi, Techi Neri, Myendung Singpho, Techi Sonam, Nabam Hachang, Jay Bhavsar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ayush Awasthi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kumar Nyompu
|
Batter
|
Yorjum Sera
|
Batter
|
Neelam Obi
|
Batter
|
Techi Doria
|
Batter
|
Yab Niya Niia
|
Batter
|
Tana Teti
|
All-rounder
|
Divyanshu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Akhilesh Sahani
|
Bowler
|
Avinash Thapa
|
Bowler
|
Sitesh Das
|
Bowler
Arunachal Pradesh Team Form
Arunachal Pradesh have played 35 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games till date, but have lost 34 of them. Their only win came against fellow North-Eastern team Mizoram against which Arunachal Pradesh won by eight wickets at the DRIEMS Cricket Ground in Cuttack back in 2019.
Saurashtra Player List
Tarang Gohel , Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Aditya Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Hetvik Kotak , Parth Bhut , Yuvraj Chudasama, Prerak Mankad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tarang Gohel
|
Batter
|
Harvik Desai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Samarth Vyas
|
Batter
|
Sheldon Jackson
|
Batter
|
Vishvaraj Jadeja
|
Batter
|
Jay Gohil
|
All-rounder
|
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|
Bowler
|
Aditya Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Chirag Jani
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
|
Kushang Patel
|
Bowler
Saurashtra Team Form
While Saurashtra have beaten Punjab and Manipur in the previous two rounds, they, have, however, failed to Gujarat and Railways to secure a rather mid-table position on the points table. But past performances will hardly have a bearing on the game, as Saurashtra are expected to roll over Arunachal Pradesh in a comfortable manner.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Head-To-Head
Arunachal Pradesh and Saurashtra have never played against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is kind of expected for the way the groups were structured for a long time.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Betting Odds
Only once in a while we get opportunity to make money where bets are so predictable. Like do you really think Arunachal Pradesh bowlers would be able to stop the Saurashtra unit? I bet not. The form that the likes of Tarang Gohel and Jay Gohil are in, you could count on them to deliver a masterclass pretty easily. Further, I am banking on Jaydev Unadkat to make sure that Saurashtra deliver easily.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra
T20
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Best Batters
Samarth Seth to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)
Samarth Seth has scored 309 T20 runs at an average of 25.75, which makes him the second-highest run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh after Techi Doria. Doria has taken 15 more matches to score just 50 more runs - hence, Seth has more potential to deliver. Trust him for this game.
Sheldon Jackson to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)
With 1397 runs, Sheldon Jackson has the most runs for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with nine half-centuries to his name. With Saurashtra having a relatively young core at the top, Jackson becomes very important to the cause and the way he would bat would define their journey in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers
Akhilesh Sahani to be Arunachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Akhilesh Sahani has 27 wickets for Arunachal Pradesh at an average of 26.9 and a strike rate of 19.9. With a Best Bowling showing of 4/35 in an innings, Sahani has proven to be a very valuable commodity for Arunachal Pradesh over the years. With no other bankable player in the squad, I am sure Akhilesh Sahani will do well for Arunachal Pradesh.
Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)
There is a daylight gap in quality between Jaydev Unadkat and every single Saurashtra player ever. The left-arm pacer has 102 wickets in the domestic cricket for Saurashtra, with Chetan Sakariya’s 44 wickets being the second highest. Unadkat has an average of 17.7 with the ball, and that makes him such a threat.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Saurashtra
Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 19.50 (1xBet)
Saurashtra to win @ 1.01 (1xBet)
1xbet