Assam vs Bengal Match Prediction ASM 45 % Chance of Winning BEN 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second Preliminary quarter final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bengal will clash against Assam in a 20 over match. The game is scheduled to be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on October 31, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 PM IST.

Assam vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Assam had a strong campaign in the group games. They are coming into this fixture after two consecutive wins and made it to the top two in their respective group. They finished second in the Group B table with five wins and two losses. They have 20 points and a net run rate of 1.125. The team looks pretty strong this season with a few notable players in it.

Bengal had a good campaign as well. They finished second in the Group D table with four wins and two losses in six games. They have 16 points and a net run rate of 0.404. They defeated Uttarakhand and Jharkhand to finish in the top two. They have a good balance in their batting and bowling unit.

The match-up will be pretty interesting as the sides have clashed numerous times in the past. However, Bengal is a more established team and has won a title before.

Assam’s chance of winning: 45%

Bengal's chance of winning: 55%

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Assam vs Bengal Betting Tips

Bengal to score high before 1st dismissal

Bengal has several talented batters in the team starting with their opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel. Porel is a terrific batter and has also featured in the IPL. Easwaran and Porel average at 37.83 & 43.20 respectively in the competition. They secured 0, 12, 55, 98, 110 & 48 runs before their first dismissal in their six games. This averages at 53.58 runs for the first wicket in their campaign so far. In their last clash against Assam in 2019, Bengal scored 37 runs before their first loss in the game. Having stated the facts, the batsmen look in form and will be eager to establish a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game against Assam.

Match Prediction Best Odds Assam to win 2.39 Bet on Parimatch Bengal to win 1.51 Bet on Melbet Assam to win 2.406 Bet on 1xBet

Assam vs Bengal Toss Prediction

The PCA IS Bindra Stadium is expected to provide a balanced pitch for this match. It is likely that, as the game advances, the spinners will find some assistance. With a history of 61 domestic T20 matches at this venue, the team batting first has won 27 times, while the team batting second has emerged victorious in 34 games. The skipper should opt to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The upcoming game in Mohali is anticipated to have clear, sunny weather with temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius. There is no likelihood of thunderstorms or showers during the match, although there may be a moderate wind blowing across the ground at approximately 7-10 km/hr.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Agniv Pan, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Debopratim Halder, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Ranjot Khaira Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Ishal Porel Bowler Sakshaim Chaudhary All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Prayas Ray Barman Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Ritwik Roy Chowdhury All-rounder

Bengal Team Form

Bengal are joining this fixture on the back of a 5-run win over Jharkhand in their last game. They scored 177 runs in the game.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Pallavkumar Das Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Kunal Shamrma Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam are doing great in their bowling department. They are coming from a win against Kerala by 2 wickets.

Assam vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes in SMAT, Bengal leads the tally by 3-2 against Assam.

Bengal Won: 3

Assam Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned:

Assam vs Bengal Betting Odds

Assam recently played their last league-stage match against Kerala, securing a narrow 2-wicket victory with just 3 balls to spare. Kerala, batting first, posted a modest total of 127 runs while losing 6 wickets. However, Assam had a challenging time chasing this target but ultimately succeeded with 3 balls to spare. Avinov Choudhury was the standout bowler for Assam, taking 2 wickets for 21 runs in his 4 overs. Riyan Parag played a crucial role in the chase, remaining unbeaten with a blistering 57 runs from 33 balls, which included 6 sixes and 1 four.

In Bengal's recent match against Jharkhand, Bengal batted first and set a competitive score of 177 runs, losing 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Despite a valiant effort by Jharkhand, they fell short by 5 runs, managing 172 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Abhimanyu Easwaran was the star for Bengal, scoring 87 runs from 55 balls with 4 sixes and 8 fours during his innings. Saksham Chaudhury was the key bowler for Bengal, claiming 2 wickets for 33 runs in his 4 overs.

Assam vs Bengal T20 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null Assam Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.406 Bet Now! Bengal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now!

Assam vs Bengal Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be the top batter for Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 227 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.83, laced with two fifties. He started his campaign a bit cold but recovered well as he struck 60, 48 & 87 runs in his last three outings. He will be the top batting pick from Bengal.

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag is the second top scorer in the competition with 440 runs in 7 games at an average of 110.00. He scored 45, 61, 76*, 53*, 76, 72 & 57* runs in seven games and is consistently scoring runs for his team. He smashed an unbeaten 77 in his last game against Bengal in 2019.

Assam vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Ishan Porel to be the top bowler for Bengal

Ishan Porel will be the bowling pick from Bengal. He has picked 10 wickets in 6 games he played. He has an economy rate of 9.02 in the competition.

Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam

Riyan Parag is doing their bowling bid as well. He has picked 9 wickets in 7 games for the team and possesses an economy rate of 7.14. He picked 2 wickets in his last meeting with Bengal.