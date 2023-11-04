Assam vs Baroda Match Prediction ASM 44 % Chance of Winning BAR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.054 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR While Punjab and Delhi are playing against each other in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, two unlikely semi-finalists, Assam and Baroda will be locking horns against each other in the other encounter. Both Assam and Baroda have been extremely competitive and have shown a glimpse of their abilities with strong wins against strong opponents in the ongoing tournament.

Assam vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Assam won three games in the group stage and those were pretty convincing wins. But their main success chapter was written in the quarter-finals where they pushed an in-form Kerala to the limit to secure an easy victory. Now, in the semi-final for the first time, they will be aiming to get things sorted by tranqulising an in-form Baroda side.

How do you tame Baroda? Mumbai tried but struggled big-time in the quarter-final, with a mastermind stroke of genius from skipper Krunal Padya spelt their death knell. You can’t do much about it, but believe that the Pandya-led side will be at their best form once again. Trust them to repeat the heroics.

Assam’s chance of winning is 44%

Baroda’s chance of winning is 56%

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Assam vs Baroda Betting Tips

It’s the season for Riyan Parag to finally come out of wilderness and dominate the proceedings - both with bat and ball. After Parag has made a world-record of six consecutive 50-plus scores, I have no doubt that he will go on to make even more records along the way. Further, how can I not bet on Krunal Pandya for the sheer fact that he seems determined to take on every bowler who comes his way. With Vishnu Solanki supporting him in the pursuit, it is only natural that we have a serendipitous thing coming our way.

Match Prediction Best Odds Baroda to win 2.56 Bet on Parimatch Assam to win 1.79 Bet on Melbet Baroda to win 2.054 Bet on Megapari

Assam vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has hosted 123 matches, in which the batting second team have won 75 games. 88 times out of those 123 games, toss-winning teams have opted to bowl first - which clearly indicates that chasing is the best option here. 59.3% of times, toss-winning teams have ended up on the winning side - a clear majority, if ever there’s one.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted in the match between Assam and Baroda which is slated to be played in Mohali. This being an afternoon encounter, there will be a massive chance of fog coming in the way, but what be even more poignant is the impact of dew. Batting second will be advisable here.

Assam Player List

Denish Das, Rishav Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Sourav Dey, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pradyun Saikia, Bishal Roy, Rahul Singh, Erik Roy, Sunil Lachit, Kunal Sarma

Predicted Playing XI

Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Sibsankar Roy Batter Pallavkumar Das Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Even though Assam secured only three wins in the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for the way they have made a comeback to secure a place in the last eight. They came face to face against Kerala in the quarter finals and made a mockery of their standing with a dominating bowling performance, that eventually helped them qualify for the semis.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Harsh Desai Batter Vishnu Solanki Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Bhanu Pania All-rounder Atit Sheth All-rounder Karthik Kakade Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda secured six wins in seven matches in the Group C to secure a place in the quarter-finals and avenged the loss to Mumbai in a dominating manner. The way Krunal Pandya have marshalled them in the ongoing tournament has ensured that things become more pronounced for them.

Assam vs Baroda Head-To-Head

Assam and Baroda have played each other only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the latter emerged victorious in a comfortable manner, by beating them by a margin of 49 runs at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara in 2016. Since then, both sides haven’t met each other and the upcoming encounter promises an excellent contest.

Assam vs Baroda Betting Odds

Go and bet on Krunal Pandya to have an excellent outing with the bat. But if you are not going ahead with Riyan Parag, let me tell you that you are making a big mistake here. He is just so good to have the best of the options available at the disposal and then use it to dismantle the opposition.

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Assam vs Baroda Best Batters

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s best batter (Parimatch)

When Riyan Parag comes out to bat this season, there is a massive deal of hope riding on him and there is a reason why. but having amassed 502 runs from nine games, the Assam all-rounder has made you believe in magic. With an average of 100.40 and strike rate of 186.61, Parag has made the opposition work for his wicket. Just go ahead with him.

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s best batter (Parimatch)

When Krunal Pandya became a sensation in Indian cricket, he was still a utility player, whose success factor was his bowling. However, in the last few years, he has become a wild success with the bat and the the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is the perfect example. He has amassed 270 runs coming at an average of 90.00. His strike rate of 132.16 is impressive and he has three half-centuries along the way. How can you not believe on him?

Punjab vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Not only with the bat, Parag’s success with the ball is so telling that he is Assam’s highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With 11 wickets from eight games at an average of 21.63, Parag has taken the mantle from Rishav Das to emerge as their best player by a margin. If you don’t trust him now at this confidence level, you are missing out on a big money-making opportunity.

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Baroda’s star-all-rounder Atit Sheth has come a long way in his career, even though a national selection has eluded him over the years. With 15 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 11.73 and an economy rate of 6.76, Sheth has come to the notice once again. The Surat-born player has 72 wickets to his name with a very good average of 17.91 in his T20 career, hence, bank on him to do the grunt work again.